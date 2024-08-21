World Pool Preview: York Sky Bet Ebor Festival day two tips

Graham Cunningham puts forward his suggested World Pool plays for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

A bravura International display from City Of Troy; a typically idle yet efficient Voltigeur win for Los Angeles; an emphatic Acomb success from Derby hope The Lion In Winter; and a heartwarming handicap heist for the O’Donnell family with Extensio. Day one of the Ebor Festival set the bar at a height even Paris hero Hamish Kerr would find tough to clear but Thursday brings another set of valuable World Pool puzzles with a live longshot on deck in the featured Yorkshire Oaks. Click here for more information on the World Pool

So what’s this longshot, then? It’s MISTRAL STAR. Bluestocking’s defection to the International gives the Thursday showpiece (3.35) an odd look, with none of the eight runners having approached the Timeform rating normally required and former G1 heroine Emily Upjohn heading north with a notably chequered recent record after a worryingly plain Goodwood effort. I suspect the mercurial Gosden mare might step lively again back on this more conventional track with her usual hood left off, while Content looks a fair bet to reverse Irish Oaks form with You Got To Me given smoother sailing this time around. But the feeling persists that the door is ajar for an improver to make a mark at double figure odds here and Mistral Star has more in her favour than the market suggests.

Mistral to blow hot at a big price Shirocco Star finished fourth in this after running second in the Oaks in 2012 and her daughter Mistral Star has caught the eye on both her last two starts, finishing third to Queen of the Pride despite pulling harder than ideal at Haydock then making some useful Listed rivals look ordinary in the Aphrodite Stakes at Newmarket. Now it’s only right to concede that a quick glance in the ratings columns shows that BHA and Timeform figures have Hughie Morrison’s filly finishing joint last and dead last respectively. But there are certain circumstances when it’s worth swimming against the ratings tide. This isn’t your typical Yorkshire Oaks. And if she gets an even pace to run at under William Buick then Mistral Star looks capable of recording a new career best to get right amongst them here. Burke holds the key to another Lowther success Swingalong and Living In The Past have made the Lowther (1.50) a happy hunting ground for Karl Burke in recent years and Leovanni is the natural starting point after her decisive Queen Mary win. The reliable Heavens Gate is another obvious place hope but Leovanni’s stablemate MISS LAMAI can add value to Quinella slips. True, she has a bit to find with several of these – and you wouldn’t opt for gate 9 given a choice - but she’s useful and progressive and this step up to six should suit her well.

Progressive Elnajjm to take the high road Salute to the RP’s Paul Kealy for nosing on the potential effect of York gate position in the Clipper Handicap over a mile at 3.00 and highlighting the fact that only “two of 92 runners drawn 16 or higher in the last 24 years have managed to win.” Doubtless that data has played a part in ELNAJMM’s overnight market drift but the Haggas horse has looked highly progressive in two wins since being gelded and I suspect he would have bolted clear at Ascot on King George day granted a stronger gallop. In short, I’m happy to side with this QEII entry under a 6lb penalty, though the consistent Holloway Boy, the unexposed Thunder Run and bang-in-form New Image all have plenty to recommend them in one of the hottest 1600m handicaps of the summer. Galtres has a hazy look The first rule of the Galtres Stakes is that older fillies tend to struggle, with 12 of the last 13 renewals falling to the Classic generation. But this year’s race has a hazy look. Haggas’s fine record means Sea Just in Time commands respect along with the unexposed Fairy Glen and impressive Newmarket debut winner Noisy Jazz. But I’ve looked at this from several angles without much inspiration and, who knows, this might just be the year when the older brigade strike back?

Master ready to weave a Spell It’s all very well making every race at the Ebor Festival worth six figures but it doesn’t half make life tricky for punters. The short list for the two races that close off Wednesday’s card is far from short but let’s hope the following pointers prove useful. Andrew Balding has snagged two of four editions of the 1400m nursery (4.45) and SPELL MASTER’s progressive profile and the smooth travelling style he displayed when dead heating with the well-regarded Hot Shott at Goodwood give him clear win and place appeal. Balding and Oisin Murphy supply another solid handicap option when the bang-in-form Miss Information contests the finale at 5.20. Rock Melody shouldn’t be languishing among the longshots given her fine recent form but KEY TO COTAI and ELIM look a handy duo in a race that looks every inch a 6-1 the field job. Key To Cotai is a very consistent filly who did well to go close behind Sunfall, Back See Daa and Rock Melody at Haydock recently considering that Paul Mulrennan dropped his whip early on. Another bold effort looks on the cards with Bill Buick aboard for the first time, while ELIM has been hiked to a mark of 92 after running very well in a Pontefract Listed race but could still have a bit more to offer back in handicap company.