Ben Linfoot unpicks the best of the action from Ayr on Saturday after another major highlight for Christian Williams and a further UK hurdles win for Irish trainer John McConnell.
You don’t see Scottish Nationals won like that.
Win My Wings absolutely bolted up under Rob James on Saturday, taking it up at the third last and never looking like anything other than the most dominant of winners.
A long, lingering, look over each shoulder for non-existent rivals from James a few furlongs from home, the hallmark of a convincing performance, signalled the start of the celebrations for trainer Christian Williams, who saddled another big-race one-two on the back of the Cap Du Nord/Kitty’s Light forecast at Kempton back in February.
Kitty’s Light was the runner-up again today, but he was never going to be anything other than second best to his stablemate, a fast-improving mare who has vaulted herself into an extraordinary staying handicap chaser since the application of cheekpieces.
After winning the Scottish National in such a fashion off a mark of 140 there’s only one obvious target now – the 2023 Randox Grand National at Aintree – and such is Williams’ ingenuity with staying chasers you couldn’t rule out a bold bid next year, whatever the handicapper does.
Williams has a superb strike-rate with staying handicap chasers. Over three miles in the genre he’s now 36/184 at 20%, his haul including a Midlands National, a Welsh National, an Eider Chase, that Coral Trophy Handicap Chase one-two and now the Scottish Nash exacta.
New career highs each time, the Aintree spectacular, as well as a Cheltenham Festival success, will now be the next big targets for a fledgling trainer who has taken his success to new heights this campaign.
Potters Corner, the horse who won those Midlands and Welsh Nationals for Williams, is the only stable representative still in next week’s £1million Randox Grand National at Aintree.
At number 62 on the list he has next to no chance of getting in, but the startling performance of Win My Wings means that her Eider Chase form is well worth revisiting with the Scottish National romp in mind.
While the magic mare left her 22 rivals toiling in her slipstream on Saturday, Emma Lavelle’s Éclair Surf ran her to one and a quarter lengths at Newcastle – when giving her 11lb – a tremendous effort in hindsight, even allowing for Win My Wings being eased down late doors.
The bookies weren’t slow in cutting his odds for the National, he’s now generally 20s from 33s, and he’s no sure thing to get in from his current perch at number 47, either, but if he does make the cut his price could tumble further after this most significant of form boosts.
The bold-jumping front-runner looks a good fit for the National, too, so it looks like the Eider has finally found another major National contender 14 years on from Comply Or Die completing the Newcastle-Liverpool double.
If Christian Williams is becoming a master of preparing staying handicap chasers then County Meath handler John McConnell is a proven maestro when it comes to his UK raiders over hurdles.
Anna Bunina’s 6/1 success in the Scottish Champion Hurdle on Saturday, a cosy victory under a cool as ice Sean Bowen, signalled his 28th win over timber in the UK from 96 goes – a magnificent 29% strike-rate.
He hasn’t got anything in the hurdles at Aintree on Thursday or Friday, but any UK entries over timber have to be given due consideration such is his record.
This was his first ever winner at Ayr, but his raids on Scotland have been particularly productive at Musselburgh and Perth (he has a combined record of 10/33 at 30% over hurdles at those two tracks) so watch out for any of his runners at the festival at the latter track in three weeks’ time.