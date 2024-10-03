WATCH: Oisin Murphy discusses his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe ride on Sunway

Oisin Murphy thinks Sunway can defy his big odds in Sunday’s Group 1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.
The jockeys’ championship leader joined us for his weekly update on YouTube where he talked up the chances of Sunway in Sunday’s Arc, a horse available at 40/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair.
Trained by David Menuisier, Sunway was beaten less than a length by Arc 6/1 chance Los Angeles in the Irish Derby at the Curragh in June, the last time Murphy was on board.
Since then he has finished fourth in a King George and third in the St Leger, when he was ridden by James Doyle and Christophe Soumillon respectively.
“The Leger was fine,” Murphy said. “I obviously thought he could win the Leger, but you know, I'm used to him. I know what he's like, and, hopefully, I can get the best out of him.
“You would ride many horses in the Arc that are big prices that don't have a chance, but if this fellow can get it together on Sunday he can definitely run a huge race.
“After the line at the Curragh I was in front and I couldn't slow him down. He nearly took off. That's how big an engine he has. So I just need to get him organised and hopefully the race will be run to suit him.
“I suppose it's just about getting him rolling at the right time. As a two-year-old he possessed a lot of speed, but he looks like more of a stayer nowadays.”
Drawn wide in stall 15, Murphy is not concerned by the starting berth.
“Yeah, that's [stall 15] fine for him. I won't be rushing to get inside and get a position. I’ll allow him to jump and we'll go forward a little bit, but you have plenty of time to commit to a spot before you start turning. There's no pressure, which is great.”
In an open Arc it’s difficult to assess who has the best chance, but Murphy didn’t hesitate in naming who he thinks is the most likely winner.
He said: “I think the Japanese horse, Shin Emperor. He's a full brother to an Arc winner [in Sottsass]. His run in the Irish Champion Stakes was fantastic. He was strong in the last half furlong and he'll improve going up in trip.
“Mr. Yahagi, his trainer, knows how to bring horses all over the world and [given the pick of the field] he's the one I'd want to be riding."
Murphy also talks about his chances on See The Fire in Saturday’s Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket, the one he is most looking forward to on the Sun Chariot undercard and his other rides at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.
To watch the full interview either click the video above or visit our YouTube channel here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.