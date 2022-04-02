Wonder Wings another fab feat for Williams

You don’t see Scottish Nationals won like that.

Win My Wings absolutely bolted up under Rob James on Saturday, taking it up at the third last and never looking like anything other than the most dominant of winners.

A long, lingering, look over each shoulder for non-existent rivals from James a few furlongs from home, the hallmark of a convincing performance, signalled the start of the celebrations for trainer Christian Williams, who saddled another big-race one-two on the back of the Cap Du Nord/Kitty’s Light forecast at Kempton back in February.

Kitty’s Light was the runner-up again today, but he was never going to be anything other than second best to his stablemate, a fast-improving mare who has vaulted herself into an extraordinary staying handicap chaser since the application of cheekpieces.

After winning the Scottish National in such a fashion off a mark of 140 there’s only one obvious target now – the 2023 Randox Grand National at Aintree – and such is Williams’ ingenuity with staying chasers you couldn’t rule out a bold bid next year, whatever the handicapper does.

Williams has a superb strike-rate with staying handicap chasers. Over three miles in the genre he’s now 36/184 at 20%, his haul including a Midlands National, a Welsh National, an Eider Chase, that Coral Trophy Handicap Chase one-two and now the Scottish Nash exacta.

New career highs each time, the Aintree spectacular, as well as a Cheltenham Festival success, will now be the next big targets for a fledgling trainer who has taken his success to new heights this campaign.