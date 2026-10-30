Wendigo among Carlisle contenders on Pricedup Colin Parker Raceday

The seven-race card features two £40,000 Listed contests – the Pricedup Boosted Prices Daily Houghton Mares' Chase (13:48) and the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase (14:58). Both races take place over two and a half miles.

A cracking line up for the Pricedup Boosted Prices Daily Houghton Mares' Chase includes last year’s winner Paggane. The seven-year-old warmed up to defend her title in perfect style when successful on the Flat at Goodwood last month under Saffie Osborne.

Panic Attack was one of the stars of last season with valuable back-to-back wins in two of its most competitive handicap chases, the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham and the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

On her final start of last season, Panic Attack took third place behind the re-opposing Apple Away in the Listed Fair Maid Of Perth Mares’ Chase at Perth in April.

A Grade One winner over hurdles in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at the 2023 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree, the nine-year-old Apple Away was last seen when sixth in the Grade One Grande Course de Haies d'Auteuil (French Champion Hurdle) in May.

Lucinda Russell, who jointly trains the daughter of Arctic Cosmos with Michael Scudamore at Kinross in Scotland, is looking forward to getting her back on the racecourse. She said: “Apple Away started her season here last year and I think it's a good starting point again. It's at least half a mile, if not further, short of her optimum distance, but it's a kind place to start her back.

"At Carlisle, the fences are good, the track is always well-presented - I think it's the right place to start her back. If the ground was softer than it is, that would be even better, but it is what it is.

“She ran really well in France. She had a setback after this race last season and then we didn't know if we were going to get her right for the spring. Then the allure of French racing and some soft ground took us over to the French Champion Hurdle, where she ran a fantastic race. Her win at Perth was good too – she loves it around there.

“She is a fabulous mare to be involved with and I think we are very lucky.”

The line up is completed by Obsessedwithyou, a Listed winner at Wincanton last season and another Scottish-trained challenger in Celestial Fashion, who was triumphant twice at Carlisle last season in mares’ handicap chases.