Weather latest: Aintree, Chepstow, Sandown and Wetherby inspect

Clerk of the course at Sandown Andrew Cooper is concerned about forecast gusts of up to 50mph during racing and will check conditions at 7.30am.

“We’re expecting it to remain dry during racing on Friday before rain gets to us in the early evening. That will clear overnight, but that will bring increased winds,” said Cooper.

“There are some suggestions the winds will be at their strongest at around midday time – and gusts of up to 50mph plus, possibly from first thing but certainly from mid-morning.

“A few of us have been kicking this situation around for 48 hours and the common consent seems to be that 50mph seems to be the tipping point, and arguably 45mph.

“You’ve got to take into account all aspects of putting on a day of racing, not just from an equine and rider point of view but for the public as well. All racecourses tomorrow are in that ball park.

“Because of that we’ll have a precautionary inspection at 7.30am and take it from there.”