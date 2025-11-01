Ethical Diamond springs Breeders' Cup Turf surprise for Willie Mullins

Minnie Hauk burst to the front turning in but her effort flattened out in the last furlong as Ethical Diamond took off down the wide outside, bounding home to beat globe-trotting superstar Rebel's Romance (9/4) and his Charlie Appleby stablemate El Cordobes.

Silawi took the field along in the early stages at what appeared a strong gallop, with Goliath and Rebel's Romance in behind as Minnie Hauk jostled for position out wide under Christophe Soumillon.

The five-year-old, ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle and sent off at 20/1 stepping up in class after winning the Sky Bet Ebor for multiple champion jumps trainer Mullins on his last start, Ethical Diamond came from near the back of the field to run down Rebel's Romance, who was bidding for an unprecedented third victory in the $5million contest.

ETHICAL DIAMOND WINS THE BREEDERS' CUP TURF! Is there anything Willie Mullins can't do!? #BC25 pic.twitter.com/SnrO0WypY2

Winning rider Dylan Brown McMonagle said on NBC: "He was expected to run a nice race, to be placed would have been nice. He won the Ebor this year on his last start in York and it takes a good horse to do that.

"Thankfully we went a nice gallop and it was a nice smooth race for me. He went everywhere I wanted, he bolted up."

Mullins said: "I just couldn't believe it. I've always said winning the Grand National with Patrick on board... (would be his finest achievement) but this might be second.

"I looked at where he was and the speed he was going and I said ‘this is going to be on’.

"David Casey was instrumental in sending him here so I have to give a shout out to him while he's in Australia with Absurde.

"After the draw in 14, I thought maybe sixth, seventh or eighth but when Aidan’s horse won from 14 yesterday, that gave me a little bit more hope that it could be done. The tactics are a key to him and Dylan, being the cool man he is, executed them perfectly."

Appleby said of the runner-up, Rebel's Romance: “Coming down the stretch I thought he was going to go about his business and create his own history, but full credit to the winner.

“What we’ve seen there shows he’s still at the top. He’ll get a well-deserved break, do his winter campaign as he’s done before, and then we’ll work it out from there."