Best horse racing tips: Newmarket Value Bet preview for July Festival on Thursday July 8

Value Bet tips: Thursday July 8 1pt win Just Frank in 3.00 Newmarket at 16/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Each Way Extra At bet365 Handicap is the most attractive betting proposition on day one of the July Festival at Newmarket, with very few of the 20 declared runners able to be ruled out completely. That includes the likes of Seven Brothers, who now goes in blinkers having featured in this column ahead of his disappointing run at York, and fellow outsider - the Clive Cox-trained Royal Scimitar. The latter, whose six-furlong debut form from last year is unquestionably very strong, is the one horse in the field dropping markedly in distance having been racing over a mile this term (Jumby is the only other here to have been tried at a mile) and he promises to be suited by the switch back having travelled well enough for most of the way when sporting first-time cheekpieces in the Britannia at Royal Ascot.

Unfortunately, there’s also a very reasonable case to be made that he simply hasn’t trained on at all and for that reason he's passed over until showing a touch more on the track. With the trip-switching Royal Scimitar in mind, the ability to really stay the distance – and further – is so often a major asset here on the July course and if you can combine that with natural pace from the starting gate and, ideally, a prominent ride, then you’re getting close to the ideal formula. Happy enough to take on favourite Roger Varian’s well-fancied Boomshalaa is, based on what we’ve seen so far at least, a slow-starting, hold-up horse whose best effort was his head second to Significantly over five furlongs at the Royal meeting (for which he’s gone up 3lb), so it’s not too hard to start casting the net a bit wider. In the fullness of time, perhaps the new Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap, in which Boomshalaa and Popmaster were two of the more obvious eyecatchers, will become the most informative pointer for this week’s event and it’s worth noting last year’s (inaugural running) Ascot third, Dancin Inthestreet, was a creditable third again at HQ 10 days later. But traditionally it has paid to focus on the valuable, six-furlong, three-year-old handicaps run at York and Newmarket’s Rowley Mile course a little earlier in the spring.

The York form is directly represented through runner-up Blackrod, fourth Jadwal, sixth Blind Beggar and the aforementioned Seven Brothers (16th on the Knavesmire), but with the winner First Folio previously only fifth at Newmarket in the race won by Jumby on May 15, that could be the form to follow. Jadwal ran in both and performed pretty well at York, despite not finding as much for pressure as appeared likely, having gone up 7lb for his Newmarket second with the HQ third, Rebel At Dawn, sixth in the Palace OF Holyroodhouse subsequently and fourth, Perotto, winning the Britannia. Frank coming back to form at right time The one I want on side here is Newmarket sixth JUST FRANK, who didn’t do too badly at all having been caught on what appeared the wrong part of the track towards the middle. Eased 2lb to a rating of 96 following that, he’s since run a season’s-best in second over seven furlongs at Chester and he looks a potent force off the same mark back on a straight track returned to sprinting.

The sizeable gelding has taken a few runs to come to the boil this time around but that was the case last year too and he’s definitely trained on based on a couple of performances, particularly Chester. The pick of his two-year-old form – namely a runaway victory from the front in an Auction Stakes at Newmarket in October – is very respect worthy, that race alone having thrown up a dozen individual subsequent winners, picking up 18 races between them.

