Nicky Henderson update on Sir Gino injury from Festival Trials Day

The six-year-old was quickly pulled up by Nico de Boinvillle after the third last flight of the Unibet Hurdle, a race that was won by The New Lion.

He was able to walk onto the horse ambulance before being transferred straight to the hospital.

Henderson said: “They were able to put him into the ambulance. It is his right hind. It appears to be high up. There are no lower limb fractures, but it appears to be a pelvic injury at the moment. They would rather take him to Three Counties Equine Hospital, without unloading here, where they can assess scan and just see where we are.

"It is not good, but everybody is fighting. Pelvic injuries can be little ones and big ones. We have just got to keep everything crossed.

“We won’t know anymore while we are here. The time to assess him is where he is going

"It will be late on I suspect before we hear anything. We have been lucky enough to have a lot of good horses, but we’ve not had many like him, I can tell you that. He is special.”