Trackside live updates from Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas day at the Curragh

The Trackside Live team keep us updated from the parade ring at the Curragh on Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas day.
2.30 - Tulfarris Hotel And Golf Resort Handicap (Premier Handicap)
1 - Westminster Moon - Just okay, no major negatives.
2 - Star Harbour - Been busy enough but not standing out from fitness point of view.
3 - Aeronautic - Fresh for return and being strong in paddock, needs the run to take edge off him.
4 - Longbourn - Will come forward for the run.
5 - Mashhoor - Bit of a poor walker, doesn't rack up. Big framed horse, will still come forward for the run.
6 - Himalayan Heights - Another big gelding, no fitness concerns.
7 - Nurburgring - Always presents well, good.
8 - Apercu - Little on toes, but managed between two handlers.
9 - Final Voyage - Not catching the eye hugely, fine.
10 - Soaring Monarch - Had a short break and might tighten up over the ribs for this run, not unfit though.
11 - Cloud Seeker - Undoubtedly fit but on his toes a touch.
12 - Zoffman - Slight gelding, fine.
13 - Ceallach - Come into the paddock full of himself, good definition over quarters, like.
14 - Dutch Gold - Fine in first-time cheekpieces, taking proceedings well.
15 - Retracement - Very lean for seasonal reappearance, like.
16 - Mr Rango - Relaxed, okay.
17 - Jungle Cove - No issues.
18 - Cheers Again - Backs up quickly, fine.
19 - Molto Amichi -
Verdict
RETRACEMENT, Himalayan Heights and Ceallach the best trio.
1.55 - Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Orby Stakes (Listed)
RESULT
1. TRUSTYOURINSTINCT 5/4f
2. Romzina 5/1
1 - Trustyourinstinct - No surprise to see this gelding looking race sharp, they tend to present lean and ready from the yard as a rule. Positive.
2 - Masoun - Alert, forward walker, no fitness concerns, okay.
3 - San Salvador - Another horse that tends to present well, lean, a little on his toes but no major concerns at this time - have seen him do similar before.
4 - Magical Hope - Probably making most interest here. Two handlers but she has been beautifully behaved. Not overly big. Very fit for her return, something about her that catches the eye.
6 - Riviera Queen - Big, strong, filly. Fine.
7 - Romzina - Horses from the yard have been impressing from a fitness perspective, big filly, hard to fault.
9 - Siege Of Troy - Deep chested, lighter hindquarters, fit, fine.
Verdict
Not fitness concerns or negative behaviour across the board. Like MAGICAL HOPE to run a big race.
1.20 - Avenuebloodstock.com Irish European Breeders Fund (C & G) Maiden
RESULT
1. BRUSSELS 11/4
2. Kansas 9/2
3. Learntodiscover 13/8 fav
1 - Brussels - You'd be forgiven if you saw this colt and thought he was a 3yo. Very imposing big colt, easy demeanour. Would suspect he'll improve for what he does today but attitude will count for a lot.
3 - Cisterna - Racy type, a proper early season 2yo, Like.
5 - Ennoble - Impressive physically, still bum high with some growing to do, fit.
6 - Kansas - Small, built uphill colt, well muscled over hind end, barrely type so not concerned about fitness.
7 - Killourney Reigns - Well muscled little colt, compact and close coupled, no fitness concerns.
8 - Learntodiscover - Plenty of shouting on entry to paddock. Couldn't put you off from fitness perspective. Sharp for debut.
9 - Maximum Scepticism - On his toes, having a good look. Will learn plenty - typical from sire - not overly big but well balanced.
10 - Sand Art - Small, fit, speedy type, perhaps lacking the quality of some of these.
11 - Slaudeen - Having a good look around and will learn plenty.
Verdict
Think we might be about to see a nice horse. BRUSSELS is impressive physically and very forward. Like Cisterna as an opposite end of the scale option, a racy 2yo.
