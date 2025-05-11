Trackside Live updates from Dante Festival at York

The Trackside Live team are keeping an eye on things for us during the Dante Festival at York - check out the latest updates from the parade ring.

16.55 British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes Pre-parade ring updates To follow

16.18 Conundrum HR Consulting Handicap RESULT 1 - Rare Change 10/1 2 - Best Rate 8/1 3 - Milford 25/1 4 - Perfect Part 25/1 5 - Frankies Dream 16/1

Verdict: Green Pursuit and Double Parked best pair. Pre-parade ring updates Lesley's Boy - no sighting. Tattie Bogle - late to paddock with mesh rug on, fit enough. Jolly Roger - nice forward walker, okay. Red Sand - solid type, okay, no fitness concerns. Frankies Dream - touch on toes, not a major problem but worth noting, muscular enough. Double Parked - rangy, narrow, very fit. Rare Change - might still come forward again for the run, not unfit. Best Rate - in good order again, liked him at Newmarket last time and presenting similar. Miss Hathaway - going down to post early, okay, little behind in coat but no concerns. Gallant - very fit, compact, muscular, like. Perfect Part - wears red hood and a little strong in pre-parade, very fit. Eve's Boy - not unfit for return after break, good quarter definition. Milford - behind in his coat, might need another run before full fitness. Green Pursuit - catching the eye, good coat condition, strong level of fitness.

15.45 Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (Group 3) RESULT 1 - Whirl 7/2 2 - Serenity Prayer 10/3

Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "I won a Group 3 on her at the backend of last year, she kept improving. She had a run back at the Curragh there over a mile, the step up in trip suited her; she's done everything perfect today, done it all beautifully, travelled nice, took it up going well and found plenty off the bridle and was always in control really. Very straightforward."

Verdict: Miss Tonnerre best, followed by Whirl. Pre-parade ring updates Go Go Boots - lean filly, lengthy and might still grow into her frame as she’s still higher over the rump. Can’t doubt fitness. Tattycoram - rangy filly, probably never going to be one who knocks the eye out in the paddock, fit enough, little bouts of antics in paddock but did the same at Sandown. Serenity Prayer - solid, big chested filly, tightened up a little since Newbury, clearly got a bit of quality about her. Smoken - touch fresh, maybe come forward a bit for the run, little behind in her coat. No major negatives but a few little niggles. Miss Tonnerre - very lean for return, angular filly with plenty of leg, high head carriage but no concerns. Whirl - big, leggy filly, presents more like a colt. Lovely relaxed demeanour, very fit.

15.13 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes (Group 2) RESULT 1 - Inisherin 11/8 favourite 2 - Flora Of Bermuda 14/1 3 - Night Raider 4/1

Winning reaction Kevin Ryan: "I was very nervous today. He's just been working a little bit behind the bridle but he's a year older, we lost a month with him and he's quite a gross horse now. I just gave Ryan [Moore, jockey] the lowdown on what I thought and then you leave it to Ryan. Tom [Eaves] was very gentlemanly about it but we just felt that....his two last runs last year were poor and you probably could forgive them, he'd been on the go a long time, but when Ryan was available just to get his feedback of what went right and went wrong and thankfully it went right so I'm delighted."

Inisherin (right) wins the Duke Of York

Verdict: Night Raider and Marshman best pair. Pre-parade ring updates Kerdos - fit enough for return, good. Inisherin - has got quite sweaty, which he did before the July cup, looks like he’ll sharpen up for the run. Rage Of Bamby - should come forward a bit for the run, not unfit. Night Raider - two handlers and on toes, but not in a particularly negative way, always an eye catching physical and looks in great order. Flora Of Bermuda - long backed filly, tight over quarters, fair enough for return. Elite Status - getting warm between back legs, not unfit but will tighten up. Marshman - hard fit again, always tends to present quite tight with high muscle definition. Royal Zabeel - in great order, can tell he’s had a run, eye catching level of fitness.

14.42 Churchill Tyres Handicap RESULT 1 - Rousing Encore 22/1 2 - Dark Thirty 7/1 3 - Korker 14/1 4 - Two Tribes 5/1 favourite 5 - Bergerac 11/1 6 - Change Sings 10/1 Winning reaction James Sullivan: "Mentally he was of a great mind today. Last year he was a bit keen and he lit-up last time at Leicester but today he settled really nicely and went through the race very well. I was trying to edge into the middle and then try and get cover off the right horses and I kept having to go that way [far side] and in the end I was happy enough to go that side and get dragged into the race over there and he's done it well in the end. "Last year he won at Ayr and I said he might be a horse that if he goes and gets his confidence he could compete in these good races. He was put in the deep end this year and each run he's got better and today he proved he can do it. She's [Ruth Carr, trainer] the horses in great nick and it's great for the yard, a smaller yard but they do very well with them. There's moisture on top of it [the ground], not going really deep into it, it's good ground really."

Verdict: Dark Thirty and Prince Of Pillo best pair, Commanche Falls third best. Pre-parade ring updates First Folio - okay, might still tighten up a touch. We Never Stop - very fit, looks well. Glenfinnan - okay, no concerns. Korker - good level of fitness after short break. Mister Sox - backing up quickly, okay. Holkham Bay - good coat condition, fair level of fitness. Brave Empire: alright after a break, fit enough. Rousing Encore - no fitness concerns, fine. Commanche Falls -catching the eye, good muscle definition, positive. Bergerac - easy walker, good level of fitness. Secret Guest - fine, nicely keen going into the paddock. Dark Thirty - seen both runs this year and continues to impress, big framed gelding, positive. Prince Of Pillo - likeable type, not much size but good muscle definition, positive. Two Tribes - fine, hasn’t come on noticeably from Newmarket. Ramazan - heavy sweating and a little on toes in pre-parade, suspect others will appeal. Change Sings - sweating noticeably, no fitness concerns.

14:10 Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap RESULT 1 - Almosh'her 15/2 2 - Stressfree 11/2 3 - Plage De Havre 11/2 4 - Paradias 13/2 Winning reaction Karl Burke: "When he arrived he was pretty hot at home. He's settled into our routine fairly well but he's still a horse you have to be careful with and nurse along so we didn't really know what to expect. I thought Cliff gave him a really nice ride; we wanted to get a lead and get him in a nice rhythm and that's a great start. He was obviously a good performer for Charlie [Fellowes] and unfortunately for Charlie he lost him. He ran his three races on the all-weather, did well to win over a mile, and he's a progressive horse; it was just unfortunate, these things happen."