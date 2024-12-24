The latest news and views from connections ahead of Sunday's Grade One Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Sunday
Leopardstown 2.30 Neville Hotels Hurdle
Connections feel Brighterdaysahead is still the “pretender” as their star mare attempts to confirm the form of her brilliant Morgiana Hurdle victory over State Man in the Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Held in the highest regard, the sole blip in the career of Gordon Elliott’s ultra-talented five-year-old came when second to Jeremy Scott’s Golden Ace at the Cheltenham Festival.
However, she has since shown her true potential with a devastating display at Aintree to finish her novice season in style and two superb victories in open company this term.
The most recent of those successes came when lowering the colours of the reigning Champion Hurdler at Punchestown, but Brighterdaysahead had a fitness edge on that occasion and her team are expecting to tackle a better State Man for round two of their rivalry, in a race Willie Mullins’ crack two-miler has won for the past two years.
“We had the advantage last time because we had a run under our belts and he didn’t so we’re going to meet a much fitter State Man this time,” said Eddie O’Leary of Brighterdaysahead’s owners Gigginstown House Stud.
“State Man is the reigning champ and we’re still the pretender – State Man is a real champ.
“We think she is a very good mare and Gordon is very happy with her at home and hopefully all goes well, but we are still the pretender and we’re under no illusions. If we’re beaten then we’re beaten and we’ll go to the Mares’ Hurdle then.”
Mullins has won this race a record 11 times and along with State Man is responsible for four of the seven runners, including Morgiana third Winter Fog, Daddy Long Legs and Mystical Power.
The latter upheld his fearsome reputation last season, with the son of Galileo and Quevega claiming the Moscow Flyer before gaining compensation for a near miss in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle with Grade One victories at both Aintree and Punchestown in the spring.
Sent off joint-favourite at Newcastle for the Fighting Fifth he failed to land a glove on impressive winner Sir Gino, but his powerful connections are keen to forget about that disappointing return, despite admitting it will be tough for the five-year-old to usurp State Man as the Closutton number one in this division.
“Willie couldn’t find anything wrong with him after Newcastle and nothing came to light so we basically draw a line through it and it was too bad a run to be true,” said Frank Berry, racing manager for JP McManus, who owns the regally-bred gelding alongside Rich Ricci and Coolmore.
“I do think he has a mountain to climb to beat State Man myself, he’s one of the top horses in this division. However, they seem happy with Mystical Power and hopefully he can run a good race.”
In a race where only the Irish powerhouses of Mullins and Elliott provide runners, the field is complete by Brighterdaysahead’s stablemates King Of Kingsfield and Fils d’Oudairies.
