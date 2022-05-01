Coroebus and Cachet took the honours in the first Classics of the season but what did we take from the Newmarket races? Timeform's David Cleary reacts.

Keep eyes out for Eydon going forward A first Classic of the season which delivered just about all it promised, the returning Coroebus three-quarters of a length too good for the favourite and his stable-companion Native Trial, with the Futurity winner Luxembourg a shade better than the result in third. A winner unlucky not to be unbeaten, prevailing from a pair that were to this point. The form has a rock-solid look to it, well up to the standard of most runnings of the race in the last decade. The race was run at a sound gallop, the field racing as one up the centre of the track, and although Native Trail was a little isolated on the near-side wing, he essentially just lacked the pace of Coroebus at a crucial stage.

Coroebus looked in the pink beforehand, still as imposing as he was at two, and was a little more relaxed than Native Trail, who was somewhat fussy. Both hold Derby entries but both are highly unlikely to go to Epsom, set to be campaigned for the time being at a mile, enough options to keep them apart, likely to be a threat to the best of the older contingent. Luxembourg, who stumbled soon after the start, had to work to get in a challenging position and then lacked the foot of the first two. He is a much more plausible Derby candidate, with definite prospects of improving over middle distances. Just behind in fourth was Eydon, much less highly tried to this point than the first three. He is a really imposing sort and will surely learn from this first outing in the big league – he'll win good races this summer.

Tuesday made for Epsom challenge If the trials for the 1000 Guineas had pointed firmly towards the claims of Inspiral for the first fillies' Classic, the race itself backed those up, making it all the more regrettable that the Fillies' Mile winner wasn't ready to take her chance. Two fillies that had made the frame behind Inspiral last autumn took first and second, with the Nell Gwyn winner Cachet making all under a very well-judged ride from James Doyle, Prosperous Voyage, on her return, chasing all the way and closing at the finish. In form terms, the field looked somewhat substandard beforehand and there wasn't much in the result that altered that view, several of those with better form failing to deliver.

Notable among those was the favourite Tenebrism, who off the bridle a long way out and didn't seen at ease on the track. Her stable-companion Tuesday, on her first run out of maiden company, fared better, taking third and running a fine Oaks trial. Others that might have better days in them include Sandrine, who looked as if the race would bring her on and who was only really getting going at the finish, and Ameynah, the paddock pick, who found this grade a bit overwhelming at the first attempt, but who was doing good work hitting the line.

