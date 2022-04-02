Runner-up to Milkwood in 2021, who was fifth in this year's renewal, the 6/1 chance travelled strongly under Sean Bowen but was short of room going to the last as eventual runner-up West Cork (5/2 favourite) and third home Onemoretheroad (4/1) duelled up front.

However switched to the stands' side, John McConnell's charge picked up nicely to get on top in the closing stages and win by a length.

“She’s got Flat speed and she certainly showed it there,” said McConnell. “I’m over the moon because she got a really serious injury when she finished second in it last year, she got some birch in a tendon and it was touch and go for a while.