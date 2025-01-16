Willie Mullins-trained Kiss Will cut for Sky Bet Supreme after Fairyhouse success

Kiss Will was the latest big mover in the antepost market for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham following a Thursday win at Fairyhouse.
Just a day after Funiculi Funicula was trimmed to 20/1 by the sponsors for the Festival opener following 17-length maiden success at Clonmel, it was another Willie Mullins-trained youngster in the spotlight.
Five-year-old French recruit Kiss Will was making his debut for the Closutton yard and was sent off the 4/11 favourite in the hands of Paul Townend.
The result never really looked in doubt from the off, Kiss Will allowed to stride on and dominate the 13-runner field, before he and Hello Jack pulled clear of the rest on the turn into the home straight.
Kiss Will breezed ahead between the final two flights and could afford a mistake at the last en route to a 13-length victory over the running-on Costacurta (8/1), with a tired looking Hello Jack having to settle for third.
Townend said on Racing TV: "He settled it quickly off the bend. I had the better of the other horse off the bend and he lengthened well down the straight.
"He gave us all a fright at the last but he found a leg and got himself out of trouble.
"He was showing us all the right signs in his work at home and his form has worked out in France. So I was going to keep it simple as I could, and he'd schooled well too. He put it to bed quickly."
Sky Bet reacted by cutting Kiss Will to 16/1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, a market still topped by last weekend's Sky Bet Club Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle winner Salvator Mundi (7/2).
WATCH: Kiss Will the latest Mullins novice to enter Sky Bet Supreme frame
