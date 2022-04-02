Anna Bunina went one place better than last year when getting up close home to win the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr.
Runner-up to Milkwood in 2021, who was fifth in this year's renewal, the 6/1 chance travelled strongly under Sean Bowen but was short of room going to the last as eventual runner-up West Cork (5/2 favourite) and third home Onemoretheroad (4/1) duelled up front.
However switched to the stands' side, John McConnell's charge picked up nicely to get on top in the closing stages and win by a length.
“She’s got Flat speed and she certainly showed it there,” said McConnell. “I’m over the moon because she got a really serious injury when she finished second in it last year, she got some birch in a tendon and it was touch and go for a while.
“It’s taken a while for her to get her confidence back. It probably looks like a big plan but it really hasn’t been, it’s probably more luck. She’s actually on a decent mark on the Flat, it’s something we’ve never really pursued but she’d have to be competitive off that mark (81).
“We’ll look at all those good handicaps, we might look at the Swinton (Hurdle) at Haydock, it’s a flat, left-handed track which she likes. Given what happened last year we’re elated, it’s been a big team effort to get her back.”