WATCH: Oisin Murphy on his big weekend at Doncaster, Woodbine and the Curragh

The Jockeys' Championship leader joins us to discuss his trip to Woodbine to ride New Century on Saturday, his chances of beating Kyprios on board Giavellotto at the Curragh on Sunday and his Doncaster rides on Thursday and Friday.

His Friday mounts include Coltrane in the Group 2 Doncaster Cup Stakes and while the seven-year-old has to bounce back from a couple of heavy defeats at the hands of Kyprios, his jockey says he is purring at home.

Murphy said: “I saw him walk past me this morning, and I promise you he marched like he was a young lion in the jungle. I think if he's ever going to bounce back, and he needs to, it could be in the Doncaster Cup.

“He obviously likes the track. A small field, six runners. I thought James [Doyle] might make plenty use of Gregory. It would be nice to have a target to aim at and, yeah, hopefully, Coltrane can piece it together.”