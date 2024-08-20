York Friday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Friday's big-race action at York.

Big Evs and Asfoora all set for ‘grand final’ Mick Appleby has predicted York’s track record could be in danger as Big Evs prepares to erase the demons of 12 months ago in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes. Although a course and distance winner earlier this season, the sole disappointment in the son of Blue Point’s all-conquering two-year-old campaign came in this contest when he beat only two rivals home. That performance is the one anomaly in what is a stellar on-track career and Big Evs returns to York with plenty of momentum following his thrilling King George Stakes win at Goodwood. “He came out of Goodwood really well and he is in good form,” said Appleby. “He is drawn 14 of 14, so I’m not sure if that is going to be a good or a bad draw. Whether it will work in his favour or not, I don’t know. “It’s a different track and different circumstances (to Goodwood). What will be will be and I think it is going to be a very fast race. I think if it stays quick ground, I wouldn’t be surprised if the track record gets broken.” Big Evs’ rider Tom Marquand is also confident his mount is ready to banish the memories of last year as he prepares for round three of the colt’s rivalry with Australian ace Asfoora. In fact the 26-year-old feels the Knavesmire is the perfect place for Big Evs to gain the upper hand in the sprinting showdown which has given the division a narrative to savour. “Asfoora beat us at Ascot, and if we were going back there I think I’d be pretty scared of her as it’s a stiff five,” explained Marquand ahead of this British Champions Series event. But we turned the form around when we beat her at Goodwood and I think York, as a speed track, will favour him more than her. “I know she’s 6lb better off here and we only beat her a short head, but I don’t think it’s as straightforward as that and with a bit of luck we’ll come out on top again.” Asfoora and her team have been a welcome addition to the sprinting ranks during their extended stay for the British summer. “It was billed as a bit of a mundane year for sprinters so I like to think her presence has added a bit of colour to things,” said trainer Henry Dwyer. “We’re pretty excited to get up there and we’re been very much looking forward to York during the whole preparation. This is our grand final and everything has gone well so far and hopefully it can continue. “There is no doubt she is in great order and she is really as good as she can be, it’s the best I’ve ever seen her look and generally that translates to good runs. That was the case at Goodwood and I think she’s a little bit fitter for this run, so I think we are right where we need to be.” Only a short head separated Asfoora and Big Evs at Goodwood and despite the titanic tussle on track, there has been a growing bond between the two teams on the sidelines as they embrace their sporting rivalry. “The Big Evs team, the owners and Mick the trainer are lovely people,” continued Dwyer. “We managed to have a drink with them after the race at Goodwood and congratulate and commiserate with them and I look forward to catching up with them again and hopefully we get to turn the tables on them.” Defending champion Live In The Dream blazed a trail to give trainer Adam West and jockey Sean Kirrane a fairytale success 12 months ago and a return to the Knavesmire in search of more heroics has always been top of the 2024 wish list. Along with the consistent George Boughey-trained Believing, they add further spice to a deep contest which also includes dual Royal Ascot winner Bradsell who was third 12 months ago. Archie Watson’s star returned from nearly a year off the track in fine style at Deauville earlier this month and connections are hopeful of another bold bid. “I’ve spoken to Archie and he says the horse is in great form,” said Oliver St Lawrence, racing manager to Fawzi Nass of Bahrani owners Victorious Racing. “Hopefully he can acquit himself well, Hollie (Doyle) was really happy with him at Deauville and thought he was back. “The Deauville opposition was good, but it was not Group One standard, hopefully he can put his best foot forward. He’s drawn in stall three so hopefully there is some pace around him and hopefully there isn’t too much rain around.” Ed Bethell’s Regional is another Group One winner in the mix and alongside fellow course and distance scorers Starlust (Ralph Beckett) and Clarendon House (Robert Cowell) brings Knavesmire form to the table.

Johnston shoots for the Stars in Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Align The Stars could set up a St Leger bid when he seeks to continue his hot run of form in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes. Charlie Johnston’s three-year-old has finished no worse than third in six outings this term, winning his last three starts in handicap company. Having opted to step up in both distance and grade for the Group Two Lonsdale rather than contest Saturday’s Melrose Handicap, Johnston is hoping his upwardly-mobile colt can take advantage of some exposed rivals while his stock is still rising. “It wasn’t an easy decision to make and one we agonised over for a while, but we landed on the side of the Lonsdale Cup and now he is up to a rating of 102 he has earned his crack at Group level,” explained Johnston. “We’re going to have to take on some hardened, older stayers but between trying the trip and being out of form, most of them have some sort of question to answer, and certainly no one else is coming into the race on the back of three straight wins and on such an upwards curve and a progressive profile. “We thought maybe now was the time to try to catch these horses when they are not at their best, but at the same time we obviously have plenty of respect for them – they are rated in the low 110s and we have 10lb to find with them. However, we are young, progressive and hopefully heading the right way.”

