Trackside Live recap: Paddock comments and selections for the November Meeting at Cheltenham

The Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates and selections from The November Meeting at Cheltenham. Recap Paddy Power Gold Cup day here.

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Full result and report ELEGANTEMENTE 15/8 favourite Eastern Whisper 11/2 Soleretta 5/2

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Winning reaction John Gleeson: "It went to plan, she's a very straightforward filly with a nice attitude, gave me a lovely feel throughout the race, enjoyed the nice ground here today. "They went a nice even gallop, my mare quickened up well, gave me a nice feel and I was impressed by her."

Verdict A nice enough lot overall and most very professional. 3 Elegantemente best, 13 Sarah's Sister at a price.

Parade ring updates 10 Orderandout (first entry below) - started having a shout in the parade ring. 7 Miss Master - lengthy, walks well, likeable type. 3 Elegantemente - has quality about her, substantial filly, strong; fit. 4 Gypsy Sky - compact, relaxed, fit, no issues. 10 Orderandout - one for the longer term, needs the run today. 1 Clovelly Charm - compact and athletic, fit and forward. 6 Kshira Sagara - lengthy filly, some filling out to do, one that will improve for this. 15 Soleretta - compact, racey sort, more for now than many of these, fit. 2 Eastern Whisper - chaser in the making, roundy type, just fine. 13 Sarah's Sister - has size and scope, and plenty fit enough for this; no signs of greenness. 14 She Was The One - already looks like a 3m chaser, big unit, looks fine.

Full result and report SUNNY SOUTH WEST 4/1 Hillberry Hill 3/1

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Winning reaction Michael Kenneally: "I'm just so happy that the lads put faith in me to ride these horses and it's paid off. "It's magical stuff. I've said it before and I'll say it again, things like this don't happen to people like me. I'm very privileged, my agent is doing a massive job for me at home and the lads are sticking by me, it's fantastic."

Verdict 5 Seamoon Story best. Nothing wrong with 1 Daylatedollarshort but wouldn't be in my top two here.

Parade ring updates 10 Sunny South West (first entry below) - sheet off. Looks fit. 10 Sunny South West - looks fine. Sheet still on. Just getting on toes. 13 Give Him A Chance - very fit, light-framed, ideal for this. 3 Open Secret - looks well. 9 Hillberry Hill - fine, but again will come on plenty here. 1 Daylatedollarshort - okay, lean, but doesn't jump out at you early here. 5 Seamoon Story - fit and well, big unit.

Full result and report BLACK BAMBOO 12/1 William Yeats 3/1 favourite Sir Galahad 10/1

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Winning reaction Michael Kenneally: "He was very good. He travelled everywhere. He missed the third last but landed running and there was plenty left. He was class. "He winged the last and he really picked up. This is what we do it for."

Verdict No standout here. 3 Rambo T best but this is open.

Parade ring updates 2 Sir Galahad - just okay, will come on. 13 Black Bamboo - looks okay. Looks fit. 16 William Yeats - very fit and well, no issues. 7 Blizzard Of Oz - massive unit, probably in need of this. 3 Rambo T - very fit, match fit in fact. 14 Aimeric - moderate in looks. 9 Margaret's Legacy - big chasing type, in need of run. 8 Ifiwerearichman - very lean and walking with purpose, like. 12 Hartur d'Arc - looks well, considering the layoff. 5 Lucky Lyreen - looks fit and well.

Full result and report MEETMEBYTHESEA 2/1 favourite Blueking d'Oroux 100/30 Torneo 12/1

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Winning reaction Harry Cobden: "These big days don't come along very often and to ride a horse like this in a race like that, you just have to pinch yourself to be in this position. In the past, when I was riding for Paul Nicholls I had so much success I thought it would keep happening right the way through my career. Those big days, they don't come along very often and I'm going to enjoy every one of them from now on. "He travelled well. Those good horses, they handle any ground, they're very straightforward and he's just a wonderful little horse, the more you ask him the more he gives you. I wasn't sure if I had the measure of Harry Skelton turning in but he was so brave over the last two and he stuck his little nose out. "It's wonderful for the boss, he puts so much into racing and I'm just the lucky man that is allowed to be part of it."

Meetmebythesea (far side) gets the better of Blueking D'Oroux

Verdict 14 Torneo best in the paddock, looks spot on here.

