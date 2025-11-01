Notable Speech storms to Breeders' Cup Mile victory at Del Mar

Third in the same race 12 months ago at the end of his Classic campaign which featured wins in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes, Notable Speech went off the 2/1 favourite as a four-year-old this time and William Buick was cool in the saddle after running the inside rail.

After breaking from stall two, the winner was away well and settled nicely on the inside in fifth or sixth as One Stripe and Qirat took them along.

The Lion In Winter was in the box seat right behind the leader and had every chance under Christophe Soumillon after US challenger Rhetorical shot to the front turning in, but Notable Speech was just hitting top gear and squeezed through on the far rail before sprinting away to win with something to spare from 16/1 outsider Formidable Man, who came from further back to take second.

The Lion In Winter had to settle for third, with Rhetorical ultimately weakening into fourth.