Trackside Live recap: Paddock comments and selections for the November Meeting at Cheltenham

The Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates and selections from all three days of The November Meeting at Cheltenham. Recap Sunday here.

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Full result and report DUNDEE LAW 3/1 Cameron De Fiacre 9/2 Par Avion 8/1

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Winning reaction Dan Skelton: "Dundee was very, very tough there. We liked him the second we got him. He was well found. Tom Malone rang up these owners who said they might have a horse with us one day - they're Tom's clients - it's just weird how it all comes together but they're good supporters of the industry and I'm chuffed to bits for them. "It would be remiss of me not to say what he's by and that's Postponed who stands in the UK and I've been very impressed with this horse's attitude from the start. If that's a trait from that sire then hopefully he can get a lot of support from the British breeders. "I didn't have a plan after today. I thought we were biting off a big lump today and didn't know if it would happen or not because we were in the dark a little. The race he won at Worcester was a long way from this level of form. Harry Atkins said he got a big feel off him and that gave us the confidence to come here and dip our toe in and he looked like he enjoyed that a lot more than most horses enjoy that type of weather."

Verdict 9 New Grange looks very well considering but 1 Berkstar and 13 Willow Tide pick of the paddock.

Parade ring updates 10 Par Avion (first entry below) - looks well. 9 New Grange - nice type. Looks well. 10 Par Avion - heavy sheet. Will wait 'til removed. 13 Willow Tide - looks very fit and well. 2 Cameron De Fiacre - fine, looks in need of the run somewhat. 6 Junior Minister - good walker, fit, doesn't look out of place here, positive. 4 Groovy Train - only okay, lacks scope, others appeal more. 5 Hoo's The Jet - as per Ascot, isn't the biggest and this paddock looking stronger. 3 Dundee Law (first entry below) - starting to grind teeth. 1 Berkstar - well filled out already, good walker, well forward. 3 Dundee Law - well filled out, fit and well, if still a little green/tense 7 Lord Churchill - an absolute giant, needs fences already. Likely to find this too sharp a test.

Full result and report PIONEER PETE 7/2 Tennessee Tango 7/1 Morning Mayhem 20/1 Let It Rain 7/1

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Winning reaction Jonjo O'Neill Jr: "He was the one I've been waiting for. He's a great little horse, I really fancied him. We thought maybe the Welsh Champion Hurdle might have been his Gold Cup but the last week he had improved massively and schooled Friday - I really couldn't see him getting beat to be honest. "Henry Morshead, Anthea's son, is my lifelong best friend. We went to school together, he lived with me when he was at Ciren[cester] and he's doing great things for George Boughey as a bloodstock agent now. Peter Beaumont, I think he got his trainer's licence the same day as Dad and Dad used to ride with the late Stan Morshead as well so a proper family occasion this and I'm delighted. "He's a great little horse, a homebred by Anthea and he's just improved the whole way through. To win these races is great."

Pioneer Pete in action at Cheltenham

Verdict We'll take 19 The Hardest Geezer and 11 Helnwein best pair.

Parade ring updates We are now at the stage where heavy waterproof rugs are on pretty much everything - for this race Positives and Negatives only, we will hopefully provide a full service for the closing bumper. 7 Serious Challenge - positive, looks well. 6 Captain Hugo - positive. 15 Mister Ursus - positive. Looks well. 19 The Hardest Geezer - positive, looked light last meeting, better today. 18 Race To Base - positive. 1 Iberico Lord - needs run. 11 Helnwein - positive, two handlers but nicely wound up.

Full result and report HOLOKEA 15/2 Resplendent Grey 15/2 Double Powerful 2/1 favourite

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Winning reaction Brian Hughes: "He just idled when Richie's horse make the mistake. Obviously you feel for James [Bowen} on days like today because he's at home with a broken arm and these situations aren't making it any easier for him. I've been friendly with the Bowens and they've always thrown me a few spares and I appreciate it when they pick up the phone. "It was quite slippy on the way round and people were losing their footing but he was very, very sure-footed. When I was asking him, he didn't really enjoy coming up, he gets in under the fences and he's quite quick from A to B. He's a horse that they think is improving and it's a hell of a training performance to get him fit, first run of the season for a three and a half mile chase. I think Mickey Bowen is a name you are going to hear plenty about. They're all grafters, roll their sleeves up and do a day's work; it's a pleasure to ride a winner for them."

