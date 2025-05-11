Trackside Live updates from Longchamp

The Trackside Live team are in France providing updates on the first six races on Guineas day at Longchamp.

16:05 Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches Result Will appear here...

Paddock updates Mandanaba - Alert, athletic, big walk, can't argue with fitness. Zarigana - intelligent demeanour, taking everything in without getting on edge, very fit, like. Ghoufrann - might come forward a touch for this, others appeal more. She’s Perfect - two handlers, big girl and on her toes, will need to be well managed. Godspeed - nicely put together filly, well balanced, likeable here. Bedtime Story - grown and progressed as a three year old, no fitness concerns and she looks in great order. Exactly - another forward O'Brien-trained filly, looks like they're hitting form now. Merrily - always been an eyecatching filly, big rangy type with a loose walk. Daylight - a little on her toes now mounted, compact and closely put together, fine. Mimos - rangier filly than some of these, big walk for her frame, okay. Better Together - very long backed and wouldn't be a pick conformationally; however, fit enough. Heavens Gate - one of the more backward O'Brien horses today, looks okay but not improved a lot since Newbury. Celestial Orbit - didn't impress when running well last time, and she's presenting similarly which is probably a positive. Has sharpened up muscle-wise. VERDICT: Impressed by Zarigana, who oozes quality and has an intelligent demeanour to match - has to be the pick. Godspeed and Bedtime Story next best.

15:25 Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains Result 1st Henri Matisse 9/4 fav 2nd Jonquil 3rd Camille Pissarro 12/1 4th Luther 28/1

Paddock updates Ridari - on toes, compact, shouting, they're going to have to keep him controlled, fit. Sahlan - closely put together, leggy though for size, fine. Selenien - a bit behind in the coat, others appeal more. Misunderstood - very relaxed, notable but doesn't catch the eye particularly. Dos Mukasan - rangier type, athletic, looks like a horse for a longer trip in time. Aomori City - definitely muscled up since Craven, couldn't put anyone off. Reach The Sky - big type, looks like he'll sharpen up for the run. Detain - nice demeanour, taking proceedings well, more of an athletic type than other Juddmonte runner (Jonquil). Jonquil - sharpened and tightened since Newbury, more of a compact sprinting type than some of these. Heybetli - another one who might come forward a touch. Zarraf - Henri Matisse - far more forward than the O'Briens we've seen lately, muscular, quality. Luther - trainer has been added as second handler as tense, looks in great order though. Tipinso - NR Houquetot - big burly colt, has got quite warm. Hotazhell - NR Serengeti - looks behind compared to the other O'Brien runners. Camille Pissarro - strengthened and progressed at three, good muscle definition, like. VERDICT: Hard to see past Henri Matisse. Detain and Camille Pissaro also appeal. Don Mukadan favoured of the French runners.

14:50 Mogador Handicap Result 1st All I Do 7/2 fav 2nd Grand Son Havana 9/1 3rd La Cachucha 11/1 4th Dakota Sky 14/1

Paddock updates Drumroy Girl - wears a red hood but relaxed, good definition, like. Fireman - wears red hood but nice and relaxed, perhaps more definition to come over ribs. La Cachucha - not the biggest in the field but quite well balanced, like. All I Do - a little on toes but more a sign of wellness than uptight, like. Aston Juan - bit behind in the coat and keen, one handler and they may look to add a second. Kaotic - big horse, large frame but a little behind in the coat. Not an outright negative but others preferred. Star Of Light - very excited now with jockey aboard but fitness isn't a concern. El Kraken - compact and closely put together. Gualtallary - likeable type, looks in good order. Grand Son Havana - one of the standouts so far, good mover who uses body well, alert and interested. Dakota Sky - has become touch warm, not a major issue. Umami - wears red hood, not catching the eye physically. Compact, okay. Calbigny - can't fault the fitness, walking out well with high level of muscle definition. Air De Samba - good level of muscle definition, like. Hard to fault from fitness perspective. Survivol - looks there is room for sharpening up a touch. VERDICT: Grand Son Havana and Air De Samba best pair, Calbigny to run better than price suggests.

14:15 Super Handicap Du Printemps Result 1st Saint Etienne 20/1 2nd Almiro 16/1 3rd Gamestars 13/2 4th Good Gift 28/1

Paddock updates Casapueblo - plenty of muscle definition through hind end, got a touch warm, a little weak through the neck but no major negatives. Good Gift - big framed horse, might come forward for this. Morphewan - big horse, plenty of frame, nice walker and presents well. Trabuco - looks like he'll tighten up over the ribs for the run. Gamestars - another a touch behind in the coat, no major concerns. Rock Blanc - easy walker, might sharpen up a touch for this but by no means unfit. Watch Him - quality individual, big walker with a bit of class, good level of fitness, like. Saint Etienne - not unfit, but other catch the eye more. Everillo - little behind in the coat and has got warm as a result. Partenit American Lawyer - should tighten up for this. Zora - hard fit to the point of almost looks light, clearly ready for today. En Or - barrelly type but there is rib definition there, fine. Hypercore - a little tense in the paddock now mounted, wears red hood, okay, but will need to be well managed. Tribal Chief - thought he was a bit heavy at Newmarket when running a big race, definitely sharpened up. Almiro - has become a touch warm but no major concerns regarding fitness. Russipant Fal - has become a touch warm, but no major concerns. Very muscled, like. Villa Des Arts - not much size, more of a compact sprinting type, okay. Red hood but keeping very relaxed, good level of fitness. Love Is Gold - lean enough, couldn't put anyone off. VERDICT: Watch Him, Zora and Tribal Chief the best trio.

13:33 Prix Auguste Rodin Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary (Group 2) Result 1st GEZORA 17/2 2nd Audubon Park 4/9 fav

Paddock updates Audubon Park - two handler and on her toes, big burly filly, presents more like a colt, she's all muscle and impressive Jones - very on her toes and skittish, not much size to her and getting warm. Flaming Stone - smaller filly, wears red hood but she's probably been calmest of the quartet, no fitness concerns. Gezora - another filly who isn't big, she's very athletic and leggy. Staying nice and calm, probably the fittest of the four. VERDICT: Audubon Park looks the class filly in here, she's physically very impressive Gezora best alternative.

12:58 Prix de Saint-George (Group 3) Result 1st MGHEERA 4/1

2nd Ciao Pa' 16/1

3rd Ponntos 5/1