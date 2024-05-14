York Friday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Friday's big-race action at York.
Vauban will look to put Melbourne Cup disappointment behind him and tee up a return to Royal Ascot in Friday’s Boodles Yorkshire Cup.
Willie Mullins’ top-class hurdler pulverised his rivals in the Copper Horse Handicap at the summer showpiece meeting last year before proving his worth at Pattern level in the Group Three Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown.
The Rich Ricci-owned six-year-old was subsequently sent off favourite to win Australia’s biggest race three months later, but was a spent force early in the home straight in the hands of Ryan Moore and passed the post a well beaten 14th.
Having been given plenty of time to recover from his trip across the globe, Vauban reappears in the Group Three feature on day three of the Dante Festival, with the trainer’s son and assistant Patrick hoping he can prove himself a genuine Gold Cup contender on the Knavesmire.
“Vauban had a nice break after going to Australia, he’s in good shape and hopefully he’s ready to start another Flat campaign,” said Mullins.
“Melbourne didn’t happen for him last year unfortunately, but he’s ready to start back, probably on the road to Ascot and maybe a crack at the Gold Cup. This looks an ideal place to start, it’s a very competitive race and there’s a few of them that look quite closely matched. We’re hoping for a good run and we think it will bring him forward.”
William Buick will be on board Vauban for the first time, with Moore committed to partner Tower Of London for Aidan O’Brien.
The four-year-old has enjoyed a productive winter abroad having landed the Red Sea Turf Handicap in Riyadh and the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan.
Moore told Betfair: “I always thought a lot of him at three but he is really blossoming now. He shaped very much like a Group One-winning stayer in waiting when winning at Meydan last time, so I’d hope and expect he will be going close here, even under his 3lb penalty.
“It’s a tough Group Two, and he will need to progress again to win this, but this is an exciting horse for the season.”
The trainer added: “We’ve been very happy with Tower Of London really. He’s progressing well. He ran a nice race in the St Leger, but has shown in his last two races that he’s improving quickly. He did well to win in Saudi when he met some trouble, but then in Dubai what he did was really pleasing.”
Last year’s Yorkshire Cup hero Giavellotto returns to defend his crown for Marco Botti after finishing behind Tower Of London on his last two starts.
“This has been his target since Dubai and we are very happy with his condition,” said Botti.
“A mile and six is the perfect trip for him and he has run two of his best races at York, but we are hoping the ground won’t change much as we wouldn’t want to run on soft ground. Tower Of London looks the main danger, and we’d been hoping he would be taking a different route, but he now has to give us weight whereas we’ve been giving him weight, so hopefully we can reverse the form.”
Giavellotto also ran with real credit at York when third in the Lonsdale Cup during the Ebor Festival, involved in a thrilling finish with Andrew Balding’s Coltrane and Wathnan Racing’s Ascot Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami.
This time it is Wathnan’s Gregory in the line-up as last year’s Queen’s Vase winner and St Leger fifth attempts to announce himself as a player in the staying division.
“John and Thady (Gosden) seem very happy with his work and he’s done some nice work this spring,” said Richard Brown, racing adviser for the owners.
“It’s obviously his first run of the season and I’m sure he will come on for it, but we look forward to seeing him back and hopefully the ground is on the quicker side and he’s better on top of the ground. He’s come to hand a little quicker than Courage Mon Ami and is ready to run, so he will start here. We’ll get over this hurdle first and then worry about Ascot afterwards.”
William Haggas saddles both Naqeeb and stable stalwart Hamish, with the latter attempting to extend his impressive five-race winning sequence.
The eight-year-old will recommence his rivalry with Al Qareem having accounted for Karl Burke’s runner the last twice.
However, just a neck separated the pair at Newbury in the John Porter Stakes last month, with Al Qareem’s pilot Clifford Lee eyeing turning the tables on the Knavesmire.
He said: “He’s a lovely horse and very consistent as well. All he does is gallop and since Ascot last October he’s only been beaten by Hamish, who as we all know is pretty much unbeatable when he gets his conditions.
“We are hoping Al Qareem will strip fitter for that run, and the extra two furlongs of the Yorkshire Cup are in his favour too. There are a couple ahead of him on the official ratings, but he’s so consistent that he looks sure to go well.”
Roger Varian is riding on a crest of the wave with his fillies and his more circumspect approach with True Cyan could pay dividends in the Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes.
The KHK Racing-owned daughter of No Nay Never made the perfect start in a Newmarket maiden last autumn and was not disgraced when fourth in the Nell Gwyn when returning to the Rowley Mile for her second start.
She was left in the 1000 Guineas until the declaration stage, with Varian electing to solely rely on his subsequent winner Elmalka while giving True Cyan that little bit of extra time.
That decision could prove a smart move as the Carlburg Stables inmate now challenges for Listed honours, with her team buoyed by recent Classic results both home and abroad.
“I think she will run well and she has trained really nicely since the Nell Gwyn,” said Varian.
“That form is starting to look good with the third (Kathmandu) being second in the French Guineas and the first two (Pretty Crystal and Dance Sequence) not being disgraced behind our horse in our Guineas. I thought she was a bit fresh in the Nell Gwyn, she raced without cover and I thought she did well to finish where she did. I’ve some belief in her and think she’s a nice filly.”
Varian’s hand in the one-mile contest is strengthened by Zenjabeela, who will be partnered by Oisin Murphy, while the chief danger to True Cyan could prove to be Charlie Appleby’s Devoted Queen, who maintained her unbeaten record on the same Kempton card Noble Speech thrived last month.
“Devoted Queen is in good order and I feel that she is ready to step up to this level now,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com.
“She is a good-moving filly and ideally we would like decent ground, but she goes into this in great shape.”
John and Thady Gosden’s Spiritual was behind True Cyan in the Nell Gwyn and has been set some stiff tasks since winning a Leicester novice last summer. She tackles a mile for the first time in the hands of Kieran Shoemark.
Grant Tuer’s Bellarchi is quickly returned to the track for this shot at black type having toughed out an Ascot handicap last Saturday, while Kevin Ryan’s Bolsena also graduates to a higher level having bolted up at Newmarket during the Craven meeting.
The latter will be partnered once again by Ryan Moore, who told Betfair: “She was impressive when winning her maiden for me at Newmarket. This is a big leap up from maiden company, and she is currently only rated 87, but she has a great pedigree, being a half-sister to Triple Time and any number of other very good horses, so the potential is there to springboard off her current rating into this grade.”
The other Listed action on the card is the Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes for two-year-olds, which features a quick return to action for Tom Dascombe’s Lily Agnes winner Seraphim Angel.
The daughter of new sire Sergei Prokofiev was fourth behind Hugo Palmer and Michael Owen’s reopposing It Ain’t Two at Newmarket on debut and both are likely to be among the protagonists as they lock horns again.
One of the other key players in the five-furlong event looks to be Ollie Sangster’s Running Queen, who built on an encouraging fourth in a hot Newbury maiden when getting off the mark in a competitive Salisbury conditions event recently.
“It was a good performance at Salisbury and she seems to have come out of the race well and is in good form so we thought it would be nice to try to get some black type with her,” said Sangster.
“She’s always shaped like a nice filly at home and has shown plenty of speed. She improved from her first start to Salisbury and hopefully she can keep improving.”