Holokea (left) en route to victory at Cheltenham

Parade ring update Rug off the 2 King Of Answers - is fine. Worth pointing out the 7 Ask Brewster as this was the only fit Evan Williams horse at Chepstow last year and he's every bit as good today Verdict Best are 7 Ask Brewster and 4 Double Powerful.

Parade ring updates 2 King Of Answers - looks quality. Can’t make full judgement until sheet comes off. 9 U Cant Be Serious (first entry below) - fit and forward for reappearance. 6 Guard The Moon - fine, doesn't jump out. 4 Double Powerful - looks very well. Very fit. 1 Resplendent Grey - big strapping chaser. Looks well but will improve for the run. 7 Ask Brewster - lovely chaser and very fit, as he was at Chepstow when winning last year. 3 Monbeg Genius - looks well and looks ready. Very fit considering the absence 8 Holokea - nice type. Will improve for the run. 9 U Cant Be Serious - looks well considering the lay-off. Big chasing type. Will come on further for the run.

Full result and report AUTHOCELTIC 11/2 Larzac 3/1 favourite Classic Maestro 20/1

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Winning reaction Ciaran Gethings: "That's as good a buzz as I've had riding one for a long time. He's about 15 hands but he's class. I didn't speak to Jane [Williams] about riding, when I got on him I said I'd just let him jump and run and let him enjoy himself. That was a good four minutes. "He's just push button, his jumping is very good and he's probably a strong staying two miler. That was a lot of fun."

Authoceltic jumped and galloped his rivals into submission

Verdict 8 Shakeyatailfeather best.

Parade ring updates 2 Boothill (first entry below) - looks okay. 4 Classic Maestro (first entry below) - looks okay. On toes. 6 Femme Magnifique - looks well. 4 Classic Maestro - okay. 2 Boothill - heavy sheet on and can’t access at present. 7 Larzac - looks well. 9 Tour Ovalie - looks well. 5 Jony R - is thick set type. Proper chaser. Looks well but may improve for the run. 8 Shakeyatailfeather - looks fit and well. 10 Authoceltic - very fit. On the petite side but looks well. 3 Highlands Legacy - big, chasing type. Looks well after a lay-off. Is fit but improve for the run.

Full result and report SONY BILL 11/1 Pourquoi Pas Papa 3/1 joint-favourite Sinchi Roca 25/1

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Winning reaction Sean Bowen: "I thought I had a big chance three out. The bend is actually a bit greasy and I was cautious of that a little bit and missed two out but he went down and winged the last and found plenty from it. Sam's horse just jammed the breaks on in front and my lad kept going. "He probably wouldn't have won but he'd have been a lot closer the last day [hampered] so he came here with a big chance. The whole way round I was thinking I'd love an extra half a mile just to keep me in the race but he's a good attitude which counts for a lot."

Sean Bowen returns victorious on Sony Bill

Verdict 4 Spectacularsunrise and 13 Sinchi Roca best two in the paddock.

Parade ring updates 1 Captain Cool - all in proportion, is fine, others better. 9 Four Springs - leggy chaser but very fit and well. 10 Sony Bill - Not a lot of size to him, neat enough but others better. 12 Dig Deep (first entry below) - WITHDRAWN, NON-RUNNER 13 Sinchi Roca - very fit and has size, does not look out of place here. 6 Turndlightsdownlow - fit, but has been all autumn. 11 Pourquoi Pas Papa - very fit with good coat, no issues, looks well. 7 The Gray Ghost - two handlers, red hood. Was already fit at Ascot (was paddock pick then) and looks fine again here. 12 Dig Deep - is a nice type. Just getting on toes a little. Looks well but likely improve for the run after a layoff. 4 Spectacularsunrise - looks very fit. Nice stamp. Relaxed in pre-parade.

Full result and report GET OUT OF MY WAY 100/30 Wolf Rayet 7/4 favourite En Or 7/1

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Winning reaction Jack Hogan: "This is a good horse. He's got all the right attributes, slight bit quirky at times but he's a proper one I think. He's a proper chasing type of horse, he does everything so well. He's gorgeous to look at and he's even better to ride. "I think it's slow side of good, probably still quick enough in parts, but I think by the end of the day it will open up and be nicer ground."

Get Out Of My Way

Verdict 5 Get Out Of My Way and 8 Lion Rose Sivola best pair.