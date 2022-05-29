Lester Piggott's record nine Derby winners spanned four decades. John Ingles covers them all from Never Say Die to Teenoso, following the legendary rider's death aged 86.

1954 NEVER SAY DIE (Timeform Annual rating 137) Although six years had already passed since the first win of his legendary career, Lester Piggott was still only 18 when riding his first Derby winner, Never Say Die, making him the youngest jockey to win the race during the twentieth century. This came just months after Piggott had ridden a winner, Mull Sack, at the National Hunt Meeting (nowadays the Cheltenham Festival) for his father after increasing weight in his teenage years had prompted a possible switch to riding over jumps. Beaten in all three of his races as a three-year-old prior to Epsom and with his jockey yet to make his mark on the race, at 33/1 Never Say Die was Piggott’s longest-priced Derby winner. In winning a shade comfortably by two lengths from Arabian Night, Never Say Die improved a stone on the pick of his previous form. ‘As Derbys go, it was a pretty simple race!’ recalled Piggott in his autobiography. Never Say Die went on to win the St Leger but without Piggott in the saddle after he was hit with a six-month ban for causing interference when riding the same colt in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

1957 CREPELLO (136) In the autumn after riding his first Derby winner, Piggott joined the stable of Noel Murless at Warren Place who was to provide him with his second three years later. In contrast to Never Say Die, Crepello was sent off a hot favourite for the Derby at 6/4 having given Piggott his first success in the 2000 Guineas. That could be said to have been a bonus because, as Racehorses put it, ‘Crepello was not only bred like a stayer; he looked like one, and galloped like one, and there seemed no doubt that he would stay much longer distances than a mile and a half.’ But being a big, heavy-topped colt, it was less certain that Crepello would handle the Epsom track, particularly on the prevailing firm ground. He coped well enough to win, helped by avoiding trouble in running which others ran into, notably the third, Pipe of Peace. But Crepello’s size coupled with his races on firm ground ultimately took their toll as he never raced again after the Derby, ending any chance of his completing the triple crown (Derby runner-up Ballymoss went on to win the St Leger), though one of Piggott’s future Derby winners was to have better luck in that regard. 1960 ST PADDY (133) Crepello’s owner Sir Victor Sassoon won the Derby four times in all and Piggott’s third winner St Paddy also carried the businessman’s colours. Incidentally, Piggott handled the owner’s Derby colts much better than he did the Lincoln Continental which Sassoon presented him with after Crepello’s win; he practically wrote it off soon afterwards running into the back of another car at a set of traffic lights in London! Unlike Crepello, St Paddy didn’t have the speed for the 2000 Guineas but he was an impressive winner of the Dante Stakes next time and lined up as one of the main rivals to the favourite Angers at Epsom. But tragedy struck the French-trained colt when he broke a fetlock on the descent from Tattenham Corner whereas, once again, Piggott had his mount ideally placed to launch a challenge from just off the pace. Sent about his business two furlongs out, St Paddy was kept going under just hands and heels for a decisive three-length win over Alcaeus who’d met bad interference coming down the hill. Providing some compensation for Crepello’s non-participation in the final classic, St Paddy ran out an easy five-length winner of the St Leger. The same year, Piggott won the first of what were to be his eleven champion jockey titles. 1968 SIR IVOR (135) By the time of Piggott’s fourth Derby winner he had turned freelance. His move from Warren Place was precipitated by choosing to ride Vincent O’Brien’s Valoris in the 1966 Oaks in preference to the Murless filly Varinia. Putting loyalty to one side, Piggott simply believed Valoris had the better chance of winning – and he was proved right. But while the resulting loss of the stable jockey job at Warren Place cost Piggott another Derby winner in the short term when the Murless-trained Royal Palace was successful at Epsom in 1967, a year later the O’Brien-trained Sir Ivor provided Piggott with what he described as without doubt ‘the most exciting’ of all his nine Derby winners. Although he had his stamina to prove, Sir Ivor was sent off the 4/5 favourite at Epsom after winning the 2000 Guineas with a turn of foot which gave him outstanding claims in the Derby if able to reproduce it over the much longer trip. He duly did so, finding what Racehorses called ‘a shattering turn of finishing speed to fly past the unfortunate Connaught’ inside the final furlong. Ironically, the runner-up was trained by Murless. ‘Although others have strong claims to be called the best horse I ever rode’, said Piggott in his autobiography, ‘for me Sir Ivor stands above the rest.’ 1970 NIJINSKY (138) That was some compliment considering the Ballydoyle colt who came along just two years later. Nijinsky had the highest Timeform Annual rating among Piggott’s Derby winners. Already unbeaten in five starts at two, winning the Dewhurst on the bridle on his first start outside Ireland, Nijinsky confirmed he was still the best of his generation when impressively landing the odds in the 2000 Guineas. The Derby was his greatest test yet, reflected in the fact that for the only time in his career he started at odds against – though still at only 11/8 – with the French colt Gyr considered his chief threat in a smaller than usual Derby field. Gyr looked the likely winner when going clear two furlongs out but Piggott had his move covered and, without needing to come under the whip, Nijinsky came home two and a half lengths clear in a time just outside Mahmoud’s 1936 record. After further wins in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Irish Derby, Nijinsky was still unbeaten when completing the triple crown. Defeats in the Arc and Champion Stakes on his final two outings took little gloss off the record of a colt Piggott described as possessing ‘more natural ability than any horse I ever rode, before or since’.