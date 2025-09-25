Treble Tee tops bet365 Cambridegshire market at Newmarket

The traditional handicap contest run over nine furlongs has attracted a field of 24, with the penalised Doncaster winner Treble Tee the one punters want under multiple champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

He will emerge from stall seven on the Rowley Mile, while main market rivals Fifth Column and Westridge are drawn 18 and 12 respectively.

The six-year-old Cash, runner-up to Treble Tee on Town Moor and a 33/1 chance with Paddy Power and Sky Bet this weekend, will break from the highest stall closest to the stands' side rail.

Elsewhere on the quality Saturday card, Wise Approach is a short-priced favourite after featuring among nine runners for the Tattersalls Middle Park Stakes.

Charlie Appleby's colt faces the Clive Cox-trained Coppull, George Boughey's Hilitany and the supplemented Five Ways (Andrew Balding) among his rivals. They also include Brussels, Kansas and First Approach for Aidan O'Brien, whose son Joseph has declared the once-raced The Publican's Son following his eyecatching debut effort in a Group race at the Curragh.

O'Brien senior has declared both True Love and Beautify in the Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes, the fillies' Group 1 also containing Sky Bet Lowther one-two Royal Fixation (Ed Walker) and America Queen (Richard Hughes).

Richard Fahey has Golden Palace in the Cheveley Park line-up, with Hugo Palmer saddling Fitzella.

The opening Group 2 Tattersalls Online Royal Lodge Stakes features unbeaten duo Bow Echo and Ancient Egypt, that pair trained by Boughey and Charlie Johnston respectively. Aidan O'Brien has two in the field, with Action alongside Ballydoyle stablemate Daytona, while Appleby runs Pacific Avenue who was fourth in the Solario Stakes at Sandown late last month.