Connections feel Brighterdaysahead is still the “pretender” as their star mare attempts to confirm the form of her brilliant Morgiana Hurdle victory over State Man in the Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Held in the highest regard, the sole blip in the career of Gordon Elliott’s ultra-talented five-year-old came when second to Jeremy Scott’s Golden Ace at the Cheltenham Festival.

However, she has since shown her true potential with a devastating display at Aintree to finish her novice season in style and two superb victories in open company this term.

The most recent of those successes came when lowering the colours of the reigning Champion Hurdler at Punchestown, but Brighterdaysahead had a fitness edge on that occasion and her team are expecting to tackle a better State Man for round two of their rivalry, in a race Willie Mullins’ crack two-miler has won for the past two years.

“We had the advantage last time because we had a run under our belts and he didn’t so we’re going to meet a much fitter State Man this time,” said Eddie O’Leary of Brighterdaysahead’s owners Gigginstown House Stud.

“State Man is the reigning champ and we’re still the pretender – State Man is a real champ.

“We think she is a very good mare and Gordon is very happy with her at home and hopefully all goes well, but we are still the pretender and we’re under no illusions. If we’re beaten then we’re beaten and we’ll go to the Mares’ Hurdle then.”