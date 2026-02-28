Cheltenham Gold Cup news: Gavin Cromwell pleased with Inothewayurthinkin

Gavin Cromwell reports encouraging signs at home from Inothewayurthinkin ahead of the defence of his Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup crown.

The eight-year-old has run three disappointing races so far this term in the John Durkan, Savills and Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, taking a tired fall when out of contention two out in the latter contest at the Dublin Racing Festival. But a recent piece of work at Fairyhouse went well, he's shortened significantly in the betting and the trainer warns if his stable star '"is on his A-game, he’s going to take plenty of beating". Speaking on William Hill's Inside Track: Ireland podcast Cromwell said: “Inothewayurthinkin did a bit of work after racing in Fairyhouse last week and that went very well. It’s difficult to know why he’s unperformed so much this season, but I suppose the yard hasn’t had the season we would have wished for. "Horses have underperformed and he’s the one that’s really highlighted it. I was happy enough with his run in the John Durkan. He was beaten a long way but it was a funny race, they went helter-skelter and he was flat to the boards all the way, but he jumped really well and stayed going well.