Trackside Live updates from Longchamp

16:05 Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches
Result
Will appear here...
Paddock updates
Mandanaba - Alert, athletic, big walk, can't argue with fitness.
Zarigana - intelligent demeanour, taking everything in without getting on edge, very fit, like.
Ghoufrann - might come forward a touch for this, others appeal more.
She’s Perfect - two handlers, big girl and on her toes, will need to be well managed.
Godspeed - nicely put together filly, well balanced, likeable here.
Bedtime Story - grown and progressed as a three year old, no fitness concerns and she looks in great order.
Exactly - another forward O'Brien-trained filly, looks like they're hitting form now.
Merrily - always been an eyecatching filly, big rangy type with a loose walk.
Daylight - a little on her toes now mounted, compact and closely put together, fine.
Mimos - rangier filly than some of these, big walk for her frame, okay.
Better Together - very long backed and wouldn't be a pick conformationally; however, fit enough.
Heavens Gate - one of the more backward O'Brien horses today, looks okay but not improved a lot since Newbury.
Celestial Orbit - didn't impress when running well last time, and she's presenting similarly which is probably a positive. Has sharpened up muscle-wise.
VERDICT: Impressed by Zarigana, who oozes quality and has an intelligent demeanour to match - has to be the pick. Godspeed and Bedtime Story next best.
15:25 Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains
Result
1st Henri Matisse 9/4 fav
2nd Jonquil
3rd Camille Pissarro 12/1
4th Luther 28/1
Paddock updates
Ridari - on toes, compact, shouting, they're going to have to keep him controlled, fit.
Sahlan - closely put together, leggy though for size, fine.
Selenien - a bit behind in the coat, others appeal more.
Misunderstood - very relaxed, notable but doesn't catch the eye particularly.
Dos Mukasan - rangier type, athletic, looks like a horse for a longer trip in time.
Aomori City - definitely muscled up since Craven, couldn't put anyone off.
Reach The Sky - big type, looks like he'll sharpen up for the run.
Detain - nice demeanour, taking proceedings well, more of an athletic type than other Juddmonte runner (Jonquil).
Jonquil - sharpened and tightened since Newbury, more of a compact sprinting type than some of these.
Heybetli - another one who might come forward a touch.
Zarraf -
Henri Matisse - far more forward than the O'Briens we've seen lately, muscular, quality.
Luther - trainer has been added as second handler as tense, looks in great order though.
Tipinso - NR
Houquetot - big burly colt, has got quite warm.
Hotazhell - NR
Serengeti - looks behind compared to the other O'Brien runners.
Camille Pissarro - strengthened and progressed at three, good muscle definition, like.
VERDICT: Hard to see past Henri Matisse. Detain and Camille Pissaro also appeal. Don Mukadan favoured of the French runners.
14:50 Mogador Handicap
Result
1st All I Do 7/2 fav
2nd Grand Son Havana 9/1
3rd La Cachucha 11/1
4th Dakota Sky 14/1
Paddock updates
Drumroy Girl - wears a red hood but relaxed, good definition, like.
Fireman - wears red hood but nice and relaxed, perhaps more definition to come over ribs.
La Cachucha - not the biggest in the field but quite well balanced, like.
All I Do - a little on toes but more a sign of wellness than uptight, like.
Aston Juan - bit behind in the coat and keen, one handler and they may look to add a second.
Kaotic - big horse, large frame but a little behind in the coat. Not an outright negative but others preferred.
Star Of Light - very excited now with jockey aboard but fitness isn't a concern.
El Kraken - compact and closely put together.
Gualtallary - likeable type, looks in good order.
Grand Son Havana - one of the standouts so far, good mover who uses body well, alert and interested.
Dakota Sky - has become touch warm, not a major issue.
Umami - wears red hood, not catching the eye physically. Compact, okay.
Calbigny - can't fault the fitness, walking out well with high level of muscle definition.
Air De Samba - good level of muscle definition, like. Hard to fault from fitness perspective.
Survivol - looks there is room for sharpening up a touch.
VERDICT: Grand Son Havana and Air De Samba best pair, Calbigny to run better than price suggests.
14:15 Super Handicap Du Printemps
Result
1st Saint Etienne 20/1
2nd Almiro 16/1
3rd Gamestars 13/2
4th Good Gift 28/1
Paddock updates
Casapueblo - plenty of muscle definition through hind end, got a touch warm, a little weak through the neck but no major negatives.
Good Gift - big framed horse, might come forward for this.
Morphewan - big horse, plenty of frame, nice walker and presents well.
Trabuco - looks like he'll tighten up over the ribs for the run.
Gamestars - another a touch behind in the coat, no major concerns.
Rock Blanc - easy walker, might sharpen up a touch for this but by no means unfit.
Watch Him - quality individual, big walker with a bit of class, good level of fitness, like.
Saint Etienne - not unfit, but other catch the eye more.
Everillo - little behind in the coat and has got warm as a result.
Partenit
American Lawyer - should tighten up for this.
Zora - hard fit to the point of almost looks light, clearly ready for today.
En Or - barrelly type but there is rib definition there, fine.
Hypercore - a little tense in the paddock now mounted, wears red hood, okay, but will need to be well managed.
Tribal Chief - thought he was a bit heavy at Newmarket when running a big race, definitely sharpened up.
Almiro - has become a touch warm but no major concerns regarding fitness.
Russipant Fal - has become a touch warm, but no major concerns. Very muscled, like.
Villa Des Arts - not much size, more of a compact sprinting type, okay. Red hood but keeping very relaxed, good level of fitness.
Love Is Gold - lean enough, couldn't put anyone off.
VERDICT: Watch Him, Zora and Tribal Chief the best trio.
13:33 Prix Auguste Rodin Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary (Group 2)
Result
1st GEZORA 17/2
2nd Audubon Park 4/9 fav
Paddock updates
Audubon Park - two handler and on her toes, big burly filly, presents more like a colt, she's all muscle and impressive
Jones - very on her toes and skittish, not much size to her and getting warm.
Flaming Stone - smaller filly, wears red hood but she's probably been calmest of the quartet, no fitness concerns.
Gezora - another filly who isn't big, she's very athletic and leggy. Staying nice and calm, probably the fittest of the four.
VERDICT: Audubon Park looks the class filly in here, she's physically very impressive Gezora best alternative.
12:58 Prix de Saint-George (Group 3)
Result
- 1st MGHEERA 4/1
- 2nd Ciao Pa' 16/1
- 3rd Ponntos 5/1
Paddock updates
Electric Storm an early standout, smaller, athletic type but lean and fit.
Pradaro tall gelding, might continue to sharpen up for the race fitness.
Lesslepasser been on toes throughout preliminaries, getting warm, powerful sprinting type though.
Ciao Pa wears red hood but taking proceedings well, business like walk, typical sprinter.
Zorken built uphill, powerful behind, looks in good order
Keran rangy, long backed horse, no fitness concerns but wouldn't present conformationally as a typical sprinter.
Kylian settles as a four year old, much more relaxed than he has been in paddock situations before, likeable type.
Ponntos close coupled, compact horse with a bit of height and leg, very well muscled, catching the eye.
Mgheera scopey filly, big walker, nice type and well enough for the day.
VERDICT: Ponntos, Electric Storm and Mgheera the best trio, in that order.
