William Buick celebrates on Notable Speech
William Buick celebrates on Notable Speech

Notable Speech storms to Breeders' Cup Mile victory at Del Mar

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun November 02, 2025 · 4 min ago

Notable Speech showed an explosive late burst to win the Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar.

Third in the same race 12 months ago at the end of his Classic campaign which featured wins in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes, Notable Speech went off the 2/1 favourite as a four-year-old this time and William Buick was cool in the saddle after running the inside rail.

After breaking from stall two, the winner was away well and settled nicely on the inside in fifth or sixth as One Stripe and Qirat took them along.

The Lion In Winter was in the box seat right behind the leader and had every chance under Christophe Soumillon after US challenger Rhetorical shot to the front turning in, but Notable Speech was just hitting top gear and squeezed through on the far rail before sprinting away to win with something to spare from 16/1 outsider Formidable Man, who came from further back to take second.

The Lion In Winter had to settle for third, with Rhetorical ultimately weakening into fourth.

Buick said on NBC: "I've been everything on this horse - I've been a hero, I've been a villain. But Charlie gave me great confidence.

"He broke a bit better than I thought, but we were always going to ride the inside. When it comes off, it looks great. When it doesn't, you're a villain.

"He's a very good horse, he's a 2000 Guineas winner, a Sussex winner... he was probably a bit unlucky in the Breeders' Cup Mile last year."

Appleby and Buick have now win the Breeders' Cup Mile four times in the last five years and the Godolphin trainer said: "He's tailor-made for this track really. Will's ride was copybook, if you could write a script on how to go around there, that's it."

The trainer confirmed that both Notable Speech and Rebel's Romance, runner-up in the Turf earlier in the day when bidding for a third straight win in the 12-furlong contest, would remain in training next year.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

