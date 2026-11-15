Runner-up Tennessee Tango, beaten six and a half lengths, was never too far away and third Morning Mayhem, runner-up at Chepstow, ran another huge race for rising trainer Nick Scholfield, but none could match the winner's turn of foot.

Let It Rain made up ground at the top of the hill to look a big threat but she was no match for the other principals on the final climb to the line, finishing fourth, one place ahead of Mister Ursus, another who had raced in rear.

Market rivals Harry Lowes and Let It Rain, in contrast, were out the back early with Harry Lowes kept wide on the deteriorating ground.

The Welsh Champion Hurdle has often proved a useful guide to this contest and Pioneer Pete ran out an impressive winner of that contest at Chepstow. He was always prominent last month and that was the case again in a race which it paid to be up with the pace.

Jonjo O'Neill Jr asked his mount to open up by a couple of lengths going to the last and Pioneer Pete fairly powered up the stands' side rail to win by six and a half lengths and the same.

Sky Bet and Paddy Power introduced Pioneer Pete into the betting for the Champion Hurdle back at Cheltenham in March at 33/1.

O'Neill Jr said: “It has been a character-developing day, but this is jump racing. You have to put things into perspective as there are worse things that can happen than having two falls in one day. I was always looking forward to this fella. You have good days and bad days, and this has ended up being a good day.

“It was very straightforward, as it was at Chepstow. I felt in the lead up that he had definitely improved from Chepstow. He is only a little home bred from a good family friend of ours.

“We definitely didn’t think we would be going to Chepstow, let alone the Greatwood, but he has just improved with every run, and he has got such a great attitude which goes a long way.

“I wanted to go a little bit wider as we are on very used ground, and I just wanted a nice clear way. Tom (Bellamy, on The Kemble Brewery) was able to lead the way, and I was able to fill him up a little bit going down the hill.

“He stayed at Chepstow very well, and he had a couple of runs under his belt so I was wanting to squeeze him along after the second last. I never felt anything come near me.

“He showed a little bit of ability in his bumpers, but he was quite a raw horse and quite weak. He has a great attitude. We didn’t think he would shape up into this, but he has improved with every single run since he won at Wetherby in March.

“He has done well, and it is a great race to win. I always thought Wilful was a more forward horse at this stage of his career, but although he still has a long way to go, that performance there shows he is going in the right direction.”

Jonjo O’Neill Sr said: “He is a great little horse. I thought the Welsh Champion Hurdle might be his limit. We thought we would run him in it and see what happens. He won’t be as well handicapped after that. With the ground changing we thought we would ride him the same way and see what happens, and if we are not happy with him then pull him up.

"He seems to thrive on his racing. The run at Punchestown in the spring was great, but he is probably a bit stronger now. He was working away nicely, and when they are performing keep on going. You would have to look at all those options now (like a County Hurdle)."

Fences calling for Let It Rain

"I thought we were going to win turning in with Let It Rain, she didn't quite see it out as well as I was expecting," Dan Skelton said.

"There has been a bit of water under her bridge in her life; she had a bad cut when she won that day at Wetherby and maybe that's just took a little bit of the absolute shine off her. That's not been critical of her, that's sometimes circumstances but I think we'll get a lot back over fences - we'll go over fences now.

"The two Speelman horses ran well, the handicappers have them in their grip. Harry Lowes - head scratching. If anyone knows what went wrong there, if they let me know I'd be grateful!"