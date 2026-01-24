Unibet Hurdle result report and latest Champion Hurdle betting

1st The New Lion 9/4

2nd Nemean Lion 18/1

Report

The New Lion put his fall in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle behind him with a workmanlike success in the Unibet Hurdle, a Grade 2 registered as the International Hurdle, but it was an unsatisfactory affair.

The New Lion had proved wayward in front when asked to make his own running at Newcastle so it was no great surprise to see Harry Skelton anchor his charge in third of the four runners with Nemean Lion taking them along.

The only runner behind The New Lion was hot favourite Sir Gino who made a brilliant return to action from a serious injury at Kempton over Christmas. Sadly for all concerned, Nico de Boinville pulled Sir Gino up at the top of the hill with the field having hacked around up until that point.

The field had crawled along and Nemean Lion still led Brentford Hope and The New Lion into the last.

The eventual winner took time to master his rivals under a hands and heels ride but did so in good time, scoring by a length and a half.

Dan Skelton told Racing TV: “We needed him to get a clear round after Newcastle – Harry has done that. He was a lot more respectful of the jumps.

"The race will have no bearing on the Champion Hurdle, as they were going around at 24mph, but I'm encouraged by the speed he showed after the last. And he has shown a lot of speed throughout his career.

“Hopefully Sir Gino is okay. I’m a big fan of horse racing, and we just hope he is okay – the team at Seven Barrows have been through a really tough time.”

Racing TV reported that Sir Gino was walked into the horse ambulance with Nicky Henderson later revealing that Sir Gino had suffered a pelvic injury.

The winning rider added: “Obviously we didnt want to make the running – if we got beat then so be it – but we wanted to get a lead. We are just delighted he got a clear round. We hacked around, and then sprinted, he’s not short of a gear.

“I wanted to put some manners on him, he’s only young – this will do his confidence good – and he will come back here in March. I’ve ridden in a Champion Hurdle; I haven’t won one. I’d like to.”