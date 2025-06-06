Trackside Live updates from the Derby Festival at Epsom Downs

The Trackside Live team were parade ringside during the Derby Festival - recap the updates from both days here.

5.40 JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Result 1. SONDAD 12/1

2. Twilight Jet 33/1

3. Badri 14/1

Parade ring updates Verdict Strike Red and Eye Of Dubai the best.

A lot of these are going to be left in boxes until late with the rain now very heavy, see how it plays out. Strike Red - very late in, very fit and muscled up, definitely one of the better ones. Circe - fully rugged, can't see anything as yet, be a late call. Rug off, fine but one or two others are better. Eye Of Dubai - muscled up and fit after a break, makes appeal. Orne (see below also) - more settled now. Sondad - just a little keen, lengthy sort, no major issues. Purest Time - still looks like another run or two is required before peak fitness. Badri - as he normally is, stocky sprinter, looks fine. Solar Aclaim - powerhouse of a sprinter, very slight stringhalt but in great order after short break. Orne - a busy walk, but fine otherwise. Intervention - looks well, excellent muscle definition at the rear, relaxed. Rousing Encore - just okay on what we can see. Twilight Jet - first in, did not want to go into box, chased in by trainer. Looks fit on what can be seen under mesh rug.

5.00 Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Lester Piggott Handicap Result 1. WAR HAWK 9/2

2. Grecian Legacy 9/1

3. The Trickster 9/2

Winning reaction Simon Crisford: "Do you know what? On Derby Day, having a winner here at Epsom is just fantastic. The horse won at Chester last weekend and we thought he'd come out of the race so well and, watching him build into this race, we thought we've got to go. Basically the race unfolded exactly as we wanted, it was difficult for him and because it was difficult for him, he had to wait and bide his time and he finished with that kick in the last furlong and it really suited him. On this ground, the fact that he didn't get the rub of the green from two and a half out probably suited him well. He [Jack Mitchell] felt that the horse had a great heart, was resolute and a real champion in as much as he gave him everything. He is what he is and he's just climbing up the ranks so we don't have anything planned. I think this is a good trip for him and if he can keep building on what he's done today, then that's fantastic."

Parade ring updates Verdict The Trickster is the best.

Unsurprisingly the rugs are now on, but we'll do our best. Hornsea Bay - very relaxed in paddock, fit and well, good coat. Love Talk - okay, mesh rug on at present but a leggy sort, fit on what can be seen. Cayman Dancer - fit and fine, no issues. War Hawk - in next, stocky, well-built, is fine. Meblesh - okay, fit but no standout on looks. The Trickster - next in, well muscled up at the rear and rib fit, positive. Chartwell Jock - a touch keen initially but soon settled, good model, fit on what can be seen so far. Rug off now, very fit. Patrol - a bigger model, definition can be seen at the rear. Grecian Legacy - first in, clearly very fit under the rug, looks well.

4.15 Encore Lifestyle Northern Dancer Handicap Result 1. SMALL FRY 9/4 favourite

2. Dream Harder 22/1

3. Maxi King 14/1

Winning reaction Josh Moore: "He's been a real, bonny little horse since we bought him; Leighton Aspell told me to buy him just over a year ago now. We thought he might be a nice juvenile hurdler but he didn't take to hurdling but he's been brilliant on the flat for us. Ashley, the half-owner, has been with us a hell of a long time; he won at Chester for him because Ashley loves Chester and he's won today at Epsom because he likes this meeting as well so the horse has been brilliant. "He's riding well, he's getting good opportunities. A couple of little pieces he did wrong there that we'll get back to him on but he rode a great race, tactically very good. He's a good lad and Dad's always thought a lot of him, he's been with us a long time and hopefully he can have a nice career."

Parade ring updates Beauld As Brass (see below also) - going over the top, will be jocked up on track. Vice President - looks well, fine. Valvano - in excellent order, wears red hood but been very straightforward. Something - okay, no major issues. Torcello - excellent condition for first run back, great definition over quarters. Dream Harder - well muscled, stocky sort but looks well for frame., nice muscle definition. Night Breeze - moderate, plain coat. Beauld As Brass - has got very warm, okay otherwise. Miller Spirit - fit, no issues. Small Fry - fit, in good order. Asgard's Captain - busy walk, has got very warm. To post early. Maxi King - looks well for a long break, might come on a touch but not unfit. Candyman Stan - muscular sort, no fitness concerns, bit backwards in the coat but no major worries. Fouroneohfever - very fit for the day, couldn’t get him much tighter.

