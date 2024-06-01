Where did your horse finish at Epsom? Betfred Derby 2024 full result, video replay and analysis

Free video replay

In the end it was a 10th Betfred Derby win for Aidan O’Brien, with last year’s champion two-year-old who was clear of his rivals in the ratings and in the race. It all sounds so simple, but the story of the 2024 Derby, the 245th renewal, was more than just about its winner, CITY OF TROY. Well, almost.

It was about the horses that were missing – Hidden Law, the Chester Vase winner, who lost his life after winning his trial in such tremendous style, Economics, the six-length Dante Stakes winner, taken out of the Derby by William Haggas and not put back in at the supplementary stage, Arabian Crown, the Sandown trial winner, another who might’ve been favourite here but for injury.

Not having those three trial winners in the race has to be taken into account when assessing this year’s Derby crop, but with the favourite beating the second favourite, with the third favourite in third, the initial impression is this was a Derby where the first two home can certainly be rated positively with a view to their future in the game.

Of course, we are here again with O’Brien and a 2000 Guineas flop. 12 months on from Auguste Rodin’s resurrection in the Derby the master of Ballydoyle was at it again with City Of Troy who posted a poor effort in ninth at Newmarket after such a high-class juvenile campaign, only for him to prove himself all over again on the Epsom stage.

He had to do it the hard way, from stall one, a starting berth that meant he wasn’t in an ideal position in the early stages, but he settled really well and didn’t pull for his head, Ryan Moore nursing him into a rear of midfield sit on the rail.

Rounding Tattenham Corner he pulled off the rail around Mr Hampstead, but he soon made a beeline for the inside again and Moore got City Of Troy rolling early, going for the gap between stablemates Euphoric and Los Angeles, the son of Justify responding to all of his rider’s urgings as he followed the loose horse, Voyage, who unseated Pat Dobbs soon after the start.

So what next for City Of Troy? He won this like a high-class mile and a half horse and you would think races like the King George and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe would be on his agenda, but afterwards O’Brien stated he could stick to a long-term plan and go to Saratoga for the 10-furlong Travers Stakes at Saratoga on the dirt in August.

Being by Justify, it’s of no surprise that O’Brien is thinking that way, as the Breeders’ Cup Classic is one of the few top races in the world he has never won and it remains a burning ambition.

O’Brien has had 16 goes at winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic without success and he hasn’t had a runner in the race since 2018, but that could all change now he has got this American-bred three-year-old firmly back on track.