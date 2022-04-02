Win My Wings led home a Christian Williams one-two in the Coral Scottish Grand National with a runaway success under Rob James.

The 13/2 joint-favourite sauntered to the front jumping the third last and from there it was only a question of how far she'd win by. In the end the Eider Chase heroine was eased down to score by seven lengths from stablemate Kitty's Light (13/2). Alan King saddled the third and fourth home in Major Dundee (9/1) and Fidux (66/1) but this was a race dominated by one horse.

Williams said: “I feel sorry for Kitty’s but nothing would have beaten her today, that’s how it looked to me. It was some performance. I was pretty confident the whole race to be honest, but I was just a little worried if she’d done a bit too much too early in the race. Rob kept her out of trouble on the outside and she jumped great. “I don’t know about Aintree next year. She wouldn’t be over-big which would be a concern and the thing about Aintree is you have to build your whole season around it and there’s a lot of fun to be had before then. I’ll talk to the owners. She’s been to France before and won so that style of racing does suit her, but I don’t think she’ll go this year as she’s had two hard races. “She might go to Sandown for the bet365 Gold Cup, she does have that option so I wouldn’t have thought it would be France this year. The thing is with these mares when they get on a roll you want to keep the ball rolling. We’ll sit down after the weekend and chat sensibly.

Connections celebrate Win By Wings' victory