WATCH: Oisin Murphy on his big weekend at Doncaster, Woodbine and the Curragh

Watch our weekly video with top jockey Oisin Murphy as he prepares for a big weekend at home and abroad.
The Jockeys' Championship leader joins us to discuss his trip to Woodbine to ride New Century on Saturday, his chances of beating Kyprios on board Giavellotto at the Curragh on Sunday and his Doncaster rides on Thursday and Friday.
His Friday mounts include Coltrane in the Group 2 Doncaster Cup Stakes and while the seven-year-old has to bounce back from a couple of heavy defeats at the hands of Kyprios, his jockey says he is purring at home.
Murphy said: “I saw him walk past me this morning, and I promise you he marched like he was a young lion in the jungle. I think if he's ever going to bounce back, and he needs to, it could be in the Doncaster Cup.
“He obviously likes the track. A small field, six runners. I thought James [Doyle] might make plenty use of Gregory. It would be nice to have a target to aim at and, yeah, hopefully, Coltrane can piece it together.”
With a good book of rides at Doncaster on both Thursday and Friday, Murphy outlines his best chances on Town Moor as well as chatting New Century’s Canada mission and Giavellotto’s quest to sink Kyprios in the Irish St Leger.
We also asked Oisin who he would ride given the pick of the field in the Group 1 Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.
He said: “Auguste Rodin can make his own luck and he's a very, very tough horse to pass when he gets into that forward bowling rhythm.
“But I thought Economics could be upgraded for what he did in Deauville. I thought he gave a very good marker in Jayarebe a little bit of a start and Tom [Marquand] didn't panic.
“He ran him down and was strong right through to the line. So maybe Economics has the most upside. He obviously gets weight as well because he's a three-year-old. So for me, I'd like to stay with Economics in the hope that he's the new superstar.”
You can watch the full Oisin Murphy interview above or by visiting our YouTube page here.
