Trackside live updates from Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas day at the Curragh

1 - Westminster Moon - Just okay, no major negatives.

2 - Star Harbour - Been busy enough but not standing out from fitness point of view.

3 - Aeronautic - Fresh for return and being strong in paddock, needs the run to take edge off him.

4 - Longbourn - Will come forward for the run.

5 - Mashhoor - Bit of a poor walker, doesn't rack up. Big framed horse, will still come forward for the run.

6 - Himalayan Heights - Another big gelding, no fitness concerns.

7 - Nurburgring - Always presents well, good.

8 - Apercu - Little on toes, but managed between two handlers.

9 - Final Voyage - Not catching the eye hugely, fine.

10 - Soaring Monarch - Had a short break and might tighten up over the ribs for this run, not unfit though.

11 - Cloud Seeker - Undoubtedly fit but on his toes a touch.

12 - Zoffman - Slight gelding, fine.

13 - Ceallach - Come into the paddock full of himself, good definition over quarters, like.

14 - Dutch Gold - Fine in first-time cheekpieces, taking proceedings well.

15 - Retracement - Very lean for seasonal reappearance, like.

16 - Mr Rango - Relaxed, okay.

17 - Jungle Cove - No issues.

18 - Cheers Again - Backs up quickly, fine.

19 - Molto Amichi -