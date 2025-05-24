Trackside live updates from Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas day at the Curragh

The Trackside Live team keep us updated from the parade ring at the Curragh on Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas day.

Saturday 3.40 - Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (Group 1) RESULT 1. FIELD OF GOLD Evsf

2. Cosmic Year 4/1

3. Hotazhell 9/1

1 - Comanche Brave - Small colt, wouldn't have been out of place in the two-year-old maiden, two handlers but relaxed, suspect he'll look outclassed against some of these. 2 - Cosmic Year - Two handlers and he's starting to get on his toes in the paddock. He was the same at Newmarket, not a major concern and wouldn't put me off at this stage. 3 - Expanded - Sharpened up since Guineas but lacking compared to some of these, no fitness concerns. 4 - Field Of Gold - Notable that he has only just come in, he's neighing and having a good look with two handlers. Settled with a good walk round, he's undoubtedly in good order but wouldn't be the pick today. 5 - Hotazhell - Full of beans, kicking out and fit enough for return. Catching the eye a bit as he's clearly full of himself and feeling in good order. 6 - Officer - Two handlers and come into the pre-parade sharp, inexperience showing. They've put stablemate in front to relax him, impressive physical, no fitness concerns. 7 - Rashabar - Sharpened up considerably from Newbury and he's much more lively in the paddock. Like. 8 - Scorthy Champ - Looks well enough but pick before Guineas and he probably doesn't look as top notch. 9 - Windlord - Has improved from Sandown, taken the first-time cheekpieces well, no issues.

Verdict

Officer and Rashabar are the best pair. The move to put Expanded in front in the parade and give Officer a lead is key - he settled well and has gone down quietly.

3.05 - Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes (Group 2) RESULT 1. JAMES'S DELIGHT 22/1

2. Lethal Levi 15/2

3. Big Gossey 33/1

1 - Big Gossey - Backing up quickly, looks in good order, not over the top. 2 - Grand Grey - Come into the paddock on his toes, good level of fitness, fine. 3 - Iberian - Compact, typical sprinter. Good muscle definition, ready for the day and probably standing out the most. 4 - James's Delight - Looks like the kind of horse that takes time to come to hand, okay. 5 - Lethal Levi - Light framed, looks in good order, similar to last few times we've seen him. 6 - My Mate Alfie - Okay. Not jumping out particularly but no fitness concerns. 7 - Storm Boy - Obviously not seen him before, but first glance is that he might sharpen up for whatever happens here over the ribs. A big bull of a horse, remarkably relaxed demeanour for a sprinter and physically impressive. 8 - Easy - Will sharpen up for the run. 9 - Verspertilio - Very fit as you'd expect to see from the yard, wears red hood but has been in good spirits.

Verdict

He may be good enough but Storm Boy is expected to sharpen up for the run, so preference is for IBERIAN.

2.30 - Tulfarris Hotel And Golf Resort Handicap (Premier Handicap) RESULT 1. APERCU 9/1

2. Cloud Seeker 6/1

3. Star Harbour 18/1

4. Ceallach 16/1

1 - Westminster Moon - Just okay, no major negatives. 2 - Star Harbour - Been busy enough but not standing out from fitness point of view. 3 - Aeronautic - Fresh for return and being strong in paddock, needs the run to take edge off him. 4 - Longbourn - Will come forward for the run. 5 - Mashhoor - Bit of a poor walker, doesn't rack up. Big framed horse, will still come forward for the run. 6 - Himalayan Heights - Another big gelding, no fitness concerns. 7 - Nurburgring - Always presents well, good. 8 - Apercu - Little on toes, but managed between two handlers. 9 - Final Voyage - Not catching the eye hugely, fine. 10 - Soaring Monarch - Had a short break and might tighten up over the ribs for this run, not unfit though. 11 - Cloud Seeker - Undoubtedly fit but on his toes a touch. 12 - Zoffman - Slight gelding, fine. 13 - Ceallach - Come into the paddock full of himself, good definition over quarters, like. 14 - Dutch Gold - Fine in first-time cheekpieces, taking proceedings well. 15 - Retracement - Very lean for seasonal reappearance, like. 16 - Mr Rango - Relaxed, okay. 17 - Jungle Cove - No issues. 18 - Cheers Again - Backs up quickly, fine. 19 - Molto Amichi -

Verdict

RETRACEMENT, Himalayan Heights and Ceallach the best trio.

1.55 - Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Orby Stakes (Listed) RESULT 1. TRUSTYOURINSTINCT 5/4f

2. Romzina 5/1

1 - Trustyourinstinct - No surprise to see this gelding looking race sharp, they tend to present lean and ready from the yard as a rule. Positive. 2 - Masoun - Alert, forward walker, no fitness concerns, okay. 3 - San Salvador - Another horse that tends to present well, lean, a little on his toes but no major concerns at this time - have seen him do similar before. 4 - Magical Hope - Probably making most interest here. Two handlers but she has been beautifully behaved. Not overly big. Very fit for her return, something about her that catches the eye. 6 - Riviera Queen - Big, strong, filly. Fine. 7 - Romzina - Horses from the yard have been impressing from a fitness perspective, big filly, hard to fault. 9 - Siege Of Troy - Deep chested, lighter hindquarters, fit, fine.

Verdict

Not fitness concerns or negative behaviour across the board. Like MAGICAL HOPE to run a big race.

1.20 - Avenuebloodstock.com Irish European Breeders Fund (C & G) Maiden RESULT 1. BRUSSELS 11/4

2. Kansas 9/2

3. Learntodiscover 13/8 fav

1 - Brussels - You'd be forgiven if you saw this colt and thought he was a 3yo. Very imposing big colt, easy demeanour. Would suspect he'll improve for what he does today but attitude will count for a lot. 3 - Cisterna - Racy type, a proper early season 2yo, Like. 5 - Ennoble - Impressive physically, still bum high with some growing to do, fit. 6 - Kansas - Small, built uphill colt, well muscled over hind end, barrely type so not concerned about fitness. 7 - Killourney Reigns - Well muscled little colt, compact and close coupled, no fitness concerns. 8 - Learntodiscover - Plenty of shouting on entry to paddock. Couldn't put you off from fitness perspective. Sharp for debut. 9 - Maximum Scepticism - On his toes, having a good look. Will learn plenty - typical from sire - not overly big but well balanced. 10 - Sand Art - Small, fit, speedy type, perhaps lacking the quality of some of these. 11 - Slaudeen - Having a good look around and will learn plenty.

Verdict