3.30 Betfred Derby (in honour of His Highness Aga Khan IV) Result 1. LAMBOURN 13/2 2. Lazy Griff 50/1

3. Tennessee Stud 28/1

4. New Ground 50/1

5. Stanhope Gardens 12/1

Winning reaction Wayne Lordan (when asked what was going through his mind around Tattenham Corner): "I knew I'd gone a good gallop, his ears were pricked and I knew he had plenty left. He's a horse that we've always felt stays well so I just thought anybody that gets to me will have to stay well and it'd be tough for them. I wasn't really [surprised that there were no challengers] because my horse was going forwards underneath me so I thought it would take a fair one to come and get him. "It's one of the greatest races. For any jockey that wants to start out, all they ever want to do is win the Derby and I work for Aidan, Ballydoyle, Coolmore so I'm in a lucky position that I get to ride a horse like this."

Lambourn comes home clear in the Derby

Parade ring updates Verdict Tornado Alert - Stanhope Gardens - Lambourn the best trio. Worth noting Nightwalker is considerably improved in cheekpieces from a paddock perspective.

Damysus - compact little colt, always presents well and looks good again. Nightwalker - considerably less babyish with first time cheeks on, worth noting. Green Storm - preferred of the two yard runners, finer type. Lazy Griff - solidly built colt, in fair order but not a standout. Nightime Dancer - late to paddock, very green still, probably lacking quality compared to some of these. Midak - in fair order, very well muscled as you’d expect to see from the yard, fine. Pride Of Arras (see below also) - agitated in saddling box. New Ground - on toes, wears red hood, narrow, very lean. Sea Scout - muscular sort, lacking compared to some of these, presenting similar to York. Tornado Alert - progressed again physically, like, got warm between back legs but did at Newmarket. Lambourn - improved considerably since Chester, higher fitness and coat in better order. Delacroix - won’t get much fitter, not a standout from a paddock perspective aesthetically, he doesn’t knock your eye out but likeable enough. Pride Of Arras - in great order, wears red hood and has got a little warm but did the same at York, likeable. Tennessee Stud - flat rumped, long back, no fitness concerns, rangy sort. Stanhope Gardens - tuned up for the day, nice compact colt, likeable sort. The Lion In Winter - improved in the coat since York, probably not jumped forward fitness wise but presented fit enough before the Dante. Tuscan Hills - in good order, liked at the Dante and hasn’t jumped forward notably, little agitated. Rogue Impact - lacking a bit of quality compared to these, fine. Al Wasl Storm - similar to Chester, big bodied colt, fine.

Ruling Court out of the Derby Charlie Appleby explained: “It’s very disappointing. The horse was prepared for the Derby and is in great nick. The ground conditions were a concern yesterday – it rode genuine Good to Soft. There was rain overnight on open ground and we arrived here with an open mind and William would ride in the opening race. “William thought it was riding genuine Good to Soft ground and collectively the other jockeys seem on the same page. Stamina was an unknown for Ruling Court and from what we saw in the Guineas on quick ground and the way he quickened that day, today was not going to be the day to test him over a mile and a half.” The Godolphin trainer went on to say that the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Coral-Eclipse were now the likely targets for Ruling Court.

2.45 Aston Martin 'Dash' Handicap Result 1. JM JUNGLE 7/1

2. Spartan Arrow 6/1

3. Existent 10/1

4. Marching Mac 40/1

Winning reaction Jason Hart: "It was very smooth from my perspective, got stuck on the wing a little bit but I rode him in the 3yo Dash a few years ago and I got stuck in behind horses and I could never get balanced or get into a rhythm, on the wing there I was able to get into a rhythm and he's toughed it out well because he keeps bumping into that old American Affair and nice that he wasn't in there today! He does [dig deep] to be fair and fair play to John and Sean, they have a knack with these sprinters of just getting them to keep improving when they get that little bit older so it's all good."

JM Jungle wins the Dash at Epsom

Parade ring updates Spartan Arrow (see below also) - upgrading him, looked better once saddled, tightened up. Dream Composer (see below also) - a touch on toes now. Democracy Dilemma - fine, no problems. Michaela's Boy - on toes, light framed, very fit. Ziggy's Missile - looks fine, no issues. Nogo's Dream - in fair order, no major negatives. Fair Wind - similar to Chester, okay. Marching Mac - very fit for him, looks in great order. Goes early to post. Vintage Clarets - just okay, no issues. Jm Jungle - okay, no issues. Jer Batt - okay, no major negatives. Dream Composer - well muscled for frame, like. Rhythm N Hooves - has got warm and quite behind in the coat. Clarendon House - probably the best we’ve seen him for a while, muscled up. The Bell Conductor - looks well, in good order. One Night Stand - big barrelled but might need another run. Desert Cop - might tighten up a touch, quality individual, like. Spartan Arrow - okay, no fitness concerns, a little on toes. Tees Spirit - still potential to sharpen up a touch, okay. Blind Beggar - early positive, well muscled, best he’s looked for a while. Existent - well muscled, in fair order.

