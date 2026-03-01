Willie Mullins ponders Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup team ahead of 2026 Cheltenham Festival

The nine-year-old, owned by JP McManus, seemingly threw his hat into the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup ring when bolting up in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival, but he would have to be supplemented for the Cheltenham feature.

His sole entry at the moment is in the Ryanair Chase, a race he won with authority last season, and he could bid to go for back-to-back victories in the race on Thursday March 12.

Speaking in his exclusive Cheltenham Festival stable tour, out on Sporting Life Plus on Monday, he said: “There’s a lot of talk over whether he’ll be supplemented (for the Gold Cup) or not.

“If a different owner owned him, that talk would be very strong. If it was my one chance for a Gold Cup (it might be different), but you’ve got to take into account JP’s situation.

“He has more than one horse capable of winning a Gold Cup and he has to factor in that.

“He could look at it and say Fact To File has a favourite’s chance of winning a Ryanair, maybe that’s what we should do, as at least he comes home with something, and let the Gold Cup take care of itself.

“You’ve got to look at the way the owner of the horse looks at the situation. It’s not the way we look at the situation, or the press, or the punters.

“Look at it from other people’s angles and you might come up with a different viewpoint. As of this point in time, there hasn’t been that discussion. But I can imagine it will go along those lines.

“There’s been a positive word for Gavin Cromwell’s horse (Inothewayurthinkin) and I know our own horse is going very well."