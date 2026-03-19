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Ryan Moore is booked for Constitution Hill ride at Kempton

Wednesday night Kempton entry for Constitution Hill with Ryan Moore booked to ride

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu March 19, 2026 · 1h ago

Constitution Hill has been given an entry at Kempton Park on Wednesday evening (March 25), with Ryan Moore booked for the ride.

The former Champion Hurdle hero and multiple Grade 1 winner made a sensational switch to the Flat at Southwell last month following well-documented jumping issues which saw him fall in three of his last four starts in the National Hunt sphere.

Oisin Murphy rode Nicky Henderson's pride and joy to a nine and a half-length victory over main market rival Square Necker in the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes, which formed part of the Friday Night Live series of fixtures, and the jaw-dropping performance earned him a Timeform rating of 106P.

Newbury's John Porter Stakes on Saturday April 18, the same day as the Greenham Stakes, had been considered to be among the more obvious options for Constitution Hill going forward, but Henderson also suggested another novice event en route for his nine-year-old, who could look to follow up the Southwell success at Kempton next week as he features among the entries for Wednesday night's Virgin Bet Novice Stakes, a four-year-old+ event run over 1m 3f 219y.

Murphy is suspended for eight days between March 24-31, having been found to have used his whip once above the permitted level of six on Caliban at Southwell last week and Moore, who has ridden two winners in Britain for Henderson from 13 rides on the Flat, appeared alongside Constitution Hill's name on the BHA website on Thursday.

The race closed for entries at midday with a total of nine horses engaged including Andrew Balding-trained pair
Classical Allusion, who won his sole start at Southwell last September, and the fellow four-year-old Serviceman, who ran twice without success for Owen Burrows in 2024.

Photos galore as Constitution Hill returns to a tremendous reception
Photos galore as Constitution Hill returns to a tremendous reception

More on Constitution Hill

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