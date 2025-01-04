Willie Mullins column: Naas Sunday runners

Check out our star columnist on his runners at Naas on Sunday.

12:25 Fun Fun Fun

Patrick has put himself down to ride her and he bred the mare too. She jumps well at home and has been working well. 12:25 Iris Emery

She’ll have to improve a lot to get the money but does have plenty of experience over fences. 12:25 Karia Des Blaises

Her run at Cork last time puts her bang in the picture in this and that experience over fences will be a huge advantage. 13:25 Ile Atlantique

He was very impressive when winning on chasing debut at Navan and while he comes back half a mile in trip, the way he jumps I think he’ll be fine. It’s going to be a tough second run in against Firefox and Inthepocket but he showed plenty of ability last time and must have a good chance.

13:55 Jasmin De Vaux

He didn’t jump with the sort of accuracy you’d want your top novice to show when winning at Navan. This race being half a mile longer might mean they go half-a-stride slower which could help him get his act together. He seems to have a big engine, but the jumping department needs to improve rapidly and this is going to be a big test for him. The form of his hurdling debut win got a considerable boost over the Christmas period though, so you have to treat him with a lot of respect. 13:55 Spasiba

I’m giving him the chance to be a good horse. He has winning form at the track, and we waited for this race rather than going for the two-mile options at Christmas. Going on his Flat performances we’d hope he’ll have no trouble getting this trip and Sunday will give us a good indication of where he sits in the novice hurdling ranks. 13:55 Plontier

His Flat form would suggest the extra half mile will suit him and he’s another who we’ll find out where we stand with on Sunday. 13:55 Supersundae

The fact that Patrick put his hand up to ride this fellow should be noted. He hasn’t run since winning at Ballinrobe in May and will improve for the run but has been working and jumping well at home. 14:30 Joystick

He comes back to two miles. I’m not sure whether it will suit him or not, but he was very keen the last day with Paul so we’re dropping back. But ultimately, looking at the way he gallops and his pedigree, he will want further but for his maiden we’re going to come back to two and take a chance. We’ll learn a bit more about him.