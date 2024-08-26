Weekend entries: Horses to follow this Saturday at Sandown and Beverley

Nic Doggett returns to highlight a trio of eyecatching entries among this Saturday's cards up and down the country.

Rolica in the mix for Atalanta honours It’s back to summer weather this week, with conditions set very fair ahead of Saturday’s meeting at Sandown in which the Sky Bet Atalanta Stakes and Sky Bet Solario Stakes share top billing. Aside from last year’s winner Heredia, the Sky Bet Atalanta Stakes has tended to be won in recent seasons by horses who had something to prove after some below-par efforts, with Lavender’s Blue (2019), Saffron Beach (2021) and Potapova (2022) notable examples. Amongst the entries, Coral Distaff fifth Clove Hitch and Deauville flop Bright Thunder fit the bill amongst the three-year-old contingent, along with Rolica who only beat one home when well held in the Prix de Sandringham back in June. She’s been given a nice three-month break since, however, and the 1000 Guineas sixth – who has a Sun Chariot entry later in the season - could run a big race here at a price if the ground is deemed suitable.

The quickening going will surely suit Doha, whose Nassau fifth received a boost last week when runner-up See The Fire landed the Strensall Stakes at York, and the consistent Choisya who won well at Haydock earlier this month and who represents the yard who won this in 2020 with Maamora.

No Solario stroll in the park for exciting Field Recent winning form has been the key in the Solario Stakes of late, with the last four winners all following up victories on their previous start. The last two of those were trained by Charlie Appleby, but the Newmarket handler doesn’t have an entry this year and it looks a wide-open renewal. Asuka made a big impression on debut but it doesn’t appear to have been the strongest of HQ maidens and it’s Field of Gold who excites me most amongst the entries. The grey son of Kingman shaped nicely after a slow start at Doncaster and then took a fair leap forward when making a decent field look average in a Newmarket maiden that has plenty of recent history (won by Noble Truth in 2021 and Epictetus in 2022). “I think he looked very good and it is always nice to hear when a jockey comes back in and says they weren’t going quick enough,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Juddmonte, nominating this race in the aftermath. Having swerved last week's Acomb Stakes in favour of this assignment, he looks a horse to follow.

Tyros Stakes third Surpass (form franked by the winner Hotazhell at the weekend), expensively-bought Leicester winner Matauri Bay, and Royal Playwright, a half-brother to the aforementioned See The Fire, look likely to offer up the stiffest opposition if taking their chance.

Equality capable of firing in Bullet Beverley hosts it’s biggest meeting of the year this weekend, with the ITV cameras in-situ for the William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes which has been a Clive Cox benefit for the last three years thanks to wins for Tis Marvellous (twice) and the three-year-old Kerdos. Those horses were at different ends of their career, but the race has generally been a happy hunting ground for older sprinters, with two 10-year-old winners since 2012, and one of those – Take Cover – following up the next season as well! Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds enjoyed success with a one-two in the closing handicap at the Ebor Festival and it would be no great surprise were Equality to bounce back now dropped in class. The last time that happened, Charles Hills’ six-year-old won a handicap from top weight, giving 8 lb or more to his rivals.

Similarly, the eight-year-old Emaraaty Ana was a winner at this level last October and he’s another who would appreciate quick ground on Saturday. The young brigade is led by Gemma Tutty’s progressive Royal Ascot runner-up Blue Storm, who could return after a 71-day break. He's a brother to Asjad, who did all of his winning on flat tracks, but his sibling has already proven himself at a variety of tracks, with wins coming at Newmarket, Southwell and Epsom.