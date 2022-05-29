You can email racingfeedback@sportinglife.com or tweet @SportingLife using the hashtag #Lester and we'll share all your memories of the legendary rider right here.

But one of the most emotional and breathtaking moments towards the end of his incredible career was Royal Academy’s win in the Breeders Cup Mile in 1990. So sad and thoughts are with his family.

Lindsay Blair : I was at Epsom to see all Lester Piggott’s Derby wins (and places!) from Sir Ivor onwards. So many unforgettable and thrilling memories of a brilliant jockey.

You are without a doubt the greatest jockey , you were the top man among many terrific jockeys . It was a pleasure to watch you guide some brilliant horses to victory , My first bet was on Little Cloud who won the Pitmans Derby God Bless you SIR.

Terry Chance : History will show that Lester Piggott was and will always be a legend in the racing world, so canny when picking his rides and to loose his knighthood was an injustice. RIP Longfellow.

All time great. Rode for the punters. One of the few who did. Remember his ride on Dream Academy at the Breeders Cup.

Andrew Pelis, Newmarket: Very saddened to learn of Lester's passing. My thoughts are with his family at this time. So emotive it has happened during Derby week, the same thing happened with Dr Vincent O'Brien. A remarkable figure who transcended our sport.

His career, will, ability, sacrifice and character built up an aura that few sportsmen can carry. Even after his retirement it was there. He was always current.

I live about 100 yards from the grave of Nat Flatman, who is buried in All Saints Church, where Fred Archer got married. Lester has joined those greats now.

He will be talked of in reverence and so many stories will be discussed, 100 years from now, long after people have forgotten us and so will many of the horses he rode.

So many horses, so many stories and the beauty is that so much is captured on film.

Those horses live on already; here is just a tiny cross-section: Never Say Die, Crepello, Petite Etoile, Sir Ivor, Nijinsky, Roberto, The Minstrel, Shergar, Commanche Run, Shadeed, Ardross, Royal Anthem, Rodrigo De Triano, Mr Brooks. So many of them needed Lester's drive.

It is an incredible, rich tapestry to leave. We were privileged to live during his time. He has left so much legacy, for a person who spoke so rarely in public. That legacy is the reward of his deeds. RIP Lester.