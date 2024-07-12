York Friday: PJ McDonald rides first winner since return

PJ McDonald’s patience was rewarded when Flora Of Bermuda provided him with a significant success at York following an injury-enforced absence.

A fall at Wolverhampton in February saw the rider dislocate his shoulder, and the injury proved a severe one that required a complex operation. The operation was followed by extensive physiotherapy, undertaken at Jack Berry House, and the four-and-a-half months McDonald spent recuperating could easily have been longer given the extent of the injury. He took his first ride since the fall at Carlisle on Thursday and then headed to York to partner Flora Of Bermuda in the Group Three William Hill Summer Stakes on Friday afternoon. The grey is trained by Andrew Balding and usually ridden by Oisin Murphy, under whom she won the Alice Keppel at Goodwood last season before finishing second behind Big Evs in the Flying Childers at Doncaster. This year she was most recently the runner-up of the Listed Scurry Stakes at Sandown, where she was beaten just a head by Rod Millman’s Adaay In Devon. On the Knavesmire she was a 14/1 shot as the market favoured William Haggas’ Unequal Love, with Adaay In Devon also present in the field and a 7-2 chance.

Super Saturday tips! July Cup at Newmarket and John Smiths Cup at York