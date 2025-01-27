Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase: Impaire Et Passe among seven entries

Willie Mullins’ Grade 1-winning hurdler is two from two over fences and made a deep impression at Limerick over Christmas. He could head to the Esher track rather than a race at the Dublin Racing Festival over the same weekend.

Gordon Elliott’s Search For Glory, four-and-a-half lengths adrift of Impaire Et Passe in the Guinness 00 Faugheen Novice Chase, could reoppose.

Gavin Cromwell’s Only By Night, unbeaten in two races over fences including a Grade 2 at Cork last month, completes the Irish team.

The home defence includes Paul Nicholls’ progressive young chaser Kalif Du Berlais and Jango Baie, an impressive winner from Springwell Bay on his chasing debut at Cheltenham in December.

Dragonbet Towton Novices’ Chase hero Handstands is set to represent Ben Pauling, while Noel Novices’ Chase winner Mark Of Gold completes a strong potential line-up.