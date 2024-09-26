We round up the latest views from connections ahead of Saturday's action from the Curragh and Newmarket.

1.50 Newmarket - Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes Charlie Fellowes’ Luther takes the next step in his promising career in the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket. The colt, who is by Frankel and out of the Musidora winner Give And Take, started his career in a Salisbury maiden in late June and made an instant impression with a comfortable success. His next start was then at the same track, where he stepped up in grade to take on the Listed Stonehenge Stakes and went down by just half a length to Andrew Balding’s New Century. The latter horse boosted the form when travelling to Woodbine in Canada to win the Grade One Summer Stakes in good style, whereas Luther remained in Listed company next time out in the Ascendant Stakes at Haydock. There he met eight rivals and proved himself to be much the best, striding to a two-length victory under Daniel Tudhope, with Fellowes hoping his class can help him negotiate an outside draw. “He’s been very well, he’s been training well and we’ve had a clear run, so we’re very happy,” said Fellowes. “The New Century form has worked out great and when he won the Haydock race, he did it as well as you could possibly ask. “Who knows what he beat at this point, but he beat them nicely. This is another step up, so we hope he can take the step forward. He’s a horse we really like and we think he’s good enough. The first two times at Salisbury, he looked a bit green, whereas at Haydock he looked more like the finished article. “Newmarket is a different course, it is undulating and the draw gods have not been too kind to us as he’s drawn on the end (stall seven) again and I’d much rather he was in the middle, but he’s a lovely horse and we’re hoping for the best.”

James Owen will be represented by Wimbledon Hawkeye, a Gredley Family-owned Kameko colt out of the owners’ Sea The Stars mare Eva Maria. The bay made a winning debut on the all-weather at Kempton in May before finishing third in the Group Two Superlative Stakes on Newmarket’s July course. The Acomb Stakes at York was the next port of call and there the colt was the runner-up, coming home a length and three-quarters behind Aidan O’Brien’s highly-regarded Classic hope The Lion In Winter. The form from the race was further strengthened when the fourth-placed The Waco Kid went on to win Thursday’s Tattersalls Stakes. Owen said: “We were really pleased with his run at York and hopefully he can put up a similar performance or even improve on that Acomb run. Hopefully there is lots more to come. He’s always shown a fair level of ability and it’s our first season training two-year-olds. When he won on debut, he was 100-1 in places, but had always shown plenty at home.” Andrew Balding’s Royal Playwright steps up to a mile after attempting to make all when third to the high-class Field Of Gold in the Solario Stakes. Big-race pilot Oisin Murphy is optimistic of another bold bid and has been buoyed by some encouraging signs at home. He said: “His work was very good last Saturday and I think he will improve for going a mile. I think he is getting better all the time and I’m looking forward to riding him. You could say at Sandown he was not suited by me making the running on him, but I was wary of them putting the brakes on and meeting traffic from an inside draw. Hopefully he is really stepping up.” Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore team up with Galway Festival winner Puppet Master, with Moore telling Betfair: “This is my first time aboard Puppet Master, but he looks to have an obvious chance off the back of his two runs to date. “He made his debut over a mile at Killarney when green throughout, but ran on well in the final stages when the penny started to drop. The colt improved for that debut when last seen at Galway, handling the soft ground to run away an easy winner by four lengths. “This looks an interesting race with tough competition from Luther, Wimbledon Hawkeye and Angelo Buonarroti, who all hold strong form claims, but my lad should handle conditions well and can run a nice race.” 2.25 Newmarket - Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes Connections of the “rock solid” Babouche are confident she will put up a staunch defence of her unbeaten record in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes. The Kodiac filly has carried the Juddmonte silks to a hat-trick of wins this summer for trainer Ger Lyons, making rapid progress from a Cork maiden win in June to a Group One victory against the colts in last month’s Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh. On the latter occasion, she readily accounted for the subsequent Prix Morny winner and Saturday’s Middle Park favourite Whistlejacket and while not taking anything for granted, Juddmonte’s racing manager Barry Mahon “wouldn’t swap” Babouche for any of her Rowley Mile rivals. “She’s in great form, she’s unbeaten so far this year. Ger is very happy with her and Colin (Keane) rode her on Thursday morning and thought she was in good form,” he said. “She’s got a little bit heavier and a little bit stronger from her last race, which is good to see. “I think it looks a very hot renewal with the Moyglare winner (Lake Victoria) in there, which is very unusual, and I think some of them French fillies look very good. She hasn’t let us down all year, so hopefully we can keep it up. Put it this way, I wouldn’t swap her for anything else. She’s been rock solid, she’s beaten the colts, the form has worked out in the Morny and she’s been a pillar of consistency all year.”

