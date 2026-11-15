Cheltenham Sunday review, reaction and free video replays

A review of the pick of the action from Cheltenham on Sunday as Sean Bowen claimed his 100th winner of the season.

Ton up for Bowen Paul Nicholls will have to wait until Thursday at the earliest to break Martin Pipe’s record number of jumps winners after Pourquoi Pas Papa had to settle for second best behind Sony Bill in a dramatic renewal of the WKD Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. Victory appeared to be heading the way of the Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies-trained Spectacularsunrise, who held a healthy advantage going to the last in the two and a half mile test under Toby McCain-Mitchell. However, in what was a carbon copy of what happened on his last start at the track, the son of Passing Glance parted company with his rider at the final fence, leaving Pourquoi Pas Papa, and Sam Twiston-Davies, with a clear lead. But Nicholls saw his dreams of securing GB jumps victory number 3,931 evaporate halfway up the run-in as his gelding was passed by Sony Bill, who powered clear to score by six and a half lengths to give Sean Bowen his 100th winner of the season.

Sean Bowen powers home on Sony Billy at Cheltenham

Faye Bramley, winning trainer, said: “I’m just delighted for the boys as everyone came over for a nice time so it is nice to give them a winner. “He is one of those quiet naughty ones that I don’t know what he is doing or what he is thinking. I’ve just literally thrown everything at him, and something was always going to pay off one day. “He got caught up behind Spectacularsunrise falling the last day, and that really knocked the stuffing out of him. When that horse fell again today I thought not again, but he has actually won well. “I ran him over three miles at Uttoxeter earlier in the season, and he didn’t run well, but it looked like he would stay further there. I’m just delighted he has got his head in front.”

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Authoceltic powers to wide-margin victory Authoceltic showed that size doesn’t matter after putting in a near flawless round of jumping to secure a front running victory in the Weatherite Air Conditioning Handicap Chase. The diminutive but agile six-year-old ran his rivals ragged from the sharp end in the two mile contest to open his account for the campaign at the second time of asking.



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Getting into a smooth rhythm from the outset, the Jane Williams-trained 11/2 chance met every fence on an almost perfect stride to open up a sizable advantage on the run down to the final two obstacles. Although 3/1 favourite Larzac loomed up as a live danger in the hands of Harry Cobden, the Faye Bramley-trained five-year-old could not reel in the winner, who stormed clear late on to score by 14 lengths. Williams said: “He is by Authorized, out of a fabulous family, which includes Saint Segal, and Celtic Dino, who is his half-brother. It is a really strong family. “You could jump a house on him as he is very athletic. He was very impressive indeed. We just wanted to make use of his jumping today. I was a bit surprised that nobody came to take us on, but there you go. Sometimes things go your way. “We have got quite a few horses that fall in his bracket, in that they don’t want two and a half miles, but a staying two miles. “I expected him to win at Worcester last time, but the pace was too slow, and he needs a strong pace. I’ve been beaten here so many times with horses jumping the last in front, the famous one was Maljimar. "I’ve come second or third here so many times. Having a winner here is difficult to get, and very special."

Interesting food for thought from Jane Williams following

Authoceltic's win at Cheltenham 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/eWBNGZm0Wx — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 15, 2026

Holokea hangs on as father beats son The Oddschecker Handicap Chase over three miles and three furlongs went the way of Holokea, who clung on grimly from the fast-finishing Resplendent Grey. The Mickey Bowen-trained winner was having his first outing since scoring at Haydock in April and was just able to defy an 8lb rise in the ratings in the hands of Brian Hughes. Sean Bowen got to work on Resplendent Grey who charged home after the last but Holokea, trained by the champion jockey's father, just had enough in the tank to win by a head. The front-running Double Powerful (2/1 favourite) finished two lengths further back in third after his jumping let him down on the final circuit.

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Peter Bowen, dad of the winning trainer, said: “Mickey is on the way to Plumpton with one that is running tomorrow. I thought he was the best he has ever been today. He is a seven year old that is getting better and better. Fingers crossed he will keep improving. He won well at Haydock Park last time, and for his first time out that was a good performance. “He has improved so much at home that we thought he would cope with that eight pound rise in the weights. I thought here he comes again (Sean Bowen on Resplendent Grey), he is going to do us again, but that was good. “He finished second here one day, but Sean felt that day he went a bit too soon on him and he just never got home, but I suppose he was a bit weak as he was only six then. “He might have an entry in the Welsh Grand National, as long as the ground doesn’t go heavy, but the Scottish Grand National would be his game I would say. He could make into a Grand National horse one day as he is only seven, and he jumps well enough. He is only seven, and he can only improve.”

Way to go in the opener Get Out Of My Way brushed his rivals aside in the manner that his name suggests when finishing best of all in the mallardjewellers.com Maiden Hurdle at Cheltenham. Having just been touched off on his hurdles debut at Perth last month, the son of Getaway built on that effort when going one better in the extended two-mile test under Jack Hogan.

Get Out Of My Way

It was another Cheltenham success for Hogan, who opened his account at the course at last month's Showcase Meeting. It looked as though the race was set to be fought out between the prominently-ridden pair of Mourne Crystal and Lion Rose Sivola as the field headed down to the final flight. However, the race changed complexion as Lion Rose Sivola parted company with Jonjo O’Neill junior, opening up the door for the Fergal O’Brien-trained gelding to make his move. And after sweeping past Mourne Crystal, the 100/30 chance, who is a half-brother to Grade Two winner Tripoli Flyer, kept on finding up the run-in before prevailing two and a half lengths.

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