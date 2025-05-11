Trackside Live updates from Lockinge day at Newbury

The Trackside Live team are keeping an eye on things for us from the parade ring during Lockinge day at Newbury

Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes (Listed Race) 2 - Cecilia Star - a giant of a filly, really big frame, you’d like to assume she’ll continue to improve through the season for all she’s fit enough today 4 - Likealot - looks like she’ll sharpen up a little for the run 5 - Protest - catching the eye as very fit for the day, exceptionally well muscled over the quarters, big walker 8 - Sand Gazelle - lovely looking filly, liked her at Newmarket and presenting well again 1 - Bintabuha - another big framed filly, probably lacks the quality of some of these but fit 9 - Winter's Song - been very much on her toes since saddled up, would be a concern at this stage despite a good good level of fitness. Second handler added to settle her 10 - Wonder Star - no fitness concerns, small for a Sea The Stars filly, okay 6 - Qilin Queen - was less keen when she ran at Newmarket last time, looks better today, muscled with good coat condition 3 - Ecstatic - big framed filly, probably the best of the O’Brien runners today from a fitness perspective 7 - Revoir - slight filly, well balanced, perhaps a little backward in her coat still but a few have been presenting like that from the Beckett yard Verdict

Protest and Qilin Queen the best pair

BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes (Group 1) 4 - Notable Speech - burly, compact colt, a rare Appleby runner without a red hood, looks in good order, no fitness concerns and has tightened since gallop during Craven 1 - Checkandchallenge - walking out well and fit, lacks quality of some of these 8 - Fallen Angel - come in keen and fresh, she’s ready to get back to the races, will sharpen up for the run 7 - Rosallion - in good order, coat condition good, would probably guess around 80-85% fit and that might be good enough. Getting a little on toes and warm now, not a major concern but worth noting 2 - Dancing Gemini - upholding level of fitness and muscle, continues to impress, like 3 - Lead Artist - probably not catching the eye in the same way he did at three still, looks better than Sandown 9 - Tamfana - tightened up a bit from Sandown but not taken the big step forward we’d hoped, getting warm but normal paddock behaviour 5 - Persica - continues to impress at four, he’s all muscle and really filled into himself, like Verdict

Dancing Gemini has to be the pick, Persica to run well at a price Full Result 1st Lead Artist 17/2 2nd Dancing Gemini 2/1 fav 3rd Rosallion 9/4

Reaction Winning jockey Oisin Murphy told ITV Racing: “He has an amazing temperament as he relaxed off a very steady pace but was then flat out 500m from home. “The lads at home were confident as the market suggested and he was a joy to ride. “I thought I could have been more aggressive as he stays nine furlongs and I would have been annoyed if I hadn’t won. “This is my first Group 1 victory in Juddmonte colours and it’s a real privilege. “I was beaten a nose in the race before and it’s great to win it.” Winning joint-trainer John Gosden added: “He’s got a lot of talent and just got stuck in the mud at Sandown. “He got a peach of a ride from Oisin and though he was headed he just battled so well as he stays nine furlongs. “I thought we would be in the first three but it was such an elite Group 1 race. “We will go for the Queen Anne next and we want the rain to stay away! “When you look at the way he’s made – he's by Dubawi and very powerful – I don’t think he needs to be going a mile and a quarter for the Eclipse. “The Queen Anne should suit him perfectly.”

Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap (Heritage Handicap) 2 - Genealogy - quality individual as you’d expected from the yard. Quite deep girthed, there’s definitely rib definition but he’ll sharpen up for the run 8 - Circus Of Rome - nice physical stamp, well balanced, excellent definition, walking out well with alert demeanour 3 - Saddadd - looks heavy, don’t be deceived, always looks round barrelled, couldn’t put you off, fine 9 - Asmen Warrior - nicely forward in pre-parade, compact, well muscled 4 - Ernst Blofeld - impressive physical and he can’t the eye at Newmarket last time, two handlers but calmer so far 6 - Law Of Design - definitely done some work, but will still tighten up 5 - Quai De Bethune - barrel type, doesn’t stand out fitness wise 7 - Wave Rider - fine with first time hood on, have got two handlers on but doesn’t need it, nice type although think he might continue to come forward - not unfit though 10 - Lightening Mann - late to paddock, very hot, risk of boiling over Verdict

