In the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle a mouthwatering clash between Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth is on after the mare was declared amongst a field of four runners.

Willie Mullins' five-year-old, nine from 10 over hurdles, gets the 7lb sex allowance from Constitution Hill and comes into the race on the back of beating Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace on December 1.

Constitution Hill has his first run in 366 days since winning this race at odds of 1/12 a year ago but his task looks a whole lot tougher against Lossiemouth with bookmakers offering odds-against about the seven-year-old for the first time since he won the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

Burdett Road, winner of the Greatwood Hurdle, and Lump Sum, second to Sir Gino in the Fighting Fifth, complete the quartet.

Patrick Mullins, assistant trainer, told Sporting Life: “It’s going to be an absolute cracker of a race. I rode behind Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices, I saw him demolish State Man in the Champion Hurdle like everyone else.

“If he can get back to his best then he’s going to be very hard to beat but there is that question mark now, there has to be. The long absence, the work that didn’t seem to light anyone’s fire really.

“Our mare and Ballyburn travelled over on Monday morning and landed some time after lunchtime. There are only four runners but there should be a good pace in it with Burdett Road and Lump Sum who are both hard fit.

“Look we think Lossiemouth is very, very good. Is she good enough to beat Constitution Hill? This will tell us.”