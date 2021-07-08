Free Horse Racing Tips for ITV’s coverage of July Festival day two

Lusail and Sir Ron Priestley were 15/2 and 100/30 winners for Ben Linfoot on Thursday and he previews all six live ITV3 races from Newmarket and York on Friday.

1.50 Newmarket – KING OF CLUBS

KING OF CLUBS was beaten at a short price at Sandown on handicap debut but he shaped very nicely there and can improve again now he steps up to 1m2f for the first time on turf in the bet365 Handicap that kicks off the ITV3 coverage on Friday. Hughie Morrison’s horse was just caught out over nine furlongs last time, but he wasn’t beaten far and only went up 1lb with this extra 200 yards looking sure to suit both on that performance and on his pedigree. A half-brother to 10-furlong winners Royal Mews and Garden Oasis and from the family of Stagecraft, King Of Clubs is firmly expected to improve from his mark in the mid-80s this season and with Oisin Murphy booked off his lightest weight today could be the day.

2.05 York – NOBLE MASQUERADE

Blinkers looked to bring about improvement in NOBLE MASQUERADE at Kempton last time out and the slight step up in trip could help him find even more for Eve Johnson Houghton on the Knavesmire. The son of Sir Percy was beginning to look frustrating until he got his head in front for the first time at Kempton last time, the new headgear helping him to a one and three quarter length verdict over Angel On High. He finished with a flourish for that win over 1m3f just over two weeks ago so the extra furlong looks absolutely ideal now he’s getting to grips with the game and up just 3lb he’s fancied to strike under Tom Marquand. 2.25 Newmarket – SADMAH

Sandrine sets the standard in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on her Albany Stakes win but she faces very different conditions on Friday afternoon. The very heavy ground at Royal Ascot is a world away from fast turf on the July Course and we could see a form upset here with Kevin Ryan’s SADMAH making some appeal at likely juicy odds. The daughter of Frankel did well to win first time out at Haydock where she accounted for some rivals with experience including George Boughey’s White Jasmine, who had already finished second to Hello You on debut. Sadmah travelled strongly and did her best work at the finish at Haydock, with the form already boosted by the third home, Attagirl, who won by four lengths at the same track on July 2. Ryan Moore is two from eight on juveniles for Kevin Ryan and he takes the ride. 2.40 York – LAST EMPIRE

Kevin Ryan and Clipper Logistics won this race last year with Queen Jo Jo and the same connections could repeat the trick in this year’s William Hill Summer Stakes with LAST EMPIRE. The Pivotal mare has improved as an older horse and took her form to a new level after competing in this race last year when running well in Listed company including in victory at Chantilly. She returned with a superb second behind Light Refrain at Haydock and was reportedly in season when well beaten at the same track after that, but she’s been well rested since then. Bang in with a chance on her best form, it could be significant that Ryan has pinpointed this race for her comeback and she should get a nice tow into things from Dandalla on the far side.

3.00 Newmarket – HOCHFELD

HOCHFELD bounced right back to top form with his front-running second in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle last time and similar tactics could bring reward in the bet365 Trophy. There doesn’t look to be an awful lot of pace pressure against him here and he clearly relished the return to leading them along after finding himself behind horses at Royal Ascot on his previous start. It’s four years now since he slammed them by six lengths in a handicap on the July Course but it remains firm evidence this track plays to his strengths and he could well be at a tactical advantage here. It won’t be easy off one of the bigger weights with horses like Live Your Dream and Prince Alex lurking towards the bottom of the handicap, but if the selection can repeat his Newcastle form he might just be tough to reel in.

3.35 Newmarket – SNOW LANTERN

Richard Hannon’s good week can continue with SNOW LANTERN in the Group One Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes that concludes the ITV3 action on Friday. The Frankel filly has been a work in progress this season but her Royal Ascot second to Alcohol Free was a huge step in the right direction and was firm proof Hannon is beginning to channel her exuberance in a positive way. There’s still work to do on that score, and a possible muddling gallop would not help, but her natural ability is there for all to see and she simply looks the most talented filly in this race. It’s eight years since her dam, Sky Lantern, was carried across the track by Elusive Kate in this very contest and redemption in the form of her daughter could well be forthcoming.