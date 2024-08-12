Weekend entries: Horses to follow this Saturday at Newbury, Ripon and Doncaster

Matt Brocklebank returns to highlight a handful of eyecatching entries among this Saturday's cards up and down the country.

Forest of entries makes life tough for punters The 13 horses entered in Saturday’s BetVictor Hungerford Stakes currently hold 47 future engagements between them all told, so quite what the final field for the Newbury Group 2 ends up looking like is anyone’s guess at this stage. The William Haggas-trained Lake Forest, who is also in the City Of York Stakes next week, plus the Betfair Sprint Cup, Betfred Park Stakes and the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes would be an intriguing contender as he’s shaped in both starts this year like a step up to seven furlongs would be well within range. The three-year-old allowance makes things interesting with some of the higher-rated older horses in this group and he’s got course form too following the latest half-length second to Elite Status, who could yet go on to prove himself to be one of the leading sprinters around this campaign, so there’s plenty going for Lake Forest other than confirmed running plans. Elsewhere at Newbury, Al Aasy heads seven contenders in the Group 3 BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes but there are question marks over the likelihood of one or two others lining up against him, including Vauban (alternative engagements at York and the Curragh) and Arrest (quick ground as well as his own alternative engagements).

A Point worth making So the handicaps are clearly the races to explore this weekend and there are a few on the early radar. Sticking with Newbury, Charlie Hills’ Zabriskie Point is an attractive one in the TPT Fire Handicap. He was a Value Bet selection when making his first start of the season in a competitive three-year-old handicap at Newmarket’s July Festival, where he seemed to get a bit unsettled beforehand and raced too freely through the early stages as a consequence. He basically ran like the first start since his winter gelding operation was badly needed and it was tempting to give him another chance at Goodwood in another really tough race for three-year-olds, this time back over seven furlongs. The wide draw (one from the outside) put me off in the end and he had to tuck across to get cover having not been the brightest from the stalls. Zabriskie Point ended up with a lot of horses to pass, in a race won by one who sat in second and led from the two-furlong marker, and could only run on to be a never-nearer fifth and the handicapper has dropped him another couple of pounds which looks useful. He was considered good enough for a Newmarket Group 3 last year, following a cosy novice success at Thirsk, and could now prove to be a well-treated animal off the revised mark of 89. His wins have come on Good and Soft according to Timeform but the Good to Firm didn’t look an issue last time either and he’s definitely one to be positive about for the rest of the season as he’s so lightly raced for the time of year. Dipping into handicap ranks Later on the same card, look out for Aidan O’Brien’s Isambard Brunel in the mile maiden won last year by Dancing Gemini. He’s also in a maiden at Newmarket and is bred to be a bit special being a son of Justify out of Found’s sister Magical Dream, who was a Group 3 winner herself. The Kevin Philippart De Foy-trained Taramasalata is another name to note, and another with options at Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday (also in over 10 furlongs at Salisbury on Thursday). She’s got to be noted wherever she runs as her opening handicap mark of 77 looks like it may prove a bit of a gift following her three runs in maiden/novice company. The daughter of Too Darn Hot bumped into the now 88-rated Power Of Destiny on her second start at Haydock before running a very promising third behind Dubai Melody (83) here at Newbury last month (replay below). She was looked after close home by Jim Crowley on that occasion, having led and been headed approaching the final furlong, and can put her experience to this point to good use in the handicap division.

