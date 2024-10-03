WATCH: Oisin Murphy discusses his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe ride on Sunway

The jockeys’ championship leader joined us for his weekly update on YouTube where he talked up the chances of Sunway in Sunday’s Arc, a horse available at 40/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair.

Trained by David Menuisier, Sunway was beaten less than a length by Arc 6/1 chance Los Angeles in the Irish Derby at the Curragh in June, the last time Murphy was on board.

Since then he has finished fourth in a King George and third in the St Leger, when he was ridden by James Doyle and Christophe Soumillon respectively.

“The Leger was fine,” Murphy said. “I obviously thought he could win the Leger, but you know, I'm used to him. I know what he's like, and, hopefully, I can get the best out of him.

“You would ride many horses in the Arc that are big prices that don't have a chance, but if this fellow can get it together on Sunday he can definitely run a huge race.

“After the line at the Curragh I was in front and I couldn't slow him down. He nearly took off. That's how big an engine he has. So I just need to get him organised and hopefully the race will be run to suit him.

“I suppose it's just about getting him rolling at the right time. As a two-year-old he possessed a lot of speed, but he looks like more of a stayer nowadays.”