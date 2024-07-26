Vandeek to miss Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville due to setback

Simon and Ed Crisford's colt rounded off an unbeaten juvenile campaign with back-to-back Group One wins in Deauville’s Prix Morny and the Middle Park at Newmarket, but his three-year-old campaign has so far not gone according to plan.

After being beaten into third place by Inisherin on his return in a soft ground Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock, Vandeek was ruled out of a rematch in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot due to below-par blood test results and therefore headed straight to the July Cup to take on his elders.

And while connections took the positives out of the third-placed effort at Newmarket, he is now facing another spell on the sidelines.

Ed Crisford said in a statement posted to X by the Gainsborough Thoroughbreds account: "Unfortunately Vandeek has met with a setback and it is too early to say how much time he need before resuming full training.

"It is very frustrating for everyone concerned as he had looked as good as ever in his recent work."