Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Grand National
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Win My Wings lands the Coral Scottish Grand National
Win My Wings - Scottish National winner

Coral Scottish Grand National report: Win My Wings leads home Christian Williams one-two

By David Ord
17:00 · SAT April 02, 2022

Win My Wings led home a Christian Williams one-two in the Coral Scottish Grand National with a runaway success under Rob James.

The 13/2 joint-favourite sauntered to the front jumping the third last and from there it was only a question of how far she'd win by.

In the end the Eider Chase heroine was eased down to score by seven lengths from stablemate Kitty's Light (13/2).

Alan King saddled the third and fourth home in Major Dundee (9/1) and Fidux (66/1) but this was a race dominated by one horse.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Williams said: “I feel sorry for Kitty’s but nothing would have beaten her today, that’s how it looked to me. It was some performance. I was pretty confident the whole race to be honest, but I was just a little worried if she’d done a bit too much too early in the race. Rob kept her out of trouble on the outside and she jumped great.

“I don’t know about Aintree next year. She wouldn’t be over-big which would be a concern and the thing about Aintree is you have to build your whole season around it and there’s a lot of fun to be had before then. I’ll talk to the owners. She’s been to France before and won so that style of racing does suit her, but I don’t think she’ll go this year as she’s had two hard races.

“She might go to Sandown for the bet365 Gold Cup, she does have that option so I wouldn’t have thought it would be France this year. The thing is with these mares when they get on a roll you want to keep the ball rolling. We’ll sit down after the weekend and chat sensibly.

Connections celebrate Win By Wings' victory
Connections celebrate Win By Wings' victory

“Sandown is an option for Kitty’s as well. He’s had some hard races and while he hasn’t won a big one this season he’s won plenty of prize-money. He’s got time on his side still, he’s still only six and he’ll win a big one some day, he’s got plenty of time.”

He added: “They are two wonderful horses, two great jockeys and it’s just a shame all the staff couldn’t be here to celebrate, so we’ll do that when we get home.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING