Impaire Et Passe is away and clear at Sandown

Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase: Impaire Et Passe among seven entries

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon January 27, 2025 · 1h ago

Impaire Et Passe is among seven entries for Saturday’s Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown.

Willie Mullins’ Grade 1-winning hurdler is two from two over fences and made a deep impression at Limerick over Christmas. He could head to the Esher track rather than a race at the Dublin Racing Festival over the same weekend.

Gordon Elliott’s Search For Glory, four-and-a-half lengths adrift of Impaire Et Passe in the Guinness 00 Faugheen Novice Chase, could reoppose.

Gavin Cromwell’s Only By Night, unbeaten in two races over fences including a Grade 2 at Cork last month, completes the Irish team.

The home defence includes Paul Nicholls’ progressive young chaser Kalif Du Berlais and Jango Baie, an impressive winner from Springwell Bay on his chasing debut at Cheltenham in December.

Dragonbet Towton Novices’ Chase hero Handstands is set to represent Ben Pauling, while Noel Novices’ Chase winner Mark Of Gold completes a strong potential line-up.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