2.10 Betfred 3yo 'Dash' Handicap Result 1. STORMY IMPACT 7/1

2. Lexington Blitz 12/1

3. Ruby's Profit 11/4 favourite

4. Blinky 10/1

Winning reaction Warren Fentiman: "It was such an amazing thrill, the speed, everything, and to top it off with a winner was brilliant. The way she was going I was confident enough. She's jumped out brilliantly but was a little bit outpaced early on; if I went down stands' side I wouldn't have got a run so took a chance and went down the middle and lucky enough she's got a turn of foot."

Stormy Impact after winning the 3yo Dash at Epsom

Parade ring updates Verdict Top three - Elouise's Prince, Tees Aggregates, Sandscreendeliverd.

Convo - fine, nothing outstanding. Rajetariat - fit enough but behind in the coat, others preferred. Sandscreendeliverd - backing up quickly and rib fit, like. Blinky - no fitness issues, fine. Against The Wind - lengthy sort, no fitness concerns, less of a sprinting type physically compared to some of these. Gold Star Hero - a touch behind in the coat, okay. Al Hussar - just okay, muscular sort. Tees Aggregates - very fit, red hood, but notably relaxed, like. Acrisius - not a typical sprinter, got a bit of height but close coupled, okay. Mademoiselle - looks in fair order, little powerhouse. Naana's Sparkle - very fit, relaxed which could be an asset here. Stormy Impact - very fit, come in on toes but settled well enough. Glorious Kitty - will come forward for the run. Ruby's Profit - keen, having a kick out, well muscled and ready. Really kicking out now, will have to settle. Elouise's Prince - on toes entering parade ring, tuned up and well muscled if they can keep him contained. Lexington Blitz - on toes entering parade ring, might come forward a touch.

1.35 Betfred Diomed Stakes (Group 3) Result 1. PERSICA 6/4 favourite

2. Ice Max 10/1

3. Docklands 3/1

Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "He's run some very good races, he was a good winner at Newmarket at the start of the year. Ground is important to him and he had conditions in his favour. He carried a penalty. He's put away some good horses there. "Delacroix has performed well on slow ground so hopefully he'll be fine."

Persica (centre) wins the Diomed

Parade ring updates Verdict Geography the best. Persica second best.

Tyrrhenian Sea - always presents similar, looks well again, couldn’t put you off. Brave Emperor - lengthy gelding, fit enough after short break, having a good look around and on toes at times, fine. Geography - very fit, catching the eye from a fitness perspective in here, sharp. Persica - looking in great order again, compact, muscular sort. Has become a little warm but typical paddock behaviour from him. Docklands - nice stamp of a horse, has become quite warm, probably doesn’t look as well as at Ascot but still far better than some of these. Royal Dubai - lengthy sort, okay. Royal Playwright - tends to be an eyecatcher in the paddock and presenting well again, lovely put together colt, like. Ice Max - still looks a little heavy, not entirely unfit but will continue to improve through the season.

1.00 Princess Elizabeth Stakes (sponsored by Oddschecker) Result 1. SPIRITUAL 9/1

2. Bright Thunder 14/1

3. Sparks Fly 11/1

Winning reaction Rab Havlin: "For once she wasn't as hard on herself as she usually can be, she relaxed in front which is not her way, she's quite an aggressive going filly. I think the track played to her strengths, she freewheeled down the hill and saved plenty for up the hill. "Good-to-soft ground. I think a good shower of rain and it would quite quickly turn to soft. I think Damysus would be more suited to the ground [of the Gosdens' pair] than Nightwalker, we always felt he was a top of the ground horse, probably Damysus [if given the choice between them in the Derby]."

Spiritual scorches clear at Epsom

Parade ring updates Verdict Bermuda Longtail the pick, Sunfall to outrun expectations.

Bright Thunder - very fit, no issues. Sparks Fly - solidly built mare, okay. Skellet - looks well enough for her return and not unfit, big rangy mare, would be fair to assume she’ll keep coming forward with that frame. Imperial Quarter - defined over quarters but will sharpen up over the ribs, getting quite warm with two handlers. Goes o post early. Spiritual - looks in fair order, no fitness concerns, compact and closely put together. Bermuda Longtail - good level of fitness, wearing red hood but good attitude in preliminaries, like. Kindest Nation - wears red hood, fit, not particularly eye catching in the coat compared to others. Sirona - still looks a touch heavy, not unfit but will continue to progress. Chic Colombine - wears red hood, two handlers but has been fairly straightforward, muscular and compact, fine. Sunfall - looks in great order after return, no fitness concerns. Big framed filly, catches the eye. Royal Dress - no fitness concerns, filly with a bit of size, fine.

