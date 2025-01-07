Unibet Veterans Chase switched to Warwick

The Unibet Veterans Handicap Chase, originally scheduled for Sandown last weekend, will now take place at Warwick on Saturday - providing that meeting goes ahead.
All existing entries are cancelled and ones for the new race must be made by noon on Wednesday.
Amy Starkey, Managing Director of the Jockey Club, said: "We were eager to find an appropriate alternative for the Unibet Veterans' Chase which is suitable for connections and we're grateful to everyone involved in helping to reschedule at the earliest possible opportunity.
"While the weather forecast for Warwick over the next few days remains challenging, we wanted to give the race every chance of taking place and hope that conditions allow it to go ahead."
