Trackside Live updates from Oaks Day at Epsom

The Trackside Live team are keeping an eye on things for us from the parade ring during Oaks Day at Epsom - follow it all here.

4.00 Betfred Oaks (Fillies' Group 1) Parade ring updates Verdict Whirl is the best.

Desert Flower - late to paddock, looks in excellent order, can’t fault her. Qilin Queen - fine, slightly smaller leaner model than a few but no issues. Giselle - well built filly, tall compared to majority of these, fit. Minnie Hauk (see below also) - if you’re nit picking, getting tight through neck and a little edgy, no major concerns at this stage. Wemightakedlongway - relaxed and easy walker, no fitness concerns, fine. Go Go Boots - quality physical, well balanced, always catches the eye, no negatives. Elwateen - impressed before the Guineas and she’s physically catching the eye again. Stamping forelegs. Revoir - presenting similar to last time, looks to be lacking the class of some of these. Minnie Hauk - come on considerably since Chester, tightened up over ribcage, really impressed at her progression. Whirl - sharpened up a lot since York, not the most aesthetically pleasing from a paddock point of view but she’s very fit and very likeable.

3.15 Betfred Nifty 50 Handicap Result 1. ECUREUIL SECRET 28/1

2. Akecheta 17/2

3. Westerton 11/1

Winning reaction Oisin Orr: "He's been working well at home and I thought the ground on the easy side would definitely suit but we didn't have a great draw. We got a good break, got in a really good position and it was easy from there. I know he stays well so I was happy enough to get rolling early and he galloped through the line well, took a bit of pulling up as well; it's a dead end and that was it so he had no choice but to stop, lucky it was there."

Parade ring updates Verdict Botanical and Have Secret the best pair.

Son Of Man - fine, no issues. Akecheta - fit, little on toes, but no issues. Flying Finn - fine after short break, should come on a touch. Ashariba - two handlers and a touch keen but looks very well after absence, one to consider. Rathgar - fine, no issues. Defiance - hard call, looks fit enough after absence, may just sharpen up a touch for it though. Have Secret - very lean and fit, in superb order, one of the better ones. Warda Jamila - fine, fit enough, no issues. Simply Sondheim - looks in need of the run after absence. Ecureuil Secret - tall, not unfit after absence but will definitely sharpen up for this. Mutaawid - bigger model, fine, little quiet at present. Westerton - another that's very fit, best he's looked for some time, excellent coat. Botanical - compact type but very fit for this, has come on again from last run.

2.40 Betfred Coronation Cup (Group 1) Result 1. JAN BRUEGHEL 100/30

2. Calandagan 8/13 favourite

Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "He's only been beaten the once and that was his first run this year over a mile and a quarter. He stays the trip very well, he's an uncomplicated horse. Aidan had him, as he always does, in unbelievable shape. He showed a great attitude. The second horse is a very talented horse and I'm sure he'll win a big race soon. I think the rain - the ground is on the slow side of good - suited him and he stayed on very well. He switched his leads and he found again, he didn't stop."

Jan Brueghel fends off the challenge of Calandagan

Parade ring updates Verdict You Got To Me best.

Calandagan - plain sort, never jumps out from a paddock perspective, no fitness concerns. Giavellotto (see below also) - getting warm between back legs and on toes, probably veering towards worst we’ve seen him in recent runs from a paddock perspective. Continuous - starting to look a little lacklustre in the paddock, head down and not overly keen. Giavellotto - late to paddock, has got warm but we’ve seen him get like this before, very fit. Ancient Wisdom - not catching the eye in two starts this season, presents similar each time, fine. Bellum Justum - continuing to 'fitten' up through the season and has made a significant step forward since reappearance. Still looks improved from Newmarket last time. You Got To Me - probably the best returning Beckett horse we’ve seen all season, very sharp and in excellent order - they’ve occasionally looked backward in the coat and she isn’t at all. Jan Brueghel - improved physically from three to four and showing less green/babyish qualities than he did last year. Positive.

2.05 Betfred British EBF Woodcote Stakes Result 1. MAXIMIZED 6/5 favourite

2. Havana Hurricane 9/2

3. Raakeb 14/1

Winning reaction William Buick: "He did really well, very smooth sort of horse. We were very happy with this track for him, he dealt with it very well. The horse on his outside came very quick so I had to ask for an effort a little bit earlier than I expected but he stuck it out well. He's a lovely straightforward horse and I think there's a lot more to come from him. I think he'll go on, he'll improve plenty; he's improved from his first run at Haydock. See what the plan is going forward but he's a horse I really like."

Maximized comes home in front under William Buick

Parade ring updates Verdict Logi Bear best, positive relaxed demeanour could prove key.

Alfa Duplicate - two handlers, very on toes, another who will learn plenty for the experience. Trinculo - debut. Very, very loud and green, has been shouting all the way from the stable. Big colt, one for later in the season when he gets the hang of things. Havana Hurricane - well muscled, big chested colt, nice stamp but has been on toes, nothing major negative at this stage. Rising Empire - very warm between the back legs, larger barrelled type but still looks like he’ll progress for racing. Norman's Cay - liked well enough when winning at Doncaster and undoubtedly sharpened up from then, having a bit of a neigh but likeable enough. Raakeb - bit backward in the coat, wears red hood but calm enough, closely put together. Logi Bear - a typical sprinting two year old, compact and closely put together, very muscular over the quarters, major positive. Anaisa - tall, athletic, no concerns about fitness but very on toes, jogging with one handler. Maximized - athletic, compact colt, two handlers and has been very on toes, not a complete negative yet as many are.

1.30 Nyetimber Surrey Stakes (Listed Race) Result 1. FORMAL 9/4 joint-favourite

2. Saqqara Sands 13/2

3. Diego Ventura 9/4 joint-favourite

Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "They've done a great job with her. She had a good juvenile career for Sir Michael Stoute. She's a homebred of Cheveley Park's. I won a Group 1 on her mother Veracious. Andrew's done a great job because I wasn't sure the track would suit her but she was like a motorbike there; dominant and in such good form so thanks to everyone at home. I'm delighted, that was a good performance. It's genuine good-to-soft, it's a little bit blustery, a tailwind down the hill, blow you around a bit in the straight."

Formal scorches home under Oisin Murphy

Parade ring updates Verdict Diego Ventura best, Saqqara Sands to run well at a price.