The tenacious Align The Stars fends off Fairbanks



Align The Stars’ performance on the Knavesmire could prove key in determining if the son of Sea The Stars heads to Doncaster for the final Classic of the season. Johnston added: “We’re hopeful that stepping up to two miles could see our horse improve again and another factor is, for the Leger to be a realistic ambition, he would need to win the Melrose where he can finish in the first four here and still emerge with a lot of credit and keep his Leger credentials intact. If he can go closer than that he will have bolstered his Leger ambitions significantly, so let’s hope he can do so.” Aidan O’Brien’s Kyprios has been the standout stayer of this season and in his absence, Ballydoyle look to Point Lonsdale to fill the void as he tries two miles for the first time. He impressed over 14 furlongs in the Ormonde Stakes on his penultimate start, with his connections confident he cam make his mark at this new distance on the Knavesmire. The Wathnan Racing team seek to exploit Kyprios’ absence with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Gregory, who has not tasted victory since the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot in 2023. Third in the Yorkshire Cup earlier in the season, he left a Gold Cup disappointment behind him when running well to place in the Goodwood Cup. “He’s back on track. Ascot was very disappointing and a bit of a blip, but he ran very well at Goodwood and we were very happy to see that,” said Richard Brown, Wathnan’s European racing adviser. “He has run well at York before and I think it is a track he will enjoy – two miles at York is probably spot-on for him. Kyprios is out on his own in this division, but Gregory shouldn’t look out of place in this field and I think that long straight – he’s a big-striding horse – will play to his advantage.” A place ahead of Gregory in the Yorkshire Cup in May was Vauban, with Willie Mullins’ dual-purpose star going on to finish fourth in the Gold Cup. The Cheltenham Festival-winning hurdler was not at his best when only third in the Curragh Cup, but he returns to two miles now as he continues his path back to the Melbourne Cup. “He had a nice run in the Curragh, he’ll have to improve, but I’m expecting that,” said Mullins. “Hopefully, he’ll be good enough to get in the placings there. It’s a tough race, a hot race and a first three finish would be a good result.” Andrew Balding won this with Coltrane 12 months ago and is responsible for course winner Alsakib and Night Sparkle this time, while Hughie Morrison’s Quickthorn enjoys his visits to York and took home this prize in 2022. Brian Ellison will be hoping for a drop of rain to aid Tashkhan’s cause, while Dubai Gold Cup runner-up Al Nayyir makes his first outing for new handler Tom Clover. “These Group races are all hard to win, but there’s no Kyprios so it could have been a deeper field. Al Nayyir looks in good shape and we are looking forward to it,” said Clover ahead of the British Champions Series event. “He’s won on easier ground but we think that top of the ground is ideal for him and that going left handed at York will suit too. It was fast ground and two miles going left-handed when he ran to an extremely good level in Dubai, and it’s a similar scenario at York.”

Viking hopes to conquer York The Strikin Viking returns to the scene of his impressive winning debut as he attempts to hit the target at York for a second time in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes. Named in honour of Erling Haaland, who wasted little time finding the back of the net as Manchester City returned to Premier League action last week, the talented son of Inns Of Court will hope to follow suit and find the scoresheet for the first time in group company. The Strikin Viking’s two previous attempts at this level have ended in honourable defeats, firstly at the hands of Henri Matisse in Ireland, and then when downed late in the day by Black Forza in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood. The Gimcrack was highlighted as the obvious next target by connections in the immediate aftermath of his reversal on the Sussex Downs and they are confident the Knavesmire will play to the strengths of the speedy Hamad Al Jehani-trained colt. “He ran very well for us at Goodwood in the Richmond,” said Richard Brown, European racing adviser for owners Wathnan Racing. “The race was run at a blistering pace and he was just a bit off it and maybe he hit the front a bit soon. “I think this fast six furlongs will really play to his strengths, but obviously it looks like being a good renewal. He has to take on Big Mojo and Charlie Appleby’s horse, Shadow Of Light, looked very good at Newmarket. It’s a good race on paper and will be tough. “I saw him on Monday and he looked fantastic. Hamad is very happy with him and we’re looking forward to seeing him run.”

Big Mojo comes home in front in the Molecomb