A total of 32 millimetres of rain fell at the track from Thursday into Friday, turning the ground heavy before it was later changed to soft. Connections will roll the dice, however. Mahon added on Friday: “She will definitely run, whether she’ll go on it (testing ground), we won’t know until she does. We’ll all find out together whether she likes it or not, that’s the best way. We’re looking forward to seeing her again in a different challenge on a different track and it will be interesting to see how she fares out.” The biggest threat to Babouche appears to be the Aidan O’Brien-trained Lake Victoria, who is turned out just under a fortnight after completing a hat-trick of her own in the Moyglare. The daughter of Frankel has been campaigned exclusively over seven furlongs thus far, but jockey Ryan Moore does not see the drop to six being a major issue. He told Betfair: “I am looking forward to getting back on Lake Victoria, who I rode on debut at the Curragh over seven furlongs when beating a nice type in Red Letter, who has since franked the form.She stepped up into Group Three company next time out in the Sweet Solera at Newmarket’s July course and handled the track well to see off Mountain Breeze, and last time out she kept her unbeaten run going when taking the Moyglare Stud Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend and that was a good race. “She drops down to six furlongs here, which shouldn’t be a problem, and I am not fearing the slow ground will affect her either. Babouche is obviously our main danger, also being an unbeaten Group One winner, and it is set up to be a good match.” There is a strong presence from France, with Patrice Cottier’s Prix Morny third Daylight joined by Francis-Henri Graffard’s impressive Chantilly scorer Rayevka, who was supplemented on Monday. “She’s in very good form, she’s very well and we are looking forward to running her,” said Graffard. “It was the way she did it when she won last time and the way she has come out of the race, she’s come on a lot, so we are going to give it a go before she winters. Obviously it’s a big challenge, I just hope the ground will not be too heavy, as that is my main worry. She would be happy on good to soft, we don’t know how she will take to the track at Newmarket but that is the same for nearly all the fillies and we will find out.”

Ed Walker’s Celandine earned her shot at top-level honours with a Group Two triumph in last month’s Lowther Stakes at York, while Leovanni looked the part in winning her first two starts for Karl Burke, but had to make do with minor honours in third behind Celandine on the Knavesmire. Richard Brown, racing adviser to Leovanni’s owners Wathnan Racing, said: “She’s in great nick. It looks like one of the hottest Cheveley Parks we’ve seen for a very long time but she owes us nothing. “She’s already won a Queen Mary (at Royal Ascot), so she’s going to line up and take her chance. There were a few things at York that probably didn’t go her way. James (Doyle) was keen to ride her with a view to getting her to stay but he felt afterwards that she saw the trip out well. We can probably ride her with a bit more confidence this time. It was hard carrying the penalty and she was beaten under two lengths with a 3lb penalty. She’s in very good nick and though it looks a phenomenally hot race, it is the obvious place for her.” 2.35 Curragh - Montane Developments Beresford Stakes Jessica Harrington expects Hotazhell to continue his progression in the Montane Developments Beresford Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday. Fourth when favourite to make a successful start to his career at Leopardstown, the Too Darn Hot colt has since won at the Curragh and landed the Group Three Tyros Stakes back at Leopardstown in late July. He was last seen pushing Henri Matisse all the way at Group Two level in the Futurity Stakes and Harrington believes her charge will improve for the step up to a mile this weekend. “We’re hoping he’ll run a big race. I think he’s improving and getting stronger all the time, so fingers crossed I think he’ll run a very big race,” said the Moone-based trainer. “I think the step up to a mile will definitely suit him. We’ve had a fair bit of rain, not as much as Newmarket, but if the ground is on the soft side, that will be fine for him.” The Beresford Stakes has unsurprisingly been dominated by Aidan O’Brien, with Saratoga Springs (1997), St Nicholas Abbey (2009), Saxon Warrior (2017) and Luxembourg (2021) among his 21 previous winners. This year, the Ballydoyle handler fires a twin assault, with Trinity College – a 12-length winner on his latest outing at Galway – joined by his blinkered stablemate Lambourn, who followed up a debut victory at Killarney with a Listed triumph at Craon in France.

Joseph O’Brien is represented by Tennessee Stud, who confirmed the promise of his debut third at Galway with a clear-cut win at Tipperary four weeks ago, while the field is completed by Andrew Balding’s British raider Windlord. O’Brien said: “It looks a good race, as you’d expect, but our horse won well last time and we think he’s going to be capable of competing at this grade. I think you’ll find that it will work out a strong race and we’re hopeful our horse can hold his own. He won over nine furlongs the last day, so we know he stays and we’re looking forward to running him.” The Juddmonte-owned Windlord has an impeccable pedigree, being by Dubawi and out of a daughter of Goldikova, and was visually impressive when opening his account at the third attempt at York. “He obviously ran a big race the last day to win a maiden at York and we’ve had a bit of rain in Ireland, so that will suit him,” said Juddmonte’s European racing manager Barry Mahon. “I think a mile in the Curragh and on good ground is just perfect. He showed Andrew a nice level of ability and we probably thought he would do that on his second start, but he was still a bit green. I think it took the last run for the penny to really drop for him and he was impressive when it did.” 3.00 Newmarket - Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes Ryan Moore considers Whistlejacket “the one they all have to beat” in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes. The No Nay Never colt lines up on the Rowley Mile bidding for back-to-back Group One victories following last month’s success in the Prix Morny at Deauville. Aidan O’Brien’s youngster is also a previous winner at Newmarket, albeit on the July Course in the Group Two July Stakes, with a runner-up finish behind Cheveley Park Stakes favourite Babouche in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh providing more evidence of his top-level capabilities. “Whistlejacket is my ride and he is the one to beat in the field,” Moore told Betfair. “He has been very active this season, but he has taken his form to a new level on his last three runs. After winning over six furlongs in the July Stakes in good style, he then finished a good second to Babouche who we take on (with Lake Victoria) in the Cheveley Park earlier on in the day. That is good form. “He managed to land his first Group One at Deauville when last seen in the Prix Morny, seeing off Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar. Whistlejacket is the one they all have to beat on form, having already won in slow conditions.”

