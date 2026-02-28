Cheltenham Gold Cup news: Gavin Cromwell pleased with Inothewayurthinkin

Gavin Cromwell reports encouraging signs at home from Inothewayurthinkin ahead of the defence of his Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup crown.
The eight-year-old has run three disappointing races so far this term in the John Durkan, Savills and Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, taking a tired fall when out of contention two out in the latter contest at the Dublin Racing Festival.
But a recent piece of work at Fairyhouse went well, he's shortened significantly in the betting and the trainer warns if his stable star '"is on his A-game, he’s going to take plenty of beating".
Speaking on William Hill's Inside Track: Ireland podcast Cromwell said: “Inothewayurthinkin did a bit of work after racing in Fairyhouse last week and that went very well. It’s difficult to know why he’s unperformed so much this season, but I suppose the yard hasn’t had the season we would have wished for.
"Horses have underperformed and he’s the one that’s really highlighted it. I was happy enough with his run in the John Durkan. He was beaten a long way but it was a funny race, they went helter-skelter and he was flat to the boards all the way, but he jumped really well and stayed going well.
“Christmas was a disaster. He didn’t show up at all and we were on the back foot after that. At the Dublin Racing Festival he had run an okay race down to the second last. He got a bit tired up the straight, but I didn’t mind that so much – it was just a disaster when he fell. Since that, he hasn’t missed a beat. He got up from that fall and hasn’t turned back," the William Hill ambassador said.
“He’s one more bit of work to do before he goes to Cheltenham, so hopefully that’ll be good. We haven’t done anything differently with him, but you can see his coat has come now. When you look back at his history, he seems to be a real spring horse. Maybe that’s the case. I don’t think he’d want it heavy, but he wouldn’t want good ground too. He’s not the quickest horse and I wouldn’t want him taken off his feet.
“You can make a case for plenty in the race, but if Inothewayurthinkin is on his A-game, he’s going to take plenty of beating. He was a good winner of the race last year and hopefully we can get him there in the same condition.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.