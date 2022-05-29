Amongst the many fireworks, in and out of the saddle, that marked the life of racing’s most iconic jockey of the modern era – born on Guy Fawkes Day 1935 – none surpassed his record nine victories in the premier Classic race.

From approximately the same date, ‘The Long Fellow’ (his height was accentuated by the skinniest of frames) has been as much part of Epsom’s heritage as the Queen, who will doubtless feel his passing as keenly as any racing enthusiast on course for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

More than practically anyone else she will have witnessed close up Piggott’s successes in the Derby and in the Oaks, notably when winning the fillies-only Classic in the Royal silks on Carrozza in 1957, a year that Her Majesty was flat racing’s leading owner.

Carrozza was a fine illustration of why and how an aura developed around her rider: less considered of the Queen’s two runners in the race, the filly was sent for home over a furlong out – “had Lester gone too soon” – but when the Irish challenger Silken Glider loomed up the horse had sufficient in reserve to prevail, albeit in a very close photo-finish.

A highly competitive nature was well illustrated by finishes like that – when it has to be said that the stewards’ view of whip use was rather different – and this rose to a new level of ruthlessness when he successfully secured a string of the best mounts by persuading owners and trainers that they should ‘jock off’ regular riders – changing room colleagues – in his favour.

A combination of success rate and the very fact that he had asked led to many substitutions, and it was not just for the most glittering prizes.