Friday 5.10 Debenhams Handicap Result 1. PARTISAN HERO 7/2

2. Golden Mind 25/1

3. Rhoscolyn 5/1

Parade ring updates Verdict Persuasion and Alzahir the best pair.

Alzahir - another in top order, looks very fit and well, excellent coat. Miss Information - busy walk, but fit. Darkness - fit and well, no issues. Legal Reform - fit enough, got a bit warm. Partisan Hero - powerful, looks fine. Stanage - another that never presents great but is fit, can't fault. Rhoscolyn - never going to impress in the paddock but he's fit and fine, no issues. Marlay Park - looks outclassed against a few of these on looks. Samuel Colt - looks really well after absence, plenty of rib definition, may tighten up a touch over quarters but likeable. Majestic Wave - thick set sort, looks fine. Golden Mind - lengthy sort, looks to need the run after a short break. Persuasion - in superb order, very fit and excellent coat.

4.35 TrustATrader Handicap Result 1. MIRSKY 9/4 favourite

2. Alpha Crucis 8/1

3. Julia Augusta 40/1

Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "David O'Meara often gives me winners and I'm very pleased, this horse had 8-11 and it was worth doing as he was a joy to ride and his trainer has done a super job with him. We were going to take each other on and go too fast and as a result of taking a little pull,I was able to fill up for three or four furlongs and the horse has had a nice easy time and then he was able to accelerate."

Parade ring updates Verdict Mr Professor and Tribal Rhythm the best pair.

Julia Augusta - just okay, others look better here. Bopedro - fine, kicked the box down where we are stood, no issues. Alpha Crucis - looks in need of this after a break, will improve. Flight Plan - good-looking individual, strong, looks fit and fine. Two Tempting - okay, looks like he might come on again for this, though. Tribal Rhythm - another that's very fit here, good coat. Mirsky - fit for this, one of the better ones seen so far. Mr Baloo - just okay, no more than that. Mr Professor - very lean and fit here, best we've seen him for some time. Ebt's Guard - has lost his edge a little on what we saw earlier in the year.

4.00 Betfred Oaks (Fillies' Group 1) Result 1. MINNIE HAUK 9/2

2. Whirl 15/2

3. Desert Flower 11/10 favourite

Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "She's still learning a little bit, she didn't have much racing at two. Aidan had a lot of faith in her, said she'd come on a lot since Chester. She travelled round strong, I picked her off quite easy, then I was a little bit green in front, she wanted to roll down the camber and stuff but when the other filly came back, she went on again. She's a talented filly and she stays very well. Her mind is good but she is still learning, very happy with her."

Minnie Hauk, ridden by Ryan Moore (left), wins the Oaks from Whirl

Parade ring updates Verdict Whirl is the best.

Desert Flower - late to paddock, looks in excellent order, can’t fault her. Qilin Queen - fine, slightly smaller leaner model than a few but no issues. Giselle - well built filly, tall compared to majority of these, fit. Minnie Hauk (see below also) - if you’re nit picking, getting tight through neck and a little edgy, no major concerns at this stage. Wemightakedlongway - relaxed and easy walker, no fitness concerns, fine. Go Go Boots - quality physical, well balanced, always catches the eye, no negatives. Elwateen - impressed before the Guineas and she’s physically catching the eye again. Stamping forelegs. Revoir - presenting similar to last time, looks to be lacking the class of some of these. Minnie Hauk - come on considerably since Chester, tightened up over ribcage, really impressed at her progression. Whirl - sharpened up a lot since York, not the most aesthetically pleasing from a paddock point of view but she’s very fit and very likeable.

3.15 Betfred Nifty 50 Handicap Result 1. ECUREUIL SECRET 28/1

2. Akecheta 17/2

3. Westerton 11/1

Winning reaction Oisin Orr: "He's been working well at home and I thought the ground on the easy side would definitely suit but we didn't have a great draw. We got a good break, got in a really good position and it was easy from there. I know he stays well so I was happy enough to get rolling early and he galloped through the line well, took a bit of pulling up as well; it's a dead end and that was it so he had no choice but to stop, lucky it was there."

Ecureuil Secret is away and clear at Epsom

Parade ring updates Verdict Botanical and Have Secret the best pair.

