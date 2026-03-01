Willie Mullins ponders Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup team ahead of 2026 Cheltenham Festival

Willie Mullins says people should look at the Fact To File dilemma from the owner’s viewpoint ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.
The nine-year-old, owned by JP McManus, seemingly threw his hat into the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup ring when bolting up in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival, but he would have to be supplemented for the Cheltenham feature.
His sole entry at the moment is in the Ryanair Chase, a race he won with authority last season, and he could bid to go for back-to-back victories in the race on Thursday March 12.
Speaking in his exclusive Cheltenham Festival stable tour, out on Sporting Life Plus on Monday, he said: “There’s a lot of talk over whether he’ll be supplemented (for the Gold Cup) or not.
“If a different owner owned him, that talk would be very strong. If it was my one chance for a Gold Cup (it might be different), but you’ve got to take into account JP’s situation.
“He has more than one horse capable of winning a Gold Cup and he has to factor in that.
“He could look at it and say Fact To File has a favourite’s chance of winning a Ryanair, maybe that’s what we should do, as at least he comes home with something, and let the Gold Cup take care of itself.
“You’ve got to look at the way the owner of the horse looks at the situation. It’s not the way we look at the situation, or the press, or the punters.
“Look at it from other people’s angles and you might come up with a different viewpoint. As of this point in time, there hasn’t been that discussion. But I can imagine it will go along those lines.
“There’s been a positive word for Gavin Cromwell’s horse (Inothewayurthinkin) and I know our own horse is going very well."
Mullins himself will be well represented in the Gold Cup whether Fact To File is supplemented or not, with two-time winner Galopin Des Champs all set to bid for a third win in the race after finishing second last year.
“I’ve been very pleased with him,” Mullins said. "I’d say his last few bits of work at home have been good, better than at any other point this year.
“What he's showing me at home, plus his attitude on the gallops - normally Adam Connolly rides him but I just put Paul (Townend) on to get a feel of him.
“Paul was very happy getting off him the other morning.
“I think that race (in the Irish Gold Cup) will put him really right for Cheltenham. He has enough time to recoup and with two runs under his belt that will make him race fit. I’m really pleased with his progress."
I Am Maximus, like Fact To File owned by McManus, is another likely runner for the Closutton team in the Gold Cup and Gaelic Warrior could be too.
“He’s another one where no final decision has been made," Mullins said of the King George third. "But I would imagine we’ll keep himself and Fact To File apart.
“I haven’t spoken to Rich (Ricci, owner) yet, he’ll have his own opinion. But I’m very happy with how the horse is working."
- Don’t miss the full Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival stable tour, out on Sporting Life Plus this Monday
- Click here for our selection of Stable Tours including Nicky Henderson, Gordon Elliott and Dan Skelton
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.