Parade ring updates Rug off the 3 (Meetmebythesea), initial assessment stands; fine but will come forward a touch. 8 Quebecois (first entry below) - also a bit keen late. 11 Zurich (first entry below) - still a bit toey. 6 Riskintheground - big lad but clearly fit from last run. 9 O'Moore Park - fine, never the most impressive but as he was last time, no issues. 3 Meetmebythesea - looks like he might well come on for the run; some definition at the rear but not to the same extent as a few others. 11 Zurich - two handlers, red hood, touch keen; monitoring him. 15 Dunkerque (first entry below) - keen. 14 Torneo - looks fit and well. 13 Release The Beast (first entry below) - a big unit but fit after absence. 5 Blueking d'Oroux - fit, no issues. 8 Quebecois - very fit, good definition. 15 Dunkerque - fit, plenty of rib on show. 13 Release The Beast - big, old chaser type. Looks fit. 1 Matata - looks to need the run, will come on a lot.

Full result and report PASSING DIAMOND 13/2 Workahead 10/11 favourite

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Winning reaction Richie McLernon: "He's very, very good. On ratings it was crazy but Ben [Haslam] thought he had him in better order than the last day. I'm delighted to get Ben's first winner down here. Fantastic trainer, I've been very lucky to ride for him for quite a while now. "This lad was very tough. His jumping wasn't as pin-perfect as it can be but at least he was honest. He's got a lovely way of going, he normally jumps a bit better but even when Sean [Flanagan] headed me he never felt like he was going to stop. He's ran in point-to-points and we know he stays but we've been running him over two not to deaden his speed. "His jumping, even when he missed the first couple, he didn't lose any ground. I'm glad we rolled the dice and it has paid off. Any winner round here is special and very special for Ben to showcase his talents here."

Passing Diamond (right) gets back up

Verdict 7 Folie Golith best of the quintet.

Parade ring updates 2 Newtown Rambler - last in to paddock. Looks okay. Fit. 6 Workahead (first entry below) - fine with the rug off. 5 Putapoundinthejar - has ideas of his own. Stabled up quickly and now refusing to come out... Now out. Fit and well, clearly a fizzy sort (held back until all other horses gone through to paddock). 6 Workahead - a proper old-school thick-set chasing type. Very relaxed to the point of laid back. Rugged up so can't fully judge, but first look on what can be seen says he might well come on a touch for this. 4 Passing Diamond - appears to look a bit sharper than his appearance here in October. 7 Folie Golith - looks a very nice filly. She’s got a bit of quality. Looks very well in her coat. Stands up size wise to the others in the race. Pre-parade.

Full result and report ATOMIC CITY 11/10 favourite Charles Darnay 3/1 Don Dandy 11/1

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Winning reaction JJ Slevin: "He's a lovely horse. He travels well, has got a lot of speed, just put him to sleep and produce him - he's a nice horse."

Atomic City wins at Cheltenham

Parade ring updates Good-looking field and well behaved too. 1 Admiral Will Brown - a compact sort but nice enough, relaxed and fit, no issues. 7 Magnetude (first entry below) - is fine, nothing wrong with him, lighter-framed than stablemate 3 who is preferred of the pair. 9 Tiny Riot - lacks a little in size but given 115 days off looks pretty straight for this; probably find this too tough but nice type that can win races. 7 Magnetude - need to assess properly when sheet comes off. 4 Confused - another that looks pretty fit for this, well built and has some substance to him; not dismissed. 3 Charles Darnay (first entry below) - settling. Looks fitter than stablemate 7. A bit more relaxed. Looks well. 5 Don Dandy - okay, lacks a little in size compared to a few others here. Is fit, others preferred at the moment. 3 Charles Darnay - red hood and two handlers, already quite keen. Fully rugged, can't see a lot at the moment. 6 Electrical - very fit and also looks well, as you'd expect having won on the Flat recently. Does not look outclassed. 2 Atomic City - first in and looks in superb shape. Even for a grey horse, plenty of definition can be seen. Bit of quality and a good size for hurdling. Pre-parade ring.

Full result and report DINOLAND 4/1 Little Ledgend 5/2 favourite Brucejack 12/1

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Winning reaction Oran McGill for whom it was a first winner at Cheltenham: "Rode here a couple of times now but that's the first one and it's brilliant. It's savage. Coming down the shute there and people shouting your name, the horse's name, it's just dream stuff. "He was going easy the whole way and I knew if I could keep holding on and leaving that wee bit for when we turned in, he would quicken up and he quickened up fairly well; he was impressive. I knew if I got a good jump I was always holding that wee bit but he winged the last two for me and once he had daylight up the straight he took off again."