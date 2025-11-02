Willie Mullins conquers Del Mar as Ethical Diamond claims Breeders' Cup Turf success

Vicki Gibbins was on track at Del Mar to witness the latest sensational achievement by the great Willie Mullins.
I’ve switched to flat shoes for the big day, in the hope of not inviting the scrutiny of the Breeders’ Cup vets.
I’m spring-heeled at the moment, but there’s a distinct chance of pulling out lame before the Turf Sprint.
The time arrives and I find myself in the crowd inciting a Mexican wave for Khaadem. Devoted groom Tori Knight is confident he loves the Californian weather and the big audience, which means all the right boxes are ticked for the evergreen gelding. He’s also partnered by a certain Frankie Dettori, who only has three attempts to make history in his final Breeders’ Cup – could this be the one?
It's not to be, but Khaadem rolls back the years with a tremendous third behind Shisospicy.
Charlie Hills is visibly delighted in the immediate aftermath and the journey doesn’t look to be over yet.
“It’s amazing,” he says. “I think five furlongs around Del Mar might be a bit sharp for him. We’ll see what Frankie says, but Hong Kong could be next."
We have dirt races before the ‘big one’ and I’m happy to celebrate with my Puerto Rican press room neighbours as Irad Ortiz takes the Sprint aboard Bentornato. It won’t be the only party this afternoon, I’m assured, as Ortiz has told them he’ll win the Classic with Journalism.
They’re wrong, but we do win the Breeders’ Cup Turf.
The Europeans are gleeful and the domestic crowd bemused.
“He’s a jumps trainer,” explains one of the American broadcasters to her colleague.
“And this one jumps?”
Yes, yes he does.
From a dismal February day in Punchestown to a sunny Californian afternoon, Ethical Diamond has scaled impossible heights. We’re proud of him, but maybe we’re a bit bemused too.
Meanwhile, Willie Mullins is having a wonderful time.
He’s on his second dram of whiskey and is explaining the nuances of training hurdlers for one of the biggest Flat meetings in the world - a concept lost on the listening American journalists.
“He’s a very keen horse and I often find that jumping settles them down, teaching them not to over-race. A lot of Flat horses are taught to get out and go, and this fella was the same.
“Hurdles make them think."
When asked about future targets for Ethical Diamond, including the win-and-you’re-in Dubai Sheema Classic, Willie is keen but unsure of the dates.
“It’s March 28th,” says one of the journalists.
“Good, I’ll be home from Cheltenham."
I’m a little bit heartbroken for Rebel’s Romance, personally. The globetrotting gelding may not have been able to repel the late run of Ethical Diamond, but he struggled from the inside draw to find room and lost nothing in defeat to finish second.
"He will always be my best friend and I was very proud of him today,” William Buick tells Donna Brothers as he rides back to unsaddle.
“I love riding him and even after finishing second I get a buzz. I'm so proud of him and like I always say it's such a credit to the team. I'm the privileged man on board."
The team gain compensation with Notable Speech in the Mile and we get to tick off ‘it’s too close to call!’ on our American commentary bingo, as Nysos and Citizen Bull share a photo in the Dirt Mile.
Gezora lands a late blow for Europe in the Filly & Mare Turf, which has cheered trainer Francis-Henri Graffard up enormously. He was looking increasingly frustrated as Goliath and Sahlan failed to deliver, but the victory of his ‘sweet’ filly capped an excellent year, summed up in a few words: “It takes a lot of devotion, but we enjoy it very much."
All that remains to be done is close out a successful Breeders’ Cup meeting with a celebratory cocktail, which I’m delighted to be refused for looking under-age.
America is truly great.
