Willie Mullins to make late decision over Lossiemouth target

The other option open to the star mare is the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival on Sunday week.

Wherever she rocks up the champion trainer is expecting a sharper performance than the one she produced when chasing home Nicky Henderson's charge in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Mullins said of that display: “Lossiemouth set off at about two and a half or even three-mile pace and she did well to finish as close as she did. We’d been settling her all the time and she just couldn’t handle the pace because that is what we’d been teaching her.

“To me the race was gone before she hit the first hurdle. She wasn’t competitive. I thought she ran well given what we’d been teaching her the last couple of years. We’ll sharpen her up at home. It will be different the next day. We haven’t decided on her next engagement, she’s in at Cheltenham and Leopardstown and we’ll have a war council in the next 24 hours and decide.”