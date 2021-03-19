Midlands Grand National day tips: Value Bet preview for Uttoxeter & Kempton

Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to followers of the Sporting Life Value Bet column with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices* for one hour from the time of publication - max £20). Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (*does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races).

The Marston’s 61 Deep Midlands Grand National is Saturday’s big, betting feature and given what we’ve seen at Cheltenham throughout the week, it’ll be interesting to see which way sole Irish representative Screaming Colours goes in the market.

It’s not unusual for Irish trainers to try and target the Uttoxeter prize and Goonyella and Raz De Maree registered a one-two for Jim Dreaper and Sandra Hughes respectively in the 2015 edition.

Screaming Colours has had physical issues which kept him off the track through 2019 but he’s held his form really well on home soil since winning in good style on his seasonal return at Punchestown in November.

He's been creeping up the ratings, though, and another 2lb rise from the BHA assessor compared to his Irish mark might just put paid to his chances, though it’s not hard to see him picking tired rivals off late as he’ll be held up right at the back by Conor Orr, who rode the horse last time and makes the trip across.

Time To Get Up is the obvious blot on the handicap as he’s only had the three runs over fences since joining Jonjo O’Neill from Joseph O’Brien, and he won with any amount in hand at Wincanton, so I wouldn’t be holding out too much hope for reopposing fourth Final Nudge, who is 10lb better off on the revised terms.

A big run looks all but guaranteed from Time To Get Up, who was antepost favourite for the Kim Muir from quite an early stage and comes here instead, but he’s not been missed in the betting and he's not the only progressive horse in the field either so TRUCKIN AWAY is readily preferred.

Philip Hobbs may be having another dodgy season but this eight-year-old has made good progress since having wind surgery last spring, building on creditable runs at Exeter and Ludlow to win really impressively at Doncaster at the end of December.

At Ludlow he bumped into the lightly-raced and sadly ill-fated Roll Again, where he had subsequent wide-margin Newbury winner Fagan back in third, while the Town Moor win – a race in which the first two pulled 37 lengths clear of the rest – has also had a boost since with runner-up The Late Legend winning off the same mark on his next start.

Truckin Away looked really good value for his seven and a half-length victory that day, clearly dossing and doing very little to assist his rider once getting to the front, and the 10lb hike looks perfectly justified.

I’d be amazed if there isn’t plenty more to come from the strapping son of Getaway, who beat the very useful Acey Milan in a Ffos Las maiden hurdle in his youth, and he might just have been laid out for this.