Circus Of Rome and Asmen Warrior look the best pair here Full Result 1st Saddadd 11/4 fav 2nd Lightening Mann 14/1 3rd Quai De Bethune 22/1

Reaction Winning trainer Roger Varian told ITV Racing: “We love this horse and I'm delighted for his owner. “We know the family well, we trained the mother, and this horse has been progressive. “He was maybe finding the ground a touch quick and could be a better horse with a bit more cut in the ground. “This race is always won by a good horse – we won it with Defoe who went on to win a Group 1 – and I’m not saying this fellow is that good but he is very promising. “The Hampton Court [at Royal Ascot] will likely be next.” Winning rider Silvestre De Sousa added: “He’s a nice horse who has been pleasing us at home and he should improve for the race. “He has a bit of class but was finding the ground a little quick. “I had plenty of horse underneath me when I pulled him out and I was always confident that we would get up.”

Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes (Listed Race) 4 - Defence Minister - was an eye catching juvenile and he’s upheld physicality as a three-year-old. Good walker, fit enough for return 2 - Berkshire Whisper - wouldn’t immediately catch your eye as a sprinter, tall, fairly long backed, no fitness concerns 3 - Caburn - come into the pre-parade, on his toes and fresh for return, okay fitness but expect him to settle better next time 9 - Symbol Of Honour - wears red hood but has always been quiet when seen in preliminaries, lengthy gelding, okay 1 - Andesite - always caught the eye as a juvenile, typical sprinting type (compact and well put together), not standing out in the same way at three 11 - Sayidah Dariyan - nice filly that keeps catching the eye, good definition over ribs, compact, likeable 5 - Ides Of March - easy going temperament and walks well where he is so relaxed, using his body. Not one that stands out from a fitness perspective, but he’s clearly a round barrelled type 7 - Righthere Rightnow - has got quite warm on quarters for a cool day, relaxed enough but others appeal more 6 - Noble Champion - looked more of a sprinting type (compact, muscular) when seen in the Greenham and looks suited here, fine 10 - Hold A Dream - kept till last for coming into the paddock, not much of her, slight filly, looks more like a two year old against these big muscley colt, not appealing Verdict

Couldn’t put you off Ides Of March but Defence Minister and Sayidah Dariyan catch the eye and are the best pair from a paddock perspective Full Result 1st Symbol Of Honour 18/5 2nd Ides Of March Evens fav 3rd Sayidah Dariyan 10/1

Reaction Winning trainer Charlie Appleby told ITV Racing: “The run at Newmarket we were adamant that coming back to six furlongs was the right thing to do. The conditions and the track were all in his favour today. “I’d say he deserves to head to Royal Ascot but we will see what William [Buick] has to say. “Mentally he seems to be getting better with racing.” Winning rider William Buick added: “I was very happy with him – he was always going to improve for Newmarket – and a flat course like today and fast ground is his game. “He’s very useful when things turn out like that – I probably got there a bit early on him as he likes to travel and pass horses – but there wasn’t much I could do about that. “Ascot should suit him and it looks a fairly obvious next step for him. He should keep on improving.”

12.50 - Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes (Group 3) 4 - Eydon - big framed horse and does tend to present a little barrel-y round the midsection, happy enough that he’ll come forward for the run 7 - Sunway - two handlers on, a little on his toes and hard fit. Definitely come forward from Newbury, although he looked well that day too. 1 - Al Aasy - never impresses hugely as a physical compared to others but he looked like he needed it last time and has come forward from Sandown 5 - King's Gambit - come straight in with two handlers and he is on his toes with blinkers on. No fitness concerns, very muscled over quarters. Getting a little warm and on toes switching to paddock 6 - Raja Raja - big rangy gelding. Not the best walker, but fit after a break 8 - Tabletalk - presenting similar to when he ran well at Newbury, hasn’t stepped forward notably compared to some of these 3 - El Cordobes - does catch the eye, he’s a big gelding with a bit of a presence about him. Was fit at Newmarket last time and he’s upheld it. Verdict

Al Aasy best, El Cordobes next best Full Result 1st Eydon 16/1 2nd Tabletalk 15/2