Son Of Man - fine, no issues. Akecheta - fit, little on toes, but no issues. Flying Finn - fine after short break, should come on a touch. Ashariba - two handlers and a touch keen but looks very well after absence, one to consider. Rathgar - fine, no issues. Defiance - hard call, looks fit enough after absence, may just sharpen up a touch for it though. Have Secret - very lean and fit, in superb order, one of the better ones. Warda Jamila - fine, fit enough, no issues. Simply Sondheim - looks in need of the run after absence. Ecureuil Secret - tall, not unfit after absence but will definitely sharpen up for this. Mutaawid - bigger model, fine, little quiet at present. Westerton - another that's very fit, best he's looked for some time, excellent coat. Botanical - compact type but very fit for this, has come on again from last run.

2.40 Betfred Coronation Cup (Group 1) Result 1. JAN BRUEGHEL 100/30

2. Calandagan 8/13 favourite

Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "He's only been beaten the once and that was his first run this year over a mile and a quarter. He stays the trip very well, he's an uncomplicated horse. Aidan had him, as he always does, in unbelievable shape. He showed a great attitude. The second horse is a very talented horse and I'm sure he'll win a big race soon. I think the rain - the ground is on the slow side of good - suited him and he stayed on very well. He switched his leads and he found again, he didn't stop."

Jan Brueghel fends off the challenge of Calandagan

Parade ring updates Verdict You Got To Me best.

Calandagan - plain sort, never jumps out from a paddock perspective, no fitness concerns. Giavellotto (see below also) - getting warm between back legs and on toes, probably veering towards worst we’ve seen him in recent runs from a paddock perspective. Continuous - starting to look a little lacklustre in the paddock, head down and not overly keen. Giavellotto - late to paddock, has got warm but we’ve seen him get like this before, very fit. Ancient Wisdom - not catching the eye in two starts this season, presents similar each time, fine. Bellum Justum - continuing to 'fitten' up through the season and has made a significant step forward since reappearance. Still looks improved from Newmarket last time. You Got To Me - probably the best returning Beckett horse we’ve seen all season, very sharp and in excellent order - they’ve occasionally looked backward in the coat and she isn’t at all. Jan Brueghel - improved physically from three to four and showing less green/babyish qualities than he did last year. Positive.

2.05 Betfred British EBF Woodcote Stakes Result 1. MAXIMIZED 6/5 favourite

2. Havana Hurricane 9/2

3. Raakeb 14/1

Winning reaction William Buick: "He did really well, very smooth sort of horse. We were very happy with this track for him, he dealt with it very well. The horse on his outside came very quick so I had to ask for an effort a little bit earlier than I expected but he stuck it out well. He's a lovely straightforward horse and I think there's a lot more to come from him. I think he'll go on, he'll improve plenty; he's improved from his first run at Haydock. See what the plan is going forward but he's a horse I really like."

Maximized comes home in front under William Buick

Parade ring updates Verdict Logi Bear best, positive relaxed demeanour could prove key.

Alfa Duplicate - two handlers, very on toes, another who will learn plenty for the experience. Trinculo - debut. Very, very loud and green, has been shouting all the way from the stable. Big colt, one for later in the season when he gets the hang of things. Havana Hurricane - well muscled, big chested colt, nice stamp but has been on toes, nothing major negative at this stage. Rising Empire - very warm between the back legs, larger barrelled type but still looks like he’ll progress for racing. Norman's Cay - liked well enough when winning at Doncaster and undoubtedly sharpened up from then, having a bit of a neigh but likeable enough. Raakeb - bit backward in the coat, wears red hood but calm enough, closely put together. Logi Bear - a typical sprinting two year old, compact and closely put together, very muscular over the quarters, major positive. Anaisa - tall, athletic, no concerns about fitness but very on toes, jogging with one handler. Maximized - athletic, compact colt, two handlers and has been very on toes, not a complete negative yet as many are.

1.30 Nyetimber Surrey Stakes (Listed Race) Result 1. FORMAL 9/4 joint-favourite

2. Saqqara Sands 13/2

3. Diego Ventura 9/4 joint-favourite

Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "They've done a great job with her. She had a good juvenile career for Sir Michael Stoute. She's a homebred of Cheveley Park's. I won a Group 1 on her mother Veracious. Andrew's done a great job because I wasn't sure the track would suit her but she was like a motorbike there; dominant and in such good form so thanks to everyone at home. I'm delighted, that was a good performance. It's genuine good-to-soft, it's a little bit blustery, a tailwind down the hill, blow you around a bit in the straight."

Formal scorches home under Oisin Murphy

Parade ring updates Verdict Diego Ventura best, Saqqara Sands to